Teamwork Communication launches new wing to offer integrated communications solutions

The new Influencers Engagement wing of the company will focus on brands that are looking for a more cohesive and modern approach to their communications campaigns

Leading media relations agency Teamwork Communications Group today announced the addition of a new Influencers Engagement Wing to its wide bouquet of services, as part of efforts to offer a more integrated communication approach to new-age customers.

The new offering comes at a time when a transforming communications landscape demands a 360 degree approach to consumer outreach including traditional media as well as a wide range of digital and social media channels.

Teamwork Communications Group, which reached its 11th year milestone recently is working aggressively to expand its bouquet of services to address the evolving consumer needs of the time. The new Influencers Engagement Wing of the company will focus particularly on brands that are looking for a more cohesive and modern approach to its communications campaigns.

The use of social media influencers, be it bloggers, Instagram or Facebook influencers, has emerged as a viable strategy for brands in recent times as it allows them to offer a more personalised outreach to consumers through influencers they trust. Nikky Gupta, Co-Founder and Director, Teamwork Communication Group, said, “With tremendous growth and ever-expanding reach of digital media, influencer marketing has emerged as a lucrative strategy for brands today. Increasingly, more and more companies are realizing that they cannot overlook the need for greater social media engagement with their consumers. Resultantly, clients today seek a more integrated approach to communications solutions from Public Relations agencies. This includes an entire gamut of services including traditional media, digital and social media as well as influencer marketing. Our new Influencer Engagement Wing is an addition to our already growing digital media services and will help us seamlessly integrate social media influencers with our public relations strategy, and offer 360 degree communications solutions to our clients”.

Brands today are on a constant lookout for the right kind of influencers who can help them connect with their target audience in a better way. With the advent of social media, the term influencer has also assumed a new connotation. Today, even micro-influencers with more than one million followers on Twitter, Instagram, Linkedin and Facebook can influence consumers and help brands establish a better connection with their target audiences. This has also created the need for new influencer strategies. The dramatic digital shift unleashed by the COVID 19 pandemic has further accentuated the trend.

Established in 2009, Teamwork Communication Group is India’s premier engagement focused specialty media relations and communication advisory. Over the past 11 years, Teamwork Group has crafted successful media campaigns and awareness drives for multiple clients including working with state governments of Delhi, Kerala and Jharkhand to further their cultural, educational and tourism promotion goals. The agency also worked with GSTN, the technological backbone of Goods & Services Tax, during the country’s historic transition to the new taxation regime. Delhi, Kerala and Jharkhand state governments, have completed 11 years in the industry. The group comprises some of the highly specialized divisions that cater to diversify clientele ranging from healthcare, education, lifestyle, corporate to start-ups.

