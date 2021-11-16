TradeSmart ropes in Vidisha Debsarkar as Head of Growth Marketing

In a bid to strengthen its leadership sphere to further enhance its brand positioning and awareness, TradeSmart, the Indian discount brokerage firm, onboards Vidisha Debsarkar as Head of Growth Marketing. At the helm of the company, Vidisha is responsible for heading the firm’s overall Marketing function with a rapid growth approach. Spearheading the core growth team and swiftly collaborating with traditional and digital marketing experts, she aims to streamline the digital and communications strategy to lead brand conversations in an integrated manner.

In her role, Vidisha promises to drive TradeSmart through hyper-growth channels and rank it amongst India’s top 10 stockbroking firms in the coming years. She also intends to broaden the target audience engagement and focus objectively on reaching the new-gen and millennial population with appropriate channels and targeted campaigns. In addition, Vidisha aims to modernize the marketing and communication methodologies to elevate the brand’s value proposition by analyzing customer behavior and implementing marketing automations. In addition to overlooking the digital properties of TradeSmart, Vidisha also oversees the PR, Internal Communications and Employer Branding efforts.

Speaking on the appointment, Vikas Singhania, CEO, TradeSmart said, “Vidisha comes with an incredible track record of taking brands to greater heights from nascent stages. Her exceptional experience speaks volumes about her skills and in-depth knowledge of the industry. The right strategy and approach are pivotal for adequately expanding any business, and we believe she can deliver it efficiently. We are certain that her dynamic leadership qualities and new-age inputs will assuredly lead TradeSmart’s to its next phase of growth.”

Backed by a decade of experience in digital marketing, content development, and strategic & tactical promotion on neo-media, Vidisha has practical knowledge of leveraging social media, influencer marketing, content strategizing, and leveraging the supreme power of search engine optimization (SEO). In her previous corporate stints, she has worked with brands that are today ranked as India’s leading startups, such as Angel Broking, Car Trade, Mahindra Holidays, Star CJ India Private Limited, and Common Floor. Taking brands from nascent stages to growth stage, it is a testament to her abilities of successfully guiding several brands to make a name for themselves in the utter-chaotic ecosystem of the world wide web.

Vidisha Debsarkar, Head - Growth Marketing, TradeSmart said, “During this rapidly evolving economy, joining TradeSmart in my current role is an incredible opportunity. TradeSmart being one of India’s oldest Stockbroking firm has a lot of existing resources at hand. To start with, I plan to use the available resources in a hyper-efficiency manner as well as direct towards profitable business decisions.

When it comes to answering, Why TradeSmart? - it’s pretty straightforward. I resonate with TradeSmart’s ideologies, growth mindset, and vision of the management. It is a challenging role yet a high-yielding break-in as the brand has the potential to grow manifold. I believe the working module that we are creating together will go a long way both for the brand’s and my personal growth.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)