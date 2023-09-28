Meme Chat ropes in Vivek Satya Mitram as Head of Brand Strategy & PR

Gurgaon-based meme marketing platform Meme Chat has roped in renowned brand communication and PR strategist Vivek Satya Mitram as Head Of Brand Strategy and PR.

“Vivek is a key hire and will be part of the leadership team at Meme Chat. As Head Of Brand Strategy and PR, he will be spearheading the brand marketing, consumer connect, investor relations and public relations (PR) initiatives for the startup that is redefining the digital marketing space by channelising the proven virality quotient and humor connect of memes, to secure unimaginable awareness and unique recall for brands organically,” the company said in a press release.

Speaking on the appointment, Kyle Fernandes, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Meme Chat, said, "We are truly elated to work with Vivek. His decades of experience in the media and brand communication space, along with a proven track record of shaping multiple successful startups into trustworthy brands, will surely be a value addition at Meme Chat. He will be working on crafting strategies for brand communication, marketing, PR and investor communications. Vivek’s association with the company also reiterates our commitment to build a great team at Meme Chat roping in veterans from industry that can help us accelerate our growth plans and achieve our goals.”

For over a decade, former journalist, serial entrepreneur and independent brand consultant Vivek has been instrumental in shaping the unique brand identity and hyper-growth for scores of fast-paced startups including WittyFeed, MyOperator, Bobble AI, Winni, Vitto, and Oye! Rickshaw by crafting compelling brand communication strategies. He is known for building impeccable communication strategies that align business goals, the founder’s vision and the growth plans to ensure 360-degree visibility, the right brand positioning, consistent key messaging and the tangible measurable impact on business growth and the brand value.

Commenting on his latest role Vivek said, “I am thrilled to be part of Meme Chat & its super talented team that has envisioned an innovative brand marketing solution for ensuring massive organic visibility, awareness & connect for the brands among GenZies & millennials by using the enormous creative potential of memes. I am truly moved by the amazing work they have done for so many marquee brands, including Prime Video, Share Chat, McDonald's, OnePlus, PVR Cinemas, Marvel etc.“

He adds, “I have always been excited to work with passionate young founders who want to translate their crazy ideas into reality and build something that can redefine the existing norms of the industry. Meme Chat is one such idea that has the potential to bring a paradigm shift in the digital marketing industry. I am looking forward to adding value in their growth journey as a brand custodian, mentor and co-learner.”

