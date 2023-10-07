PRSA to honour 5 members for their outstanding services at ICON 2023
Gary D. McCormick, Anthony W. D’Angelo, Alisa Agozzino, Rachana Chowdhary and Chuck Wallington are the recipients of the awards
PRSA will mark the achievements of five of its members with awards for their outstanding contributions and service to the communications profession during ICON 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee, Oct. 15-17. The award winners were nominated by their peers and selected by PRSA’s Honors and Awards Committee.
“These awards are PRSA’s way of congratulating and thanking these inspiring individuals who consistently demonstrate the qualities of leadership, mentorship, and the power of education,” said Michelle Egan, APR, Fellow PRSA, 2023 PRSA Chair, “We are honored to recognize them for their service at ICON 2023 in Nashville.”
Gold Anvil Award – Gary D. McCormick, APR, Fellow PRSA
PRSA’s highest individual award, which recognizes lifetime achievement in public relations.
Following more than three decades of experience creating award-winning campaigns for corporate, nonprofit and government clients, Gary McCormick formed GMc Communications in 2016. Prior to this, he was director of corporate communications for Scripps Networks Interactive, parent company of cable networks HGTV, Food Network, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel, and Great American Country. He also supported the promotion of HGTV Dream Home, HGTV Urban Oasis and HGTV Smart Home; identified opportunities for reciprocal marketing for HGTV and DIY Network; and was the director of public relations for DIY Network and Fine Living TV Network.
McCormick joined Scripps after 17 years pioneering public participations programs in support of multiple federal government clients. He developed and managed the government’s largest communications programs for such technical and controversial programs as chemical weapons disposal and storage of high-level nuclear waste, His experience also includes work for two nationally recognized public relations firms, as well as in radio, television, and print media.
McCormick served as PRSA’s Chair and CEO in 2010 and president of the PRSA Foundation in 2006 and 2007. He served on the national board of advisors for The Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations at the University of Alabama from 2007 to 2020 and has been co-chair of the Champions for PRSSA since 2003. McCormick was recognized for his contributions to public relations education as the 2015 recipient of its Patrick Jackson Award for Distinguished Service to PRSA and the 2006 Honoree of the PRSA Educators Academy David Ferguson Award. In 2011, he was inducted into the inaugural class of his alma mater’s Hall of Fame in Journalism and Public Relations at Colorado State University.
Patrick Jackson Award for Distinguished Service to PRSA – Anthony W. D’Angelo, APR, Fellow PRSA
Named in honor of the late Patrick Jackson, APR, Fellow PRSA, this award recognizes a member who has significantly advanced PRSA by working to support Chapters, Districts and the overall organization, inspiring fellow practitioners, both professionally and personally.
Anthony D’Angelo’s career has included public relations leadership roles in the corporate, agency and not-for-profit sectors. He was named interim chair of Newhouse School’s Public Relations Department earlier this year and also received their Excellence in Teaching Award in 2023, as well as an Excellence in Research, Writing and Creativity Award.
D’Angelo has over 30 years of experience as a PRSA volunteer leader, including serving as Chair in 2018. He has also been Secretary, Nominating Committee Chair, and has led the Advocacy Committee for the past several years, among other important roles within the organization. D’Angelo was inducted into the College of Fellows in 2008.
His writing and commentary on public relations and strategic communications have been featured in The New York Times, BusinessWeek, the Financial Times, USA Today, CNBC, NPR, Reuters, Forbes, Sports Illustrated, Newsweek and other outlets, and he was a regular contributor to The Wall Street Journal’s “Crisis of the Week” column. He was editor-in-chief of a book published by PRSA in September 2022, “75 Years of Impact and Influence: People, Places & Moments in Public Relations History,” and is co-author of a textbook on public relations writing to be published in 2024.
Outstanding Educator Award – Alisa Agozzino, Ph.D., APR
This award recognizes and celebrates those who have made a significant contribution to the advancement of public relations education through college or university teaching.
Alisa Agozzino is an Associate Professor of Public Relations at Ohio Northern University. As the PR program head, she has taught over 16 different classes within the major and developed a social media minor for any major on campus. Agozzino has received numerous awards for teaching, including the international Pearson Award for Innovation in Teaching with Technology.
Agozzino’s research interest lies in social media tools within the public relations field, and her current research agenda examines how social media impacts different industries. Her work has been published in nearly 30 academic and trade publications such as the Public Relations Review, Journal of School Public Relations, “Building Online Communities in Higher Education Institutions” book, “Casing Public Relations” book, “PR News Writer’s Guidebook,” and the “Encyclopedia of Social Media and Politics.”
For the past 10 years, Agozzino has served as a PRSSA adviser, and been an active member of the PRSA Educators Academy since 2008. She also serves Central Ohio PRSA as a Leadership Assembly delegate, social media chair, treasurer, and in 2024 will be the chair. Central Ohio PRSA also recognized her with the Walt Siefert Award for Outstanding Service to PRSSA.
Additionally. PRSA’s East Central District awarded Agozzino with the Platinum Award for service to PRSSA. She has also been recognized as the PRSSA Faculty of the year. Next month, she will be awarded yet again with The Plank Center’s Bruce K. Berger Educator Mentor award.
Atlas Award for Lifetime Achievement in International Public Relations -- Rachana Chowdhary
This award recognizes a public relations practitioner who has made extraordinary contributions to the practice and profession of public relations in an international environment over the span of their career.
Rachana Chowdhary is an esteemed entrepreneur, visionary, and leader in the media and marketing industry. As the Founder and CEO of MediaValueWorks, a full-service marketing agency she founded in 2013 dedicated to delivering tailor-made, data-driven, and result-oriented solutions for clients of all sizes, Chowdhary has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of media solutions and PR and digital strategies.
With a remarkable blend of innovation, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of market trends, Chowdhary has successfully built MediaValueWorks into a powerhouse of integrated marketing services, driving results for numerous clients across various industries.
Upon completing her formal education, Chowdhary embarked on her professional journey by joining a prominent media house, The Times of India group. Her dedication, innovative ideas, and sharp insights quickly caught the attention of industry peers and clients alike.
Recognized as an industry thought leader, Chowdhary is often invited to speak at prestigious marketing conferences, where she shares her insights on the latest trends, the future of marketing, and the impact of technology on consumer behavior. Her articles and opinion pieces have been published in leading marketing publications, contributing to the growth and advancement of the media industry.
D. Parke Gibson Award – Chuck Wallington, Ph.D.
This award recognizes a PR professional who has helped increase awareness of PR within multicultural communities and participated in the promotion of issues that meet the special informational and educational needs of diverse communities.
Chuck Wallington has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for Cone Health, a healthcare company based in Greensboro, North Carolina, since August 2019. Reporting to the CEO, he is one of nine members of Cone Health’s senior leadership team responsible for setting the business strategy for the organization.
He joined Cone Health in 2011 as the Vice President of Marketing & Communications and was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2014. Since joining the organization, he has built an award-wining team of professionals focused on providing strategic marketing and communications support for the organization’s business goals.
Prior to Cone Health, Wallington served as Vice President of Communications at American Express. In this role, he was responsible for internal and external communications for American Express customer service centers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and India. Before his time at American Express, for 11 years Wallington held a variety of public relations roles with Nabisco and the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.
PR Professionals expands into US forging strategic partnership with 5WPR
The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 2:57 PM | 3 min read
Commemorating 12 successful years in the field of PR and communications, PR Professionals, the flagship company of PRP Group announced a strategic partnership with 5W Public Relations (5WPR), a full-service PR Agency based in the United States, since 2003.
This strategic collaboration marks PRP's expansion into the United States market and promises to bring a new dimension of international PR excellence to clients on both sides of the Pacific. The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to provide clients with a wider range of services and expand their global reach.
Headquartered in the heart of New York City, 5WPR has consistently ranked as one of the top 10 independent, full-service PR agencies in the United States, for more than two decades. Ronn Torossian, Founder & Chairman of 5WPR has led the company's growth, overseeing more than 300 professionals in the company's headquarters in midtown Manhattan. 5WPR is regularly recognised as an industry leader and has been named ‘PR Agency of the Year’ by the American Business Awards on multiple occasions. With a reputation for crafting cutting-edge PR programmes that connect businesses and ideas with their target audiences, 5WPR brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the partnership. The strategic alliance between PRP and 5W Public Relations is set to deliver unparalleled PR and communications services that cater to clients' unique needs seeking a global footprint. This partnership leverages the strengths and capabilities of both agencies, promising a seamless blend of local insight and international reach.
Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder & Managing Director, PR Professionals, expressed his excitement about this collaboration, saying, "We are excited to join forces with 5W Public Relations, a distinguished agency with a proven track record of success in the United States. This strategic tie-up signifies a major milestone for PRP as we expand our presence into the U.S. market, enabling us to serve our clients with even greater efficiency and effectiveness on a global scale."
Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W Public Relations (5WPR) added, "We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership, as it opens new horizons for growth and innovation for 5W to support India-based businesses looking to expand in the United States. 5W has a long history of helping international companies enter and gain traction in the US market and we look forward to doing more of this work through our partnership.”
With this strategic alignment, PRP and 5W Public Relations aim to deliver comprehensive PR solutions, including media relations, reputation management, crisis management, brand building, digital marketing, and more, to clients seeking to enhance their visibility and reputation in an increasingly globalized world.The partnership between PR Professionals Group and 5W Public Relations is expected to benefit clients across industries such as technology, healthcare, finance, consumer goods, real estate, and more.
PRP at present has global footprints in Canada, European Offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the African Office in Nigeria, and the GCC Office in Bahrain, and Nepal, the expansion to the United States has further strengthened PRP’s global reach.
‘PR practitioners should be well-equipped to tackle misinformation & fake news’
At e4m’s PR and Corp Comm Summit and Awards 2023, industry experts discussed the PR and communication management landscape in APAC and India
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 10:13 AM | 3 min read
There are disruptive changes that have occurred in the PR world. More and more campaigns have turned digital, globalisation, changing consumer behaviour, and economic development.
At e4m’s PR and Corp Comm Summit and Awards 2023, industry experts across varied fields gathered for a group discussion on the PR and communication management landscape in APAC and India to examine the trends, growths and gaps. Mamtaa Dhingra, Founder of Lateral Sutraa moderated the panel discussion.
Jyotsna Nanda, AVP-Corporate Communications, DS Group kickstarted the conversation by sharing that PR in Asia is relatively young compared to the US but has characteristics that sets it apart from the other parts of the world.
She believes appropriate budgeting is an important thing because countries in Asia spend only about 10 per cent of their marketing budget on PR and the remaining on advertising, media buying and digital marketing.
Nanda added, “There is also an increasing importance of crisis communication. In the age of digital and social media, organisations need to be constantly prepared to do crisis management. They have to be ready to respond quickly and effectively.”
Another factor is the growing importance of employee advocacy, as per the DS Group executive. All corporates, clients, brands have this urgent need for talent attraction and retention. With the rise of social media and the need to undergo authenticity and transparency, organisations will still need to focus more on developing relationships with employees.
According to Abhishek Gulyani of Hill and Knowlton Strategies, the pandemic proved to be the trigger point that reinvented the field of communication. It made all businesses and agencies re-strategise the roadmap going forward.
Speaking from the agency perspective he added, “In 2023, the agency landscape has gone through a profound transformation. Traditional agencies are looking at being more comprehensive. The interesting data, in today's world 40 per cent of revenue comes outside of traditional media. Hence, you are selling more avenues which encompass areas like research, content creation, influencer management and more.”
The PR Manager-APAC of OpenText, Gargi Dubey highlighted the one major challenge being the media landscape for APAC regions except India. “In India, the number of journalists, publications and influencers is so many times more than what we see in Southeast Asia. Indonesia is a little bit closer as compared to India but in other markets, it's a little difficult.”
She further also believes outside of India, things are more structured when it comes to the approach of PR. Be it media relations or other aspects of communications.
Another important aspect is understanding the relevance in PR and communications. “Just because everyone is doing it, you don't have to do it. Similarly, what nobody is doing might make sense for us,” Dubey said.
Focussing on the Bangladesh region, Ziauddin Adil, Founder of Masthead PR underlined that the emerging population and social media have created immense opportunities as well as challenges for PR practitioners in the region.
The widespread fake news, misinformation, lack of fact checks, the habit of sharing news everyone gets are some of such challenges. And to tackle such challenges, all PR practitioners should be well-equipped and prepared for digital functions, the experts said.
SPAG FINN Partners introduces ‘The FINN Purpose Alignment Index’ & 'The Change Makers’
With this SPAG/FINN launches its Purpose and Social Impact practice
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 10:07 AM | 3 min read
In a move set to redefine the purpose and social impact landscape, SPAG/FINN, a global integrated marketing and communications agency, has announced the launch of “FINN Purpose Alignment Index” - a proprietary research product designed to quantify the influence of a company’s or brand’s purpose-related commitments and efforts on consumer buying decisions in Asia.
The launch was marked by the unveiling of 'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook, a collection of thought leadership content and case studies to share best practices in purpose and social impact space.
"In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, the role of purpose cannot be understated. It is not only a moral imperative but a strategic necessity,” said Aman Gupta, Managing Partner at SPAG FINN Partners. “Our 'FINN Purpose Alignment Index' tool and 'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook are designed to empower businesses and individuals in their journey towards creating positive societal impact while driving sustainable growth."
A first-of-its-kind diagnostic tool, the Index can be deployed across any industry sector to enable brands and corporations to understand how their product and purpose priorities factor into consumer purchasing decisions in a highly competitive marketplace. This proprietary index enables clients to hone purpose-centric market strategies and communications plans based on the predictive impact on brand perception and customer likelihood to support a brand for its social impact.
As the world grapples with unprecedented challenges, there is an increasing demand for organizations to not only actively engage in purpose-driven endeavors but also have a purpose at its core. 'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook is a comprehensive guide encompassing profound insights, real-world case studies, and actionable strategies from the thought leaders in CSR, ESG, Sustainability, and Purpose.
This eBook delves into the heart of purpose-driven endeavors, illustrating how businesses can align their strategies with societal betterment while concurrently enhancing their bottom line. This insightful eBook also unveils the 40 social ranking factors from the 'FINN Purpose Alignment Index'. These factors illuminate a clear path for businesses eager to leave a meaningful and positive imprint on society.
'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook is poised to serve as a roadmap for organisations seeking to navigate the dynamic and evolving landscape with purpose and vision. By embracing the principles and practices outlined within, organizations can cultivate a sustainable future, demonstrating their commitment to a better world.
“We know that purpose and social impact are valued by consumers, and companies that embrace good corporate citizenship have better reputations and do better in
the marketplace,” said Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose. “With the FINN Purpose Alignment Index, we can guide how and when a company incorporates purpose-based initiatives to create stronger, organic connections and life-long relationships with consumers for far-ranging mutual benefits for people and the planet.”
SPAG/FINN’s 'The Change Makers for the Purpose-Driven Landscape' eBook is available on website for download to support industry purpose and social impact and marketing communication professionals in assessing the alignment of corporate and brand campaigns.
PRs at forefront of helping organizations navigate complex situations: Nandini Chatterjee
Chatterjee, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, PWC was speaking at the 3rd edition of the e4m PR and Corp Comm 30 under 30 Summit and Awards
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 11:30 AM | 3 min read
“The recipients of this year's awards are not merely leaders of tomorrow, they're actually trailblazers of today, and they are reflective of the super high potential that we have, as far as comms talent is concerned in our country,” said Nandini Chatterjee, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, PWC at the 3rd edition of the e4m PR and Corp Comm 30 under 30 Summit and Awards.
She highlighted the rising stars within the communication industry and spoke about identifying the trailblazing next-generation leaders who are actively shaping the future of communication.
Chatterjee highlighted the importance of understanding the ecosystem in communications and emphasized the role of communication in shaping narratives, building relationships, and fostering trust.
She talked about how the business world today is facing a number of disruptions including geopolitical conflicts, socio-economic issues, digital threats like cybersecurity and data privacy issues which all impact the reputation of organizations. “So, this is where the PR and comms professionals come in. PRs are at the forefront, helping our organizations navigate these very complex situations. To do this effectively, we need to equip ourselves so that we are able to anticipate these reputational risks, we can provide relevant, sharp and timely communication to our shareholders, help the employees in our organizations to understand and embrace change and most importantly, align business change.
At the end of the day, we are all there, because we have a purpose to serve, which is to support business. And it is then and only then, that we will be able to achieve our role, which is of protecting our company's image.”
Speaking about the way the comms fraternity needs to look at the current issues and how they should focus on solving them, Chatterjee says, “You know, I think first and foremost, is an understanding of the ecosystem. That's the most important thing. It is essential for joining the dots and being able to counsel our stakeholders. You know Steve Jobs’ definition of creativity, and you may be familiar with this. It was not conjuring something new out of nowhere. It was about connecting the dots which means that one needs to equip oneself with the existence of those dots so that one knows what to connect and when.”
“Today, communication isn't just about conveying a message. It's also about shaping narratives, it is about building relationships and most importantly, it is about fostering trust. We, the PR and communications fraternity, are in a position through effective communication to inspire others to be catalysts for change. We can play a very important role in driving social change. It is we the PR and comms people who have the power to do all this and nowhere it is more evident than in the accomplishments of these brilliant 30 under 30 individuals whom we will be recognising today,” she adds.
'Those who master AI will replace those who don't'
At e4m’s PR and Corp Comm 30 under 30 Summit and Awards, industry experts shared insights on how AI will impact the communication and media industry
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 11:32 AM | 4 min read
At exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm 30 under 30 Summit and Awards, industry experts shared their two cents on how the debate between human intelligence versus ChatGPT will impact the communication and media industry. The panel was moderated by Delhi University Professor, Garima Sharma Nijhawan.
Munavar Attari, Managing Director, FleishmanHillard India kickstarted the discussion by highlighting that the debate between human intelligence versus artificial intelligence is sorted as far as his mind is concerned. “Very soon AI, rather it already has, taken over human intelligence and not only overtaken us by a bit but is on the path to make us look quite foolish and useless. If you hear the experts in the field this is what they say and they have been saying for over a decade. “
"There have been discussions that suggest humans need to take a pause on making developments in this space. And there aren't going to be any incremental changes but non-linear changes in ChatGPT 4 as compared to ChatGPT 3. Therefore, if one uses any of the technologies, one will realise that it is far more serious than the human could have ever imagined," added Attari.
Sunita Patnaik, Director- Corporate Affairs, MARS, had a strikingly opposite viewpoint on the same. She said, “AI will definitely enhance your research skills, it will collect the dots for you. But ultimately, it will be human intelligence that will connect the dots. Having said that, we have to collaborate at some point and we already are moving in synergy. It's never going to be who’s better than who but it will be necessary to move in sync.
A former IBM executive also said 10 percent of jobs might go because of AI but 100 percent of jobs will change and that change will start with human professionals.
The Head - Enterprise Communications and PR of Dell Technologies, Shobha Vasudevan shared that like all technologies, AI is an enabler. “At the end of the day, we have to remember it was created because somebody decided to code for it."
She further added to Patnaik’s point and said, “Now, where it differs from human beings is it lacks the emotional ability to connect the dots. We as humans are still able to do critical thinking and logical inferences. AI’s ability on the other hand is limited to what it has been given in its training data.”
Indu Sharma, Senior GM - Communications, Schneider Electric underlined that the debate should not be about whether AI will be taking over or not, it should be about how communication teams can leverage its potential. There is so much more that the communications teams do and content is just one of the smallest pieces.
“AI has the capability of streamlining most of the work that we do. We as communicators should be excited about the possibilities that AI brings to the table,” she further said.
But when it comes to storytelling, a communicator can't afford to kill their emotional side completely and be dependent on AI.
Adding to this, the Dell executive shared that storytelling has two parts- the story and how it is told. In terms of the creative part of the story, an AI tool like ChatGPT can help in curating the right messaging if it is given the right cues. It can even mimic emotional intelligence to a certain extent. But, the range of emotions goes through a day, no AI can ever mimic the range of human emotions.
Hence, here comes the part of human intelligence to be able to tell the story in a way that touches every consumer or target audience. That is not possible by AI.
“It's all about collaboration and being complementary to each other. Any technology for that matter, if we use it in the right way, we learn, we master and then we can derive advantage from it,” added Nijhawan.
Coming towards the end, Attari said, “AI won't but people who master AI will replace people who don’t master AI.”
Patnaik added, “We do need to create a sense of urgency without really creating a sense of anxiety when it comes to adoption of AI. Additionally as much as upscaling is important, self-regulation is important too.”
‘Data analytics have refined communication strategies’
At e4m PR & Corporate Communication 30 under 30, panellists deliberated on the various critical questions that arise with digital transformation
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 11:34 AM | 3 min read
A panel of experts decoded whether digitisation is a boon or a bane, at the e4m PR and Corp Com 30 under 30. Session chair Madhvi Chaudhary, Media Mic kickstarted the session by mentioning how digitisation has brought in unprecedented transformation in the society today.
Panellists Mrinall Dey, MobiKwik; Bhaskar Majumdar, Egis; Tanmana Rath, The Good Edge; Sudeep Purkayastha, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. and Venkatesh Somayaji, Visage11 Advisors deliberated on the various critical questions that arise with the digital transformation that the world is seeing.
Majumdar pointed out that this digitisation took place majorly during the lockdown. “I generally started my day with a cup of coffee and several hard copies of newspaper. However, during the lockdown I was forced to shift to digital too,” he said.
Speaking of the perks that digitisation has brought, Majumdar highlighted how the reach and engagement factors have been taken care of with social channels today. “In earlier days, we used to pitch a story to the journalists and if it worked out, it would appear in the physical version of the newspaper the next day. Now, it goes up on the website, then amplified on the portal’s social handle, the journalist’s social handle as well as the brand’s handle,” he explained.
Majumdar feels that digitisation has made things easier in terms of the time saved as well as getting responses from people quicker.
Dey echoes a similar opinion and says that digital has enabled real-time communication and has built instant connectivity. “It has expanded our audience, not only locally but globally. It has thus broken the geographical barriers,” he mentioned.
He also explained that because of digitisation, remote work has become seamless leading to efficient collaboration. “Data analytics has also refined our communication strategies,” Dey added.
However, he also highlighted the cons of digital, and mentioned how there is a barrage of information online. “This information overload has led to reduced attention span. There are issues of cybersecurity as well, we need to protect sensitive data from online threats,” Dey said.
Rath says that crisis is a big challenge when it comes to new-age media. “It is difficult to control. The good things get amplified, but so do the bad ones. Being alert 24x7 is also a challenge, because it eats into your time.
But she also feels that digital has upped the pace of work, and made things more wholesome and integrated. “Pros and cons are many, but it depends on how we use it,” she mentioned.
Purkayastha pointed out that with digitisation, there has been a rampant surge in fake news. “We as professionals spend a lot of time proving that the news is not true,” he said.
He further shared how digitisation has taken away the empathy aspect, the human bond that communications professionals have built over the years.
Somayaji said that in the digital area, even the smallest incidents can be converted into a good PR opportunity, unlike the times when there used to be a long wait for headlines to hit the newspaper.
“There is also constant feedback coming your way. Third-party endorsements have also been enabled by digital,” he mentioned.
