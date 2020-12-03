e4m PR & Corp Comm 30 Under 30 to recognize young talent

This year has been challenging for all communication professionals, irrespective of their hierarchy and age group. But they have persevered through these unpredictable times and have come out with flying colours. Be it account executives or managers, collective efforts by all communications professions has helped the industry in seamlessly adapting to the new normal.

At exchange4media, we have been meticulous enough in recognizing and felicitating young talent across industries. With this rich legacy of felicitating upcoming leaders, exchange4media is excited to announce the launch of the first edition of ‘e4m PR and Corporate Communications 30 Under 30’. The list will feature young talent from the industry, honouring their 'never say die' spirit, willingness to learn and their innovative and risk-taking stint.

This 30 Under 30 initiative aims to shine a light on the industry’s rising stars; celebrate their achievements and reward their agility, brilliance, resilience and ingenuity that makes PR & corporate communications the vibrant and spirited environment that it is today.

exchange4media is looking for young talent from the PR and Communication leaders, who are all set to shape the industry through their forward-looking vision. e4m PR and Corp Comm 30 under 30 awards will honour the brightest professionals under the age 30.

Stay tuned for more information!



