Socially conscious initiatives will continue to drive campaigns in 2022: Nikky Gupta

As we step into 2022 and look forward to it as a year full of hope and change and possibilities, e4m PR and Corp Comm presents the “Year-ender story of 2021” series with the theme “The possibilities that the new year holds for PR agencies and the way ahead”. The series will encompass the views, opinions and thoughts of some of the leading names and veterans of the PR and Corp Comm fraternity on how they perceive the New Year, the transitions they expect to see and their vision for the future.

In this interview, Nikky Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Teamwork Communications Group, shares her views about 2022 being the year that will be marked by influencers and where public relations professionals will continue to rely on online mediums, and how India’s PR industry is expanding, despite the challenges of a lockdown and restrictions on remote working.

Excerpts from the interview:

How important has the trend of personalised pitches become for the PR industry?

There is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to public relations pitches. The public relations industry is evolving because each client has a unique set of requirements and needs. Every brand is considering various strategies for reaching out to their target audience. The market, target audience, and product range are all unique to each brand. Some healthcare brands, for example, prefer to use traditional marketing methods, while others prefer to use new media. As a result, it is critical that we work on customisation with a highly specialised approach for the pitches. It's crucial to switch up your pitch when approaching larger publications for exclusive coverage. Personalised pitches are crucial in the PR industry because they aid in the development of long-term relationships with journalists, bloggers and influencers. For this reason, public relations professionals must maintain constant contact with them. They should read and comment on their stories, visit their social media pages and participate in the discussion. This way, when the client needs them to launch a new product, they will know exactly who to pitch.

Artificial Intelligence is the future - irrespective of industries. What are the ways AI can come to the aid of PR and Corp Communication professionals in 2022?

Artificial Intelligence has already been introduced to public relations through the use of automated social media platforms, paid media and marketing analytics. It is helping PR professionals automate repetitive tasks such as media coverage tracking. Artificial Intelligence is a rapidly evolving tool that is assisting communicators with a variety of day-to-day tasks, allowing them to devote more time and energy to more creative tasks. Automation is not only taking over some of the tedious tasks associated with public relations, but it is also enhancing PR professionals' ability to obtain information in a matter of seconds. AI is enabling them to create data-driven campaigns, analyse online conversations, predict crises and even create personalised content. In 2022, AI will aid in accurately quantifying people's feelings and opinions about a brand and comparing them to other metrics such as engagement, stock price and sales.

What are the trends the Indian PR and Corporate Communications industry can look forward to/ expect in 2022?

There were fewer press conferences in 2020 and 2021, and this trend will continue in 2022. More focus will be on webinars and digital press conferences. Social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, as well as Twitter, will continue to dominate. Podcasts are attracting a sizable audience of listeners or subscribers, and those who do listen are likely to be highly engaged. They also have the advantage of allowing for longer, more in-depth discussions on important topics, which may be a good fit for the thought leader of the brand or client. As a result, podcasts will continue to grow in popularity in the coming year. The year 2022 will be marked by influencers. PR professionals will need to find the right influencer to partner with for their brand. In order to provide coverage for their clients, public relations professionals will once again have to rely on online mediums in 2022.

According to industry experts, environmental, social, and corporate governance would continue to grow. In what ways will socially-conscious initiatives continue to drive campaigns and outreach programmes in 2022?

The year 2022 will be remembered as a watershed moment in history. Covid brought the world together and the fight against coronavirus is still ongoing. In 2022, socially-conscious initiatives will continue to drive campaigns. Teamwork Communications Group participated in a number of social responsibility campaigns last year, including Breast Cancer Action Month 2021, the Pink Pledge Campaign with Pan India Bloggers, etc. This not only raised public awareness about the issue but also resulted in extensive coverage for our clients. Many of our clients are focussing on social initiatives as well and we are developing a unique strategy for each of them. Such campaigns will not only help them connect with their target audience but will also portray them as a socially-responsible organisation.

How did you cope with the second wave of the pandemic? What were the challenges you had to overcome?

The second Covid wave wreaked havoc across the country, making it a difficult year for the industry. The most difficult challenge last year was focussing solely on digital media. We saw it as a challenge and explored new avenues for our clients. Despite the setback, we were able to retain the majority of our existing clients while also gaining a significant number of new ones. Our public relations and digital media divisions have added over 60 new clients. We were able to sail through challenges such as working remotely, planning digital coverage and events in 2021. This year, I'm optimistic that both India and the public relations industry will be able to overcome new challenges like Omicron and continue to thrive.

How have the young generation / new recruits adapted to the system of working remotely? What are your views on how successful the hybrid working model will be in the coming year?

We're currently working remotely because everyone's safety is our top priority. We strictly adhere to all government regulations and directives. Working from home has become the norm for our entire team. The success of the hybrid working model will be determined by the outcome of Covid 19's third wave. At this time, I don't believe working in a hybrid model will be beneficial, as Covid cases are rapidly increasing across the country.

The pandemic has been a trying time for us all, especially on the psychological level. How should organizations prepare themselves for the next year?

Despite the challenges of a lockdown and restrictions on remote working, India's PR industry is expanding. To ensure that the majority of the workforce could work from home, we implemented a number of special HR initiatives, including remote training and upskilling sessions, as well as a mental health workshop. We will continue these initiatives this year too to keep the workforce healthy and motivated.

