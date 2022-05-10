Satinder Bindra joins Meta as Policy Communications Director APAC

Prior to this, Bindra was with ShowReel as Business Advisor

Satinder Bindra has joined Meta as Policy Communications Director APAC. Prior to this, he was associated with ShowReel as Business Advisor where he established systems for leveraging ShowReel technology to create maximum social, environmental and development impact.

Bindra is a senior strategist with 23 years of leadership experience across 75 countries; recognized for transforming organizational cultures and building strong global teams for executing international projects.

Throughout his career, he served various national and international organisations such as Uber, Seabed2030, Asian Development Bank, UNDP, United Nations Environment Programme, CBS News, CNN, CTV News, CBC, The Canadian Press and India Abroad News Service and British Indian Friendship Society.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)