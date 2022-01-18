Trust your people & let them decide what to do: Abhishek Gulyani

As we step into 2022 and look forward to it as a year full of hope and possibilities, e4m PR and Corp Comm presents the “Year-ender story of 2021” series with the theme 'The possibilities that the new year holds for PR agencies and the way ahead'. The series encompasses the views, opinions and thoughts of some of the leading names and veterans of the PR and Corp Comm fraternity on how they perceive the new year, the transitions they expect to see, and their vision for the future.

In this interview, Abhishek Gulyani, CEO, Hill Knowlton Strategies India, explains that the best way to serve a client is to ensure their message is delivered in the most effective way to their audience, for which it is imperative to understand each audience, package the brand message in a way that resonates with them and deliver it on platforms that they engage the most on.

Excerpts:

How important has the trend of personalised pitches become for the PR industry?

How people consume information has gone through a major transformation over the last few years. While traditional media still holds credibility and value, digital penetration in the form of social media, online portals, websites, blogs, visual content, apps etc has changed how consumers retain and react to information and news. They have become accustomed to personalisation and two-way communication in every aspect of their lives.

It is, therefore, crucial for the PR industry to adapt to these changes, personalise pitches for each client and determine what would be the most effective communications approach for them. We must understand audience behaviour, interests, preferences, what’s important to them, where they consume information and communicate with them in a relatable way. At Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K), PR is not just about traditional media or broadcast but understanding the entire communications landscape specific to each client and ensuring that we utilise the right platforms and communicate the brand’s purpose and messaging to each specific audience in the most effective way.

Artificial Intelligence is the future - irrespective of industries. What are the ways AI can come to the aid of PR and Corp Communication professionals in 2022?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to transform the way we approach PR and corporate communications. We must start to develop a deeper understanding of AI tools and technology to thrive in the PR industry moving forward. The future and data + insights is at the heart of it. AI can facilitate real-time insights, drive decision-making and can be used to target the right media outlets, create custom story angles, online reputation management, sentiment analysis on social media and media coverage, and so much more.

At H+K, we utilise multiple tools such as Sherlock+, Influence+ and GWI, and continue to add on to our database of AI and digital tools in order to gather data and insights, identify trends, make faster and more targeted decisions and plans, predict potential outcomes and prep ahead. AI is certainly gathering momentum and can change the game for the future of comms.

What are the trends the Indian PR and Corporate Communications industry can look forward to/ expect in 2022?

A successful PR strategy is now a mix of traditional and digital PR. We know that people spend a lot of time online and the impact of this digital penetration was further enhanced due to the pandemic. Consumer media consumption has changed a great deal and has shifted from a broadcast model to a social model. The value and distribution of media have also changed and we at H+K recognise the power and potential of the evolved consumption model and plan our communications strategies accordingly.

We focus on integrated PR and that includes digital media, visual communication, influencer marketing, content creation, short-form video and storytelling – all driven by purpose. At the end of the day, the best way to serve a client is to ensure we deliver their message in the most effective way possible to their audience and for that, we must understand each audience, package the brand message in a way that resonates with them and deliver it on platforms that they engage the most on.

According to industry experts, environmental, social, and corporate governance would continue to grow. In what ways will socially-conscious initiatives continue to drive campaigns and outreach programmes in 2022?

Campaigns that support ESG communication have been at the forefront for a multitude of organisations, particularly since the pandemic. It is not just about doing “good work” but showcasing how they contribute to sustainable and social well-being through measurable outcomes. Campaigns and outreach programmes need to be crafted on the basis of case studies and have to be driven by data. The pandemic has further pushed the need to build a roadmap for organisations that contribute to making the world a better, safer and healthier place. Consumers are no longer just buyers – they are stakeholders who invest their time, money, effort and attention into the brand they believe in. They demand truth, transparency and the highest standards. They vocally support and stand behind brands that follow ethical business practices and work for the overall good of their stakeholders, and contribute towxards the betterment of society as a whole.

How did you cope with the second wave of the pandemic? What were the challenges you had to overcome?

Every facet of life has been affected due to the pandemic. With personal challenges on the home front, colleagues or their families falling sick and extended work hours in a work-from-home setup – our priority has been to put our people first. Having a strong sense of empathy has been the first step towards understanding and addressing people’s struggles, their need of safety, stability and security and hence, we provided an access to a holistic medical support system. As the situation related to the pandemic unfolds, it is important to remain agile and adapt to a hybrid culture keeping in mind the best interest of all employees. We have provided flexibility in timings and ensured our colleagues have the right infrastructure for seamless collaboration.

Addressing employees’ basic needs of safety, stability and security during the global pandemic became our primary focus. All support was extended to every team member by making sure that they are in a safe home environment and the leadership worked tirelessly to provide stability for every single colleague.

How have the young generation / new recruits adapted to the system of working remotely? What are your views on how successful the hybrid working model will be in the coming year?

With a number of fresh, new recruits joining us during the pandemic, we have strived to maintain a personal-professional connection with everyone. It is vital to foster a sense of oneness, despite distances and not having met face to face. Every colleague, new or old, at any level, must feel involved and heard.

And while that is not easy to do in a WFH or hybrid model, we introduced various ways to build and maintain a feeling of oneness and camaraderie as an organisation. That includes virtual meetups, catch-up calls across different levels and events to engage and interact with one another. We also initiated a rewards and recognition programme to ensure that colleagues feel valued for their contribution.

The hybrid working model is here to stay. With the new variants emerging, hybrid working is going to be the reality for the foreseeable future. We must understand that each colleague’s personal ecosystem is different. Many live with older parents, some live alone, some have children – despite all the personal challenges, people adapted to working from home without having any time to prepare or adjust, along with managing homes and families, illnesses/COVID. Therefore, it is critical to provide flexibility in terms of how each person chooses to work. Trust your people and let them decide what works best for them.

The pandemic has been a trying time for us all, especially on the psychological level. How should organisations prepare themselves for the next year?

Mental health challenges have always existed and it has been at the forefront of all conversations, especially since the pandemic. The well-being of colleagues should be every organisation’s top priority. We need to focus on the human side of work and recognise the challenges faced trying to balance work and other responsibilities. Leaders should build trust and aid mental health by making themselves available to not just help with work-related issues but also to lend an ear to hear out struggles faced by employees. We must create a culture that is led by empathy. We must continue to provide flexibility, trust people to let them do their work in the way that suits them and that is optimal for them to function at their best. Along with the hybrid working model, we must ensure that colleagues have a work-life balance.

We must continue to encourage collaboration and interaction across the organisation. Establishing a transparent communication channel with all colleagues, empathy and understanding, destigmatising mental health issues and providing flexibility in work timings can go a long way in ensuring a stress-free way to work that is not only convenient, but also enables people to put their best foot forward.

