Conversations on empowering women should be consistent: Nikky Gupta
Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Teamwork Communications Group, believes that empowering a woman is akin to empowering an entire community
Nikky Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Teamwork Communications Group, talks about how it is important for future leaders to understand that when they empower a woman, they're empowering an entire community
There is nothing a woman cannot do or achieve once she sets her mind to it. Her spirit is indomitable, her focus unwavering and her perseverance steadfast. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today we have Nikky Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Teamwork Communications Group
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.
While International Women's Day (IWD) offers an opportunity for global conversations and advocacy, I am someone who believes that conversations around empowering women should be daily and consistent. It is something I am passionate about and I always use my platform and sphere of influence to push agenda that support women's growth. The theme for this year's IWD is timely because technology and innovation drive the world. Women must be given access to these digital skills that they need to thrive.
I am also glad that there is now renewed synergy among concerned groups and that there's a focus on continuity. The theme adopted for this year's celebration coincides with the focus of the CSW-67 which seeks to foster gender equality and empowerment for all girls and women through education, innovation, and technology in the digital age. Today’s digital transformation opens avenues for women’s economic and social empowerment and can be used to boost gender equality if we are strategic about it. Digitalisation potentially supports women in myriad of ways – from earning income and growing employment, and networking prospects to accessing knowledge and information. Thus, bridging the digital gender gap is an ever more priority.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
The PR industry is dominated by women, in terms of numbers. Women have all the qualities needed for a successful PR career. They can multitask and are great listeners, empathetic and more social, so it’s easier for them to collaborate effectively and creatively. Also, I feel women are attracted to an industry with more women working in it than men, so they feel they will be supported and encouraged. However, with all the women working in the PR industry, unfortunately, very few are seen in leadership roles. The majority of leadership roles are still filled by men. While most men are more likely to appoint another man into a leadership role, additionally, the problems around family commitments and a work/life balance are still ongoing issues in many workplaces.
The last few decades have now seen more women commanding a lot of recognition and respect. It’s slow progress. But hopefully, there will be a more balanced representation around the boardroom in the future. Today, there are women like myself who have been able to carve a niche for themselves in PR and have amassed quite a lot of influence. At Teamwork Communications Group, we're working to provide the access, resources and skills that women need to thrive.
Numerous research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?
There are also so many studies that have shown that companies with more women on the board perform better. It's the same thing all over the world. A 2020 study by the NEOMA Business School in the French city of Reims found that having more women on boards and in senior roles leads to higher efficiency and performance. Even the World Economic Forum published a report in 2015 which showed that organisations with higher female leadership record 36 per cent higher returns on equity. This has been seen again and again in India too and specifically in the PR industry.
You will often see most women balancing careers, households and families, along with many other experiences. These help women leaders to quickly adjust to new situations and focus on finding solutions to real-life work issues. When women become leaders, they provide a different set of skills and imaginative perspectives. Women tend to infuse empathy, passion and strong will to the board. They are also very flexible and have a consistent penchant for achieving results. Finally, women tend to form bonds quicker and this can translate to better working relationships with colleagues and business relationships with clients as well.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
Growing up in Kanpur was a mixture of experiences for me. My family was one of those where women stayed at home and took care of the family. On the other hand, my town provided the exposure I needed to business and what it meant. It wasn't at all easy to decide to become an entrepreneur, especially if you consider by background, but I was convinced this was the way to go and I knew there was so much to be done in PR.
After starting out as a PR professional and gaining experience in several firms through the years, I decided to go my own way and establish my own PR firm in 2009, against the advice of naysayers. I have been able to learn the ropes in media relations, strategic planning, business development and more. We identified a gap in the industry that led us to set up India's first specialist healthcare agency. We have achieved significant strides ever since.
Keeping pace with the rapidly-changing media universe, Teamwork, in 2021, launched a dedicated social media influencer wing. In 2022, Teamwork hit its 13th year. Currently, the organisation is operating in over 65 cities across the country through a network with direct offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. There are also plans to set up offices in all the metros by end of this year, along with an international office in Singapore. As a woman, I do not take the opportunity for granted and that's why I'm passionate about the growth of other women in the PR sector by providing them opportunities for learning at Teamwork Communications.
Also, back in 2012, I took another entrepreneurial leap when I co-founded IHW Council. It is a health and wellness advocacy organisation that seeks to educate the public and raise awareness about a wide range of health-related issues, while also seeking to advocate and influence policy that will address them. This is done in partnership with healthcare organisations and practitioners.
I had a father who I looked up to a lot and I would say he influenced me in so many ways, especially with the spirit of entrepreneurship. He was my hero, and still remains my greatest inspiration in life.
Your message to future leaders?
Gender equality is important in its own right. It is important that future leaders understand that when you empower a woman, you're empowering an entire community. No nation can truly develop without first developing its women. Leaders have to lead by example. In any workplace role, there is nothing a man can do and a woman cannot. One has to give equal opportunities and let capable workers speak for themselves. I also want to encourage future female leaders to be courageous and brave. Never be afraid to pursue your dreams; and even if you are, do it afraid. Our country will be a better place if women are given equal opportunities and access.
Having women in leadership roles is simply good business: Pooja Thakran
Thakran, senior director - corp comm, CSR for Honeywell, tells us about what makes a successful women leader, gender parity in the boardroom and the influence her mother had on her corporate success
By Shrabasti Mallik | Mar 6, 2023 2:12 PM | 5 min read
Today, we have Pooja Thakran, senior director - corporate communications, CSR for Honeywell, who shares her thoughts on women leadership, the educational prorammes the organisation is running and why she feels women are more suited for PR and communication roles.
Excerpts from the interview:
What are your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 – DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality?
The DIGITALL theme for the United Nations Observance of International Women's Day is praiseworthy since it recognises and celebrates the important contributions of women in advancing transformative technology and digital education. By exploring the impact of the digital gender gap on economic and social inequalities, the theme highlights the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and addressing online gender-based violence. Inclusive and transformative technology and digital education are crucial for a sustainable future.
Women possess a distinct skill set that enables community-driven thinking, making them a crucial asset in fields impacted by Artificial Intelligence. Women's perspectives are critical in the development of extended realities like VR, AR and MR. As academic institutions increasingly use VR, the lack of women's access to these technologies is becoming problematic. To promote diversity, equity and inclusion in technology, we need more women leading the charge.
To ensure Honeywell contributes to digital inclusion, especially enabling underprivileged girls to take up STEM education, we run multiple programmes, including the Honeywell Student Empowerment Program that offers global certification in technical skills like AI, Data analytics, ML, etc. to girls in their final year of graduation. Around 80 'Centers of Excellence for Youth Empowerment' and 'Centers of Excellence for Women Empowerment' are set up across colleges in several states for this cause. Honeywell committed INR 10 crore in the first year to develop these centres, which will offer certifications in AI, ML, Big Data Analytics and Nanotechnology. This upskilling programme has empowered over 13,000 students already – half of whom are women.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades?
The advent of Covid-19 placed an emphasis on the importance of communication skills. Given that AI now automates a plethora of internal tasks, interpersonal skills have become one of the most sought-after skills among employers and organisations. With corporates realising the importance of soft skills and the critical role they play in an organisation, putting women in leadership positions and increasing female representation in the corporate landscape has become a business imperative.
There has been some improvement in the number of women in leadership roles in recent years, but there is still a long way to go to achieve gender parity. According to a 2021 report by McKinsey & Company, women's representation in senior leadership positions has increased by 2 percentage points globally over the past year, reaching 29 per cent. However, this still falls far short of gender parity and varies significantly by region, with North America having the highest representation of women in leadership roles (36 percent) and Asia having the lowest (24 per cent).
Numerous pieces of research have highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the board room?
Having more women in leadership positions is not only crucial for the PR and corporate environment but also makes good business sense, potentially improving a company's reputation and radically increasing employee retention. Women see avid success as PR specialists since the occupation requires one to listen to and empathise with their clients, work well in teams and be fierce advocates for their clients. These are also skills that make good managers and strong leaders. Having women in leadership roles is simply good business. A study by workplace-research group Catalyst took a look at 353 Fortune 500 companies and found that those with the highest representation of women in senior management teams had a higher return on equities and returns to shareholders—by more than a third.
According to surveys, women hold anywhere from 61 per cent to 85 per cent of all PR jobs, and 59 per cent of all PR managers are female. But as you mentioned, only 20 per cent of women sit on the board of these companies. This lopsided figure needs to be lifted.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
In my career journey spanning 30 years, I have had the good fortune of working across sectors and have come across many people who inspired me to be my best. My mother, who herself was an HR professional with a leading automotive company, is one of these heroes. Her work ethic and professionalism within a male-dominated corporate landscape was inspiring. I am also inspired by Kiran Bedi, who was courage and commitment personified. Indira Nooyi is another great woman leader who has had a career that exemplifies high morals, strong commitment and resilience. These women shaped the way I grew as a professional – challenging the Status Quo, being committed to performance, delivering high-quality work, and creating high-impact and ethically-strong teams that drive value.
Your message to future leaders?
I always believe there is no shortcut to success. It is pure hard work. Success comes to those who work for it. I am a firm believer that attitude is the key to success. As the saying goes - “Your attitude decides your altitude”.
For me, this is the year of gratitude: Kunal Kishore
Kishore, founder and director, Value 360 Communications, reminisces about his 20-year journey in the PR industry
By Ruchika Jha | Mar 6, 2023 12:36 PM | 9 min read
Kunal Kishore, founder and director, Value 360 Communications, is a PR professional and an entrepreneur. He kick-started his career with e-Lexicon Corporate Communication Consultants Limited and from then, he kept on learning and growing in his professional life. He later started his own agency known as Precision PR and Media and finally in 2007, he established Value 360 Communications. During his entrepreneurial voyage, he played multiple roles as a founder – an employee, sales person, head of administration, HR manager and accountant. During his entrepreneurial journey, he played multiple roles as a founder – employee, salesperson, head of administration, HR manager and accountant.
Today, after 20 years of his incredible journey in the industry, Kishore spoke exclusively to exchange4media and shared his perspective on how the PR fraternity has evolved, his ventures – ClanConnect and Popkorn, important tools to mitigate a crisis and his future plans.
Excerpts:
You are one of the first generation of entrepreneurs in the PR domain. How have you seen the industry evolve over the years?
The industry has gone through a massive change from where it started, that is, right from the basics of how we were managing communications, to complexity of what all accessibility we have today for managing brand communication with layered as well as with new directional approach. From my experience, we can also break it into four phases.
The first phase (2003-2008), we saw the dominance of the media where it was one of the most important vehicle for brands to connect to consumers, external stakeholders or sometimes even internal stakeholders. When media dominance was there, communication was a monologue.
However, after 2008, social media gained a lot of traction among the consumers. It also provided platform to the consumers to voice their opinion on how they like a specific brand, their product, how they would want to see their brand if they (consumers) were upset with it and reach out to them through social media. It become a main stay along with the traditional media which continues to play a critical role in terms of how you connect with your different stakeholders.
From 2013-2018, we saw that as digital world gave opportunity to connect with consumers, it also provided a massive data to the brands. From 2018-2023, the most important thing that we could recollect is the whole disruption that happened in the world of working due to Covid-19. We saw emergence of various tools which were also critical at that time for connecting consumers.
Tell us about your ventures – ClanConnect (influencer marketing startup) & Popkorn (creative digital agency). How did the idea of establishing these two germinate?
ClanConnect is the first step where we believe that like emergence of brand communications through influencers has become an important vehicle for brands to connect with their consumers. In 2019, we realised that this trend is going to grow and become complex. ClanConnect is a tech platform which is a SaaS-enabled marketplace where creators get a lot of tool from us in terms of working as a business entrepreneur and then are able to discover creators across the geography.
Popkorn has been a work in play for a long time. It is capable of delivering a very comprehensive solution to the brands. Today Popkorn is a creatively led digital agency which has a capability of end-to-end digital marketing solution, that is, from performance marketing to social media marketing to online reputation management (ORM) and to response management solutions. So, today with Popkorn and ClanConnect, we do feel that we have positioned ourselves as the most relevant business which is focussed on being future-ready.
At both venture side, we have fantastic leaders to lead the same. We have Sagar who is the leading ClanConnect. He has spent more than half a decade in digital space. Coming to Popkorn, it is led by Vishal Mehra. He is a digital veteran who worked with some of the leading digital agencies before joining us.
How PRCAI, as an entity, is promoting the PR industry on the global stage, and also what work is being done/needs to be done towards regional PR?
At an association level, we are looking at all the stakeholders who are important for us to address. From the talent perspective, we are now going down to important academic institutes to help students to understand the opportunity that PR has to offer to these candidates. From the industry association perspective, there are a lot of initiatives that has been brought in a lot of standardisation in terms of how the industry is operating which requires different workshops and programmes. An industry should also have an element of fun, therefore, the association has come up with one of the most look forward event every year which is the cricket tournament that we organise with the agencies. It has brought a lot of team, talent and people closer to feel that they are a part of one industry. Our team also represents PRCAI at many global platforms and highlights on Indian PR industry’s scenario. We are also trying to bring in some important initiatives which will help the industry at large in India to understand and bring in right set of standardisation in terms of how they are operating. At the regional PR level, there are a lot of members from the regional PR who are a part of it. We also have regional chapter who are representing it at large.
Initially Value 360 focussed on start-ups. How have you seen the start-up ecosystem evolve?
When we started working on the start-ups, no other agencies looked at them. I do feel that one level of contribution that we might have done to the PR industry is to open their eyes to the opportunity that the start-ups offer. By 2021, we had 100 unicorns in the country. It is creating massive chance for different people. It also brings in right set of solutions which requires to solve a specific problem. Interim period trouble, that we see with retrenchment and job cuts, are going to be a short-term outcome. If you calculate the job opportunities startups have created, it is a small percentage of people losing job versus the kind of options that this industry has created.
We have recently seen a few brands suffering from a PR crisis. How important is the role of a communication professional in managing crisis when reputation is at stake and national and international bodies are involved?
The crisis in business makes the role of PR even more important. If you look at reputation of a brand and every function that is available to you in the business, the only function that helps you to rebuild your reputation is PR. Crisis is not a one day affair. It takes many years of work to build a reputation and if it gets impacted due to a crisis, you need to start to work in terms of rebuilding it. It becomes critical to understand as to how to manage a crisis because in that case, if you are able to manage a crisis effectively, you are able to mitigate the potential losses connected with that particular name. You cannot control the flow of information today. You can control the narrative that you want to build, create a pool of people who can help you in controlling the portrayal, bring in voice of authority neutralise situation. Listen to your PR agency. Don’t try to think it’s a fire that needs to be stopped.
As a PR professional, do you think it is wise to come to the forefront and discuss challenges or stay back behind the scene?
When it comes to crisis, acknowledgement is a critical part as the first step. If you stay in denial, you also create another problem. Sometimes you need the crisis to be managed by the functional head. Honesty is one of the best tool in times of crisis resolution.
How can agencies and brand custodians avert a crisis if things are beyond their control?
I feel that any crisis today, when you look it from the time when it’s happening, might look out of control, but as you scientifically start to work on it, you will be able to mitigate and recover the reputation of the brand. We are living in a noisy world. Media is picking up what is conversational. Similarly, is then the time when you start to creating right steps of recovering your reputation loss. We cannot have defined steps for each crisis to be managed. One should see it from a long-term perspective.
What is your vision for in industry for the next 5-10 years?
I feel we have a lot of entrepreneurs in our industry who are going to create a huge value of businesses and a good job opportunity. As the world is becoming volatile in terms of how opinions are shared on the internet, PR is going to become a main stay for any organization because that’s the only insurance cover that you have against your reputation. For group level at Value 360, my vision is to be a future-ready organisation. We also have a new venture which is to be launched in this year and will be a platform for communication industry and independent writers at large. We would want to become a group of specialist entities who are providing specialised services. For me this is the year of gratitude. We have gone through our own phases of struggle in this journey but every time we have come out stronger. In next two decades, I would want to keep working and also contributing to the industry.
Renault Nissan Automotive India appoints Sukanya Ramanujan as GM-Communications
Sukanya led public relations, crisis communications, internal and social media communications for over six years at Emirates Airline, Dubai
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 7:03 PM | 2 min read
Renault Nissan India Automotive India Pvt. Ltd. (RNAIPL) has appointed Sukanya Ramanujan as General Manager Communications effective 30 January 2023. In her new assignment, she will lead communications for Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) and will collaborate closely with the management team at the plant. She will be based at the RNAIPL plant in Chennai and will report to and support Naraayan Kannan, Director Communications, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL).
Sukanya led public relations, crisis communications, internal and social media communications for over six years at Emirates Airline, Dubai, working on business divisions including cargo, engineering, flight operations, as well as several international passenger markets.
Keerthi Prakash, MD, RNAIPL, commented, “We are happy to have Sukanya on board. Sukanya is an incredible asset to our team owing to her extensive communications expertise. I look forward to working together to achieve our goals of strengthening internal and external communications at RNAIPL. I wish Sukanya every success in her new role.”
Sukanya Ramanujan as General Manager Communications, RNAIPL, said, “I am honored to be a part of the RNAIPL family. The Renault Nissan Alliance recently announced their plans for new investment and product development in India and I’m looking forward to contributing to this long-term vision as well as supporting the company’s transition to carbon-neutral manufacturing.”
An integrated communications professional with over a decade and a half of experience across corporate and international government agencies, Sukanya has worked for several international government agencies in India including the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Australia), Foreign and Commonwealth Office (UK), and the Indo French Cultural Centre in Public Diplomacy focusing on Public Diplomacy and external communications. She has also worked for organizations such as KPMG and Michelin.
Sukanya has an MA in European Studies from the University of Bath, UK, and also holds a PGDBM from Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai. She is multi-lingual, being fluent in English, Tamil and French along with intermediate proficiency in Hindi and Spanish.
‘Reputation and trust are going to be business priorities in the stakeholder paradigm’
Munavar Attari,MD, FleishmanHillard India, shared insights about the company’s contribution to leave an imprint on global stage, steering DE&I initiatives shaping brand value, growth strategy and more
By Ruchika Jha | Mar 3, 2023 6:19 PM | 5 min read
Having nearly two decades of experience in issues management, communications, public relations and editorial across industries, Munavar Attari has hands-on experience in working with senior business executives on complex stakeholder and consumer reputation related problems. Currently, Attari is managing director at FleishmanHillard India and has overall P&L responsibility for all clients and offices.
Exchange4media had an insightful conversation with Attari in which he shared his views on numerous aspects including one of the most discussed topics 'DE&I'. He also spoke about FleishmanHillard India's global contribution, growth strategy for the near future and the company's overall strategy for India to capitalise on the trends.
Excerpts:
You have been in the industry for two decades. How have you seen industry evolve over the years?
The evolution of the PR industry has been intrinsically linked to some of the broad developments or events that have happened in India over the years.
The first inflection point that I can immediately think of was 2007-2008 crisis after clients started taking public relations far more seriously immediately after the dust started to settle. Now the transitions from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 is calling upon PR firms to strategise their service offerings.
The creator economy is now mainstream as well and clients are looking for solutions and I think agencies like ours has something unique to offer.
The current paradigm of stakeholder capitalism is calling on agencies to reinvent themselves in terms of what they can really bring to the table. We are seeing brands succeed when they have stakeholders and purpose at the centre. PR will only grow in importance and relevance as volatility and uncertainty increases in the world; that’s a given.
What is FleishmanHillard India doing to leave an imprint on the global stage?
A lot of our work done in India has received regional and global recognition in the past few years. So, that is one way in which FleishmanHillard globally looks towards India as one of the markets where a lot of creativity can happen. India has also done strategy work for markets in Africa and Europe. This is another testimony of the growing importance of FleishmanHillard India in our global mix.
What are some key factors in navigating DE&I initiatives to shape a company's brand value? In what capacity is the organisation contributing to the same?
FleishmanHillard has been an early DE&I adopter even before it became a buzzword. It is integral to many of our employer-branding campaigns and internal communications campaigns. Our most recent study helped us further understand this space. Two data points that stood out for me and reiterate the importance of DE&I are that 94 percent respondents cited at least one action that companies could take to showcase an authentic commitment to DE&I and 90 percent expect companies to act and communicate about DE&I. Therefore, we are betting on this to become an even bigger part of what we offer going forward.
How is FleishmanHillard's overall strategy for India geared towards capitalising on the trends?
FleishmanHillard India does well where the client briefs are fairly complex and the work is expected to be integrated by the nature of it. We have sharpened the saw as far as our digital and influencer engagement offering is concerned and that is now integral to all that we do. We want to focus on opportunities where there is a real, complex reputation problem to solve.
How does FleishmanHillard plan to grow further in 2023?
We will focus on the depth of our client relationships working closely with clients where we can deliver real value. We want to concentrate on strategic, long-term relationships where there is an opportunity to work with the senior leadership as well.
Running a profitable agency is a top priority, and it is in the interest of our clients as well. This is because profitability is what enables us to deliver quality resources, work and provide exceptional service that we promise. We can do this only if we are running a healthy agency, which is profitable at the level that is expected out of us. Only then we can consistently invest in our core strengths.
What is your vision for the next 5-10 years?
Imagine that we are trying shed away the old parts of the business and build new ones while increasing the passengers in our rapidly moving car. It is a sprint inside a marathon. So, answering very long-term questions will always be tricky.
What I can tell you is that PR will be a board-level priority more than ever before in the new stakeholder paradigm where pressures of regulation and reputation are only increasing.
As these trends take shape, the communications function will have to act very differently and that’s what we are equipping ourselves to capitalise on in the coming years. FleishmanHillard’s unique offering is Media + Platforms, which is an integrated ecosystem uniting media relations, social influencer, advocacy and digital platform expertise into one innovative community. This is powered by analytics and algorithms to deliver maximum impact for clients.
Women-first agency Nine Yards Communications Consultancy launches art show ‘She Matters’
Artists and co-founders Heetal Dattani and Shweta Iyer attempt to narrate the story of sorrow, hope, compromise, and rebellion through colours, textures, typography and form, in their exhibit
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 6:23 PM | 5 min read
You have been in the Brand and Communications profession for over two decades. How did the idea of starting Nine Yards germinate?
Heetal: After spending close to two decades working across various communication and design agencies, both Shweta and I felt that there was something very intrinsic that was missing in the way traditional agencies approach brand building. Indian women are evolving at a rapid rate. Across urban as well as small town India, 80-85 per cent of all buying decisions are either made or influenced by women. With every passing day, their buying power is only increasing. Women are wired very differently – not only emotionally and psychologically but also ‘shopologically’. It is therefore, imperative for marketers to see their brands through the lens of a woman in order to be future ready.
And yet, the way brands speak to women is largely riddled with stereotypes and uni-dimensional stories. Both Shweta and I felt the need to break out and create a fresher, more inclusive language for brands to resonate with their female audiences. This gave birth to Nine Yards.
Where did you two cross paths?
Shweta: Heetal and I both graduated from Sophia Polytechnic. While we met in college, our friendship developed much later as we grew into our roles as women in leadership positions juggling work, family and our own personal ambitions as artists and designers. We often bonded over our common grounds against the way traditional agencies segregated briefs based on gender. Over many 'wine-and-whine' sessions, we decided to break out of hoping the world will change to making the change ourselves.
Tell us about the exhibition 'She Matters'.
Heetal: Over the last two years, Nine Yards has come to be associated with our unique brand of nuanced and deep storytelling in the women’s space. One of the outcomes of this is our own IP ‘She Matters’, where we populate women-centric content and stories through various channels. For both Shweta and I, art and design have always been very strong tools to tell our stories. This gave birth to our first art showcase “She Matters”. At this showcase, we have created 20 original paintings to take you deeper into the emotional, mental and cultural landscape of today’s Indian woman. Through colour, texture and form, every story is a journey of conflict between the way ‘She’ is viewed through the lens of tradition, stereotypes and societal influences, and how ‘She’ really views herself.
From where did you draw inspiration for the artwork?
Shweta: Our work is inspired by our own journeys and that of every woman we know. Each canvas is a unique story nuanced by the ever-evolving image of today’s Indian woman. For this showcase, we dip into the various shades of beauty, resilience, glory and grit that are hallmarks of the feminine spirit. Through our art, we wish to exhibit the cultural, social and economic shifts that are inevitably changing the fabric of not just women but of our entire nation.
How is this exhibition adding up to your ‘woman’ narrative?
Heetal: At Nine Yards, we are passionate about creating fresher, more inclusive narratives that resonate with today’s diverse, ever-evolving woman. After successfully launching various brand campaigns and design projects that understand and speak to the woman of today, we are layering this deep understanding with insightful and conceptual stories through the language of art. This art showcase covers the various emotions and landscapes of a woman’s world, seen through an internal as well as an external gaze. This initiative is just one more rendition of the space that we already live in and own, exhibiting the depth and nuancing that is required while connecting with female audiences.
International Women's Day is approaching; we would like to know your thoughts on this year's theme – DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.
Shweta: The theme – DigitALL aims to address the digital gender gap and the impact it has on social and economic inequalities. Also, from what I hear, it intends to protect the right of women in the digital world. I believe, this is the need of the hour and a change that was long coming.
It is imperative to include more women in digital technology, as it will bring about a new wave of creative thinking and innovation that will address women’s needs. It will also make the digital story more inclusive and therefore relevant.
As co-founders of a communications company, what is your opinion on the low number of women in the boardroom? What’s your recommendation to achieve better gender parity?
Heetal: This has been a concern for decades. However, the fact that we are having this conversation itself is a testament that this concern is not going unnoticed and every organisation is working towards having women in key positions.
If organisations need to retain talented women, they will need to become more empathetic and supportive at challenging stages like early motherhood, which is when many women drop off from the workforce.
Shweta adds:I am very optimistic and believe that this narrative is changing and is slowly but surely shifting towards equal representation. Today, many organisations have given young mothers the option of Flexi hours or provided them with a reliable creche around. This allows them to return to work stress-free and do their job well. Most women, when given the right support at key stages of their lives, go on to take leadership roles and eventually make it to the boardrooms.
The exhibition will be on from March 4-6, 2023, at Snowball Studios, Worli.
Chinmay Shah joins Welspun Enterprises Ltd. as Deputy General Manager – Corp Comm
Previously, he was associated with KEC International Ltd.
By Ruchika Jha | Mar 1, 2023 1:05 PM | 1 min read
Chinmay Shah has joined Welspun Enterprises Ltd. as Deputy General Manager – Corporate Communications.
Previously, he was associated with KEC International Ltd. and handled its external and internal communications, content creation, media relations, event management, social media and reputation management
Shah is a seasoned, result-driven corporate communications and public relations professional with over 17 years of experience. He is proficient in developing results-driven and ROI-focused communications plans for a cross-section of brands, with experience in infrastructure EPC, hospitality and F&B, retail, fashion, luxury lifestyle and entertainment, on the client and agency side.
Throughout his career, Shah worked with organisations namely Overseas Infrastructure Alliance (India) Pvt Ltd. (An EPC Company), The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts and Vaishnavi Corporate Communications.
Tute Consult launches proprietary planning framework - ‘49 TOUCH-POINT Playbook’
The comprehensive model aims at making agencies and clients future-ready
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 6:02 PM | 3 min read
Integrated Communications consultancy Tute Consult has launched their proprietary planning framework – ’49 Touch Point playbook’.
The Playbook is a detailed chart where one can create a communication roadmap by slotting key messaging statements, strategy, approach, tools to accomplish the desired communication objective and timelines for tasks.
Komal Lath, Founder, Tute Consult says : “In an industry like ours that is founded on the premise of always-on conversation, the perspectives, the planning and the pace of storytelling today need constant reinvention. At a time like this, an all-encompassing framework only enables better productivity. This is not only for the senior professionals but also and more importantly for the new generation of communication professionals who often grapple with settlement, initially. Our 49 TOUCH-POINT Playbook’ will help them grasp quicker, adapt better and learn faster.”
“With new strides in technology and changing ways of communication, we are excited to have found an agency partner that is ahead of the curve and eases strategic communication via their approach. They have been working with us using their proprietary model over the last one year and we have seen results that are qualitative and committed. With this framework, I am sure all teams using it will save time and create engaging content that hits home. All the best to Tute and Komal as they take their innovative methodology forward,” Shruti Shibulal - CEO & Director, Tamara Leisure Experiences.
“I am delighted to see Tute’s 49 touchpoint model and like any other strategy framework this will tremendously help in understanding and executing different types of PR activities along with multiple other marketing communication activities. This will help in integrating PR with advertising and other forms of brand communication. In a world where clients deal with a variety of creative and strategic partner agencies, such a tool strengthens the integrated focus and eases the coordination. I would like to congratulate Tute for being the first to launch this and I can’t wait to use it in my classes,” says Prof. Falguni Vasavada - Professor, MICA (Mudra Institute of Communications Ahmedabad).
“The digital age has brought with it changes in how we do business and the need to reimagine how PR as a practice can be executed. In order to meet these challenges, we have seen a shift in thinking and methodology, leading to more agility and speed in strategy development and execution across various communication functions. The good news is that all this has created an opportunity for those of us who know better, to help others see; invest in and embrace change. Tute’s new model is a step in the right direction that will consolidate client/agency formats across all channels and make strategic plans that were easy to understand and implement with much-needed standardisation. With this new tool PR teams will become more efficient and agile as they spend less hours creating bespoke plans for brands without getting lost in the realms of excel sheets and ppts. I am looking forward to the introduction of this format across the industry,” says Tarunjeet Rattan, Founder – PRPOI and Managing Partner – Nucleus PR.
