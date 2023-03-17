'If you want to improve your business, you must have diversity at the top'
Deepshikha Dharmaraj, CEO of BCW India Group, looks back at her 28-year journey in the industry, and shares her key learnings and views on women in leadership roles
A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 theme on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
There are two aspects to this. On one hand, we need to get more women to access technology and its benefits. Whether it is about the higher representation of women in tech or using it as an enabler for healthcare, education and overall progress, technology has a big role to play in bridging the gender gap. On the other hand, women are also much more vulnerable to abuse and threat in the online spaces they enter. They need to be made aware of and given support to address or counter that. For both these aspects, communications and advocacy can help immensely. This is also where companies, especially those in the technology sector, can look at their corporate social purpose and see how they can align these needs to their strategic vision.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades.
In my view, there have been two major changes — one is how women are coming together and supporting each other and the second is how they are making their voice heard.
In the 1990s and 2000s, public relations was still evolving and so were the women leaders in the industry. They didn’t have mentors or communities back then and had to pretty much do everything on their own and learn along the way. Today, as these women lead the industry, they have taken those learnings and are sharing them generously with those just starting out. There are several mentoring programmes for women in the industry. In WPP, for instance, the Stella initiative has women leaders from across WPP mentoring young women professionals. There are more groups and communities, like Global Women in PR (GWPR). And there is also more recognition and more celebration of women’s contribution in the industry.
In terms of making women’s voices heard, as communicators, we are highlighting women’s issues and achievements more in our work and in our campaigns.
Research has highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on boards globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR bring to the boardroom?
As an industry, public relations has a healthy representation of women in leadership positions. And in any industry, having women on the board translates into very real benefits — a broader perspective, balanced representation of gender, consumers and employee base, better collaboration, empathy and more. These lead to better a better culture and performance for the business. So if you want to improve your business, you must have diversity at the top.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero
In my 28-year career, all of which have been in this industry, beginning with Genesis and then BCW India Group, I have been fortunate to have worked with and learnt from several women leaders. For inspiration, I didn’t have to look farther than Prema Sagar, founding chairperson, BCW India Group. The path she created is one that we walk on today. Not only did she build this firm, she also played a big role in building this industry. Many mentored by her are now at leading positions in the industry —whether at the helm of a firm or in high corporate communications roles across the world. And just as she inspires me, I actively share my learnings with emerging leaders and women professionals.
Your message to future leaders.
There is a quote by Marissa Mayer, co-ounder, Lumi Labs: “I always did something I was a little not ready to do. I think that’s how you grow. When there’s that moment of ‘Wow, I’m not really sure I can do this,’ and you push through those moments, that’s when you have a breakthrough.” When it comes to women who are leaders or aspire to be leaders, this quote fits perfectly.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Five years from now, AI-powered content creation will be widespread and commonplace'
Devdatta Potnis, CEO, Animeta, speaks about his role at the company, the company's value proposition and his expectations for 2023 for the content creator ecosystem
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 6:35 PM | 5 min read
Devdatta Potnis, CEO, Animeta, speaks about his role at the company, the company's value proposition and his expectations for 2023 for the content creator ecosystem
You have 15 years of experience across different areas within the media content business, spanning production, marketing and financing original content. What will you bring to the table at Animeta?
Animeta is a forward-thinking organisation in a truly democratised creator economy, and I am really excited to be its chief architect. With my experience in the content and media space, I intend to bring the studio model into the creator economy space where we will be investing in the right creators and creating brands out of them. We will bring about multi-platform monetisation, increase their community in regional and international markets, maximise their brand campaigns and empower them for social commerce – all through our AI-powered creator tech platform. It is always great to challenge oneself and I am looking forward to building this along with our spectacular team.
Before Animeta, you were the Chief Growth Officer at Cosmos-Maya. What made you make the switch? Where do you see AI-applied services five years down the line?
I have spent 15 years of my professional career in the media and entertainment industry where scaling businesses has been my forte. The fascination for the digital medium started with Cosmos-Maya and I witnessed its power. With the creator ecosystem exploding globally as well as in India, I felt it was the right time to join Anish in building Animeta. Even evolved markets like the US have a long way to go as far as the creator economy is concerned. India is at that right stage of growth where the space is growing and newer opportunities are opening up. Yet there are a few critical need gaps which Animeta will bridge. I am very optimistic on what the future holds for us.
I feel five years from now, AI-powered content creation will be widespread and commonplace. AI and machine learning will be used to automate many of the mundane, time-consuming tasks associated with content creation. AI-driven content generation, natural language processing and sentiment analysis will help create personalised content for various audiences, and AI-based text editing and optimisation tools will help optimise content for search engine rankings. Additionally, AI-powered tools will help automate content production, from finding relevant topics and research to creating structured content.
What is Animeta’s value proposition? How is Animeta’s tech platform a game-changer?
Animeta is a Creator Tech company focussed on creating and nurturing digital creators by helping them grow their communities and maximise their earnings across multiple social media platforms and customised brand solutions through the proprietary Animeta AI-based Self-Service Creator Tech platform. The company offers Financial Investment, Data Analytics and Business Intelligence, Content Strategy and Creative Supervision, Brand, PR and Social Media Expertise in addition to data-driven, result-oriented and authentic brand campaigns to content creators. In spite of the strong growth, the industry needs a few changes. Animeta aims to address all of these need gaps through its AI-powered creator tech platform.
What ails the content creators today and how does Animeta intend to plug this gap?
Digital creators today face multiple challenges, one of the biggest ones being that a vast majority of creators are unable to monetise their content. Some of the other challenges include lack of structured banking and financial assistance, no proper creative and production support, no business intelligence to grow scientifically; which means the market stays unorganised and does not produce many professional creators.
Moreover, for a multilingual country like India, language is a barrier to growth. This is where Animeta comes in. It offers localisation. Lack of infrastructure is another challenge that Animeta addresses through the development of the entire value chain and overall 360-degree support, monetisation and brand building. And then there are the usual monetisation, copyright and compliance, which are typical business challenges that become even more pronounced for the creator economy as many of the creators come from a place of passion. Animeta is that business partner for creators who will handle all of these aspects of their business so that they can concentrate on creating content while Animeta takes care of everything else.
Also, there are several tools at the creators’ disposal but lack of knowledge and other complications associated with the entrepreneurial aspect of being a creator; render most of these technology tools redundant as they add to the creators’ operational woes. None of these, however, address the main issue of creative bankruptcy/burn out because there is no one providing a content strategy, which is key.
Expectations for 2023 for the content creator ecosystem?
The market for creating digital content is continuously changing and in 2023, we can anticipate a number of changes that will influence the sector. The rise of Gen Z as a major force in content consumption is one of the most important developments. This "born-on-mobile" generation loves to use social media sites like Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to access material. For many years to come, this trend is expected to have a significant impact on how people consume and view content.
The growing emphasis on user-generated content and the democratisation of content generation are two further trends that we may anticipate. We may anticipate a rise in the number of user-generated content since social media platforms enable everyone to develop and share their work.
In addition to user-generated content, we can also expect to see a rise in demand for niche content. Genres like travel, food and cooking, eating challenges, relaxing art, DIY, animals and pet care, gaming, people and vlogs are becoming increasingly popular, and content creators are focussing on producing more targeted and specific content. As audiences become more discerning and selective about the content they consume, creators will need to cater to their specific interests to remain relevant.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Haier Appliances onboards Prachi Kaushik as Head – PR and Communications
Prior to this, she was associated with OPPO
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 16, 2023 11:10 AM | 1 min read
Haier Appliances onboards Prachi Kaushik as Head – PR and Communications.
Prior to this, she was associated with OPPO.
Kaushik drives a focused agenda to build brand resonance with the ability to deliver strategic, creative and insight-driven communication. With seven years of experience, she has multi-faceted knowledge in media strategy, integrated marketing communications, campaign development, client servicing, content creation, media relations, product planning and influencer outreach.
Kaushik has also contributed to agencies such as Genesis BCW, Edelman and Perfect Relations.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ruder Finn elevates Atul Sharma to CEO - India & Head - Middle East
Sharma has been leading Ruder Finn’s growth in India for the last four years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 12:33 PM | 3 min read
Ruder Finn has announced the expansion of Atul Sharma’s role as CEO of Ruder Finn India, which comprises Ruder Finn India and RF Thunder India. After leading Ruder Finn’s growth in India for the last four years, Sharma is now also being appointed the role of Head of Middle East as part of the company’s planned footprint expansion. Sharma will bring together a new team to expand the firm’s network and set up operations in the Middle East region to meet the growing demand for public relations, marketing communications, digital, and corporate reputation in this region.
“We are delighted to appoint Atul as the CEO of Ruder Finn India and Head of our new ventures in the Middle East,” said Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO, “RF India’s transformative growth has been led by a strong leadership team under Atul. Atul has been leading the charge on consulting for our clients on emerging technologies with the growing team in India. Further, we have envisioned paving our way in the Middle East for some time, and I am confident that Atul will help us to tap into the market as we mark our next growth phase in that region.”
Sharma joined Ruder Finn Asia in 2018 as Managing Director, Vice President of Ruder Finn India, responsible for overall management and operations, and establishing Ruder Finn as a major player in the India market. With a transformative leadership style, Sharma has led Ruder Finn India to become the fastest growing PR firm in India, building its sectoral expertise across Technology, Brand, Corporate, Auto, Entertainment, Education, Lifestyle, B2B, and Start-Ups, amongst others. The India office has grown multi-fold in the last four years with a strong focus on technology, data analytics and insights and storytelling at its core. Sharma has brought on board extremely competent talent across all the five offices in India. Ruder Finn India is also the first PR firm in the region to launch Web3 Practice to help brands understand and build communities for their various stakeholders.
Sharma will continue to lead his team in India, which has experienced exponential growth in staff in the last four years, as well as grow the team in the Middle East as he spearheads the initiative to expand Ruder Finn’s footprint in the region. In addition to his work at Ruder Finn, Sharma also acts as President of the PRCAI (Public Relations Consultants Association of India) wherein he is leading various initiatives to make the PR industry more professional, ethical and prosperous.
“It is an honor to be named CEO of the Ruder Finn India Group, which has been recognized as one of the fastest growing mid-size public relations firms in the region, with a strong portfolio of clients backed by exceptional talent,” said Atul Sharma, CEO Ruder Finn India & Head Middle East, “I am also excited about the opportunities in the Middle East for its strong presence in sectors including energy, luxury and retail. I am looking forward to helping build and establish the Ruder Finn presence in the GCC markets.”
“We are thrilled to have Atul expand his role. As a respected industry veteran his strong understanding of business growth but also staying ahead of the curve with innovation makes him a strong leader to drive this next chapter of growth for us,” said Elan Shou, Regional Director, Asia, Ruder Finn, “We are certain with our footprint expanding globally, we will truly be able to integrate and drive more synergy for global mandates across locations especially in newer sectors like defense, Web3, aggregator economy etc.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Women bring immense value to the boardroom, not just in PR but across industries’
Priya Bellani, account director, 80dB Communications, talks about how a woman's diverse perspective, experiences and different approaches to problem-solving can lead to better decision-making
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 11:35 AM | 6 min read
Noted American poet William Ross Wallace thus referred to motherhood: “For the hand that rocks the cradle rules the world.” But there is an enormous truth behind the adage. A woman's resolution is absolute. She can move mountains with sheer grit and determination. It is this unfaltering resilience that we celebrate annually on March 8 – International Women's Day.
Honouring the contributions of women in the PR and Corp Comm sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm has been running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity.
Today we have Priya Bellani, account director, 80dB Communications.
Excerpts from the interview:
Please share your thoughts on the theme for International Women's Day 2023 - DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality. This is aligned with CSW—67 themes on gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls through education, innovation and technology in the digital age.
I feel the theme for International Women's Day 2023 of DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality is a very pertinent step for the advancement of women's rights and empowerment. Digital technologies today are enabling women to access resources and information that can help them improve their lives, such as job and educational opportunities, financial management tools and health information.
Digital has unlocked unprecedented opportunities for women and girls to access education, resources, and information that can help them achieve their goals and aspirations. By leveraging the power of technology and digital innovation, we have been able to create more equitable opportunities for women and girls to participate in all walks of life. With technology and innovation, we can also create more efficient, effective, and sustainable solutions for global gender inequality. It is my hope that this year, we will see a significant shift in attitudes and behaviours around gender equitability, and technology and innovation will be at the centre of that transformation.
A lot has been discussed on the influence of women and their leadership in PR. In your view, what has changed in these last few decades
Women have always been an integral part of the PR industry in India and have played a crucial role in shaping the profession over the years. In fact, women have been in leadership roles in PR in India for decades, and their contributions have been instrumental in driving the industry forward.
However, it is true that over the last few decades, there has been a significant increase in the number of women assuming leadership roles in PR. This can be attributed to a number of factors, including greater opportunities for education and training, changing attitudes towards gender roles, and the growing recognition of the value of women's contributions to the industry.
Today, we see women leading some of the most successful PR agencies in India, and they continue to inspire and empower the next generation of women leaders. It is encouraging to see the industry becoming more diverse and inclusive, and we must continue to work towards breaking down any remaining barriers that may prevent women from reaching their full potential in the PR profession.
Numerous researches have highlighted that only 20 per cent of women sit on board globally. What's your take on the value women leaders in PR brings to the board room?
I strongly believe that women bring immense value to the boardroom, not just in the PR industry but across all industries. In our country, we have seen women leaders make significant contributions in various fields and bring a unique perspective to decision-making processes.
Their diverse perspective, unique experiences, and different approaches to problem-solving can lead to better decision-making and improved outcomes. Women leaders often have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, which are crucial for effective communication with stakeholders and team members. They also tend to excel in building and maintaining relationships, which is a critical aspect of leadership.
In addition to their skills and strengths, women leaders also bring diversity to the boardroom. A diverse boardroom can help to avoid groupthink and bring fresh ideas to the table. Moreover, research has shown that companies with more diverse leadership teams tend to perform better financially and are more innovative.
Tell us about your journey. What inspired you and who has been your hero?
I started my professional career at a marketing services company where I had the opportunity to work with some of the biggest IT companies like Microsoft, Oracle and Motorola to name a few. I transitioned into PR with 80 dB Communications and have been with the firm since its inception in 2015. From day one, I was involved in developing and implementing communication strategies for our clients across various industries, including technology, healthcare and education. Over time, I took on additional responsibilities and eventually transitioned into my current role as an account director. In this capacity, I am responsible for managing client relationships, overseeing the agency's client accounts and developing and implementing effective communication strategies to meet our clients' needs.
Kiran Ray Chaudhury, my friend, mentor, guide and hero. She has been an invaluable source of support and inspiration throughout my career at 80 dB Communications. Kiran's leadership and guidance have helped me to navigate the complex world of PR in my early days at 80 dB. In addition to her role as a mentor and guide, Kiran has also been a friend and supporter, offering encouragement and advice when I need it most.
Your message to future leaders.
For future leaders, my advice would be to seek out a mentor as early as possible in your career. Look for someone who has experience in the industry and whom you admire and respect. Be open to feedback and willing to learn from your mentor’s experience and expertise. And remember, having a mentor is a two-way street - you should also be willing to give back and support others as you progress in your career.
For future leaders, my advice would be to seek out a mentor as early as possible in your career. Look for someone who has experience in the industry and who you admire and respect. Be open to feedback and willing to learn from your mentor's experience and expertise. And remember, having a mentor is a two-way street - you should also be willing to give back and support others as you progress in your career.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kaizzen is now ‘Great Place To Work’ certified
Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 3:29 PM | 3 min read
Kaizzen has received Great Place To Work ® Certification ™ India (from March 2023 to March 2024). The esteemed Certification is the testimony to the culture and values that form the foundation of Kaizzen and serves as a reflection of employees' experiences working within the organization.
Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification and highly competitive Best Workplaces™ Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.
"I am proud of our remarkable growth and success in the last 30 months. We have grown 300% and so has our culture. The journey has been quite exhilarating as we added new talents with diverse skill sets. We also strengthened our leadership. Together, we achieved great things and have become better as an organization. Culture plays a crucial role in any industry today and is a major focus area for all our clients as well. This is where we resonate with our clients, and becoming an employer of choice is a testament to our commitment as a people-first organisation. Moving forward, we will continue adding strengths and creating value for our clients. Our future is bright, and I am excited to see what we will accomplish next." Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO of Kaizzen.
Kaizzen is an award-winning integrated marketing communications firm that thrives on innovation and creativity. The company possesses a group of astute and innovative communicators and marketing professionals who operate in tandem to create compelling brand narratives through a comprehensive 360-degree communication strategy.
Headquartered in New Delhi and with a strong presence in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Kaizzen is committed to shaping brand perception through structured storytelling. The corporation has garnered a reputation for its "People's First" approach, leveraging on 15-year-long partnerships with various brands worldwide. Kaizzen takes pride in its service-led culture. If a unique and individualized approach to marketing communication is sought, Kaizzen emerges as the company to choose.
In India, Great Place To Work partners with more than 1400 organizations annually across over 20+ industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.
The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models for all leaders.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Reema Singh joins Hilton India as Director – Communications
Her previous stint was with PR Pundit as Director – Client Services
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 12:20 PM | 1 min read
Reema Singh has joined Hilton India as Director – Communications.
Her previous stint was with PR Pundit as Director – Client Services.
Singh is an experienced head of public relations with a demonstrated history of working in the hospitality industry and reputed PR agencies. Her specialisations are in crisis management, advertising, crisis communications, publicity and marketing strategy.
Throughout her career, Singh has contributed to organisations namely The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Taj Hotels, Perfect Relations and International College Of Financial Planning.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tanish Dang Maheshwari joins DLF Ltd. as Head – Marketing & Communications
Prior to this, she was associated with Tech Mahindra Foundation as Head – Marketing and Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 12:16 PM | 1 min read
Tanish Dang Maheshwari has joined DLF Ltd. as Head – Marketing and Communications.
Prior to this, she was associated with Tech Mahindra Foundation as Head – Marketing and Communications.
Maheshwari is a brand custodian and a marketing professional with over 17 years of experience in content, marketing, communications, project management, and strategy. She has worked for Career Launcher, The Indian Institute of Financial Planning, Dodilio, SAITA Consulting Pvt. Ltd., PwC and Jaypee Greens.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube