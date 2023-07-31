'Mentoring should also be connected with DEI initiatives of an organisation'
Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, BCW India Group, says encouraging employees to upskill as agencies not only help them rise in their career but also put them in the growth mindset
It is essential for organisations not only to train young professionals but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclined towards it in order to seek help.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Deepshikha Dharmaraj, chief executive officer, BCW India Group, where she emphasised on encouraging employees to upskill as agencies not only help them rise in their career, but also put them in the growth mindset.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
Each generation is a reflection of the time it exists in. The current generation was born as digital natives. They are agile and exposed to a world of information. However, since they are relatively new to the industry, there are areas they need to work on—building industry knowledge, understanding client needs and navigating the changing media landscape. All that can be addressed if you inculcate a growth mindset in them. This means fostering curiosity, creativity and an openness to learning and taking on new challenges.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
Pay challenges will always be an issue across organisations and sectors. However, the great resignation was not just motivated by pay challenges but by the bigger issue of employee (dis)engagement.
Our Expectations at Work study released in October last year revealed that in India, over half of the top 10 expectations for employees are around work culture, including the effectiveness of leadership decision-making, leader visibility, internal communication and employee voice. People realise that the nature of the employee-organisation relationship cannot be transactional. Rather, they need to feel a sense of purpose and a vision in working for the organisation. They also need to know that the organisation is invested in their growth and development.
Some of the ways we are managing this is through:
Focus on upskilling: We are emphasising the importance of continuous professional development and skill enhancement and provide regular opportunities to them for it. By encouraging employees to upskill, we don’t just help them rise in their career, we also put them in the growth mindset that I mentioned before.
Engagement and recognition: Engagement is not about having a pool table at work or giving freebies to your teams. It is about a deeper connect with your people, giving them a purpose to get behind, motivation to do their best and recognition when they deliver.
Open and transparent communication: Regular communication about the company's financial health and growth prospects can help employees understand the bigger picture and make informed decisions.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
A lot has happened in our industry in a very short time and young professionals need to adapt to the changes. The evolving media landscape, the complexities of influencer management, the accelerated pace of digital communication and the sheer extent of information and clutter out there are just some of the changes.
The second big challenge is the dearth of good talent. PR firms need to work closely with educational institutions to ensure that there is a constant connect between them and regular exchange of information and expertise.
And finally, the third challenge is the need demonstrate real measurable impact to the clients. Metrics for PR have changed over time. It is no longer about just coverage. There also needs to be behaviour change and business impact at the end of a public relations campaign.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
Artificial intelligence cannot replace a real mentor. However, AI can help them become more effective by analysing vast amounts of data and consumer insights to uncover unique angles and trends, automating mundane tasks to free up time for creative brainstorming, and offering personalised content recommendations to ensure engaging and targeted storytelling. This is why it’s important to note that AI has to coexist with humans as a tool and that the human intelligence cannot be replaced by AI.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
Mentoring needs to be both, embedded in employee experience as well as be an intentional exercise. At BCW and WPP, there are several mentoring programmes for people at every level. Our flagship Associate Learning Programme (ALP) and leadership development programmes LEAP and TLP all have a strong mentoring element in them. BCW APAC has a formal mentoring programme called Edge. At the WPP level, there’s a specific women’s community called Stella for which, again, mentoring is the cornerstone. So, for young professionals, there are plenty of opportunities to be mentored.
Mentoring should also be connected with the DEI initiatives of an organisation. When you have a diverse group of people, they need mentoring so that the organisation can become a more equitable workplace for them.
Before I end, I also want to talk about the impact of mentoring on the mentor. It gives you self-confidence, makes you feel good about helping others and of course, looks good on the resume. So mentoring is a win-win for both, the mentor, and the mentee.
Vodafone Idea’s Head –Corp Comm Shivanjali Singh moves on
She was with the company for 15 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 26, 2023 11:37 AM | 2 min read
Shivanjali Singh has moved on from Vodafone Idea Limited as Head – Corporate Communications. She was associated with the company for 15 years.
Singh penned down a heartfelt note on LinkedIn where she said, “15 years ago I received a call that changed my life. Ever since, wherever the network went, I followed. On this journey, I met the most amazing people, as colleagues and partners, who made the ride so memorable. But as every journey must end for a new one to begin, I bid good bye to Vodafone Idea Limited with my heart filled with gratitude for giving me the opportunity to build a better tomorrow for the people and the country. The wide “spectrum” of experience that I gained here is unmatched with anything else, anywhere. With this, and loads of memories, I head to uncharted territories to script a new story. The love and affection showered on me in these last few days have left me overwhelmed, reaffirming my belief that I worked with not only the best in the business but also the most wonderful people. Thank you all for being a part of my story. Dialling out of #telecom but will remain connected.”
Singh is a seasoned professional with 20 years of work experience in corporate reputation management, product and brand building through PR, stakeholder communication incl., internal communication, issues management, crisis communication etc.
She also contributed to organisations such as NIIT, TBWA India PR and Perfect Relations.
Mercedes-Benz Research & Development India names Tithi Sarkar as Head of Communications
Prior to this, she was associated with Microsoft as Corporate Communications Lead
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 25, 2023 10:34 AM | 1 min read
Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India has onboarded Tithi Sarkar as Head of Communications.
Prior to joining the company, she was associated with Microsoft as Corporate Communications Lead.
Sarkar announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “The challenge of the unknown future is so much more exciting than the stories of the accomplished past." Excited to begin a new inning as Head of Corporate Communications at Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India. Looking forward to this ride.”
Sarkar began her career as a journalist and has worked with notable media organisations such as Bennett and Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group), Diligent Media Corporation Ltd., India Today and Burda Media India. She has also contributed to various corporates namely. ITC Limited and Genpact.
Primex Media Services bags PR mandate for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India
The mandate is for the south Gujarat region
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 4:02 PM | 2 min read
Primex Media Services has announced that it has secured the PR mandate of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) for the South Gujarat region.
Primex Media Services will take charge of all communication initiatives and oversee the PR strategies, media presence, and overall reputation management of AM/NS India in South Gujarat.
Neeraj Sharma, Head of Corporate Communications, Gujarat, at AM/NS India, commented on the appointment of Primex Media, stating, "We view our Hazira-based Integrated Steel Plant expansion as a crucial milestone for AM/NS India. As we embark on doubling our production capacities, we recognize the importance of effective communication with our stakeholders. Primex, our chosen Public Relations partner for South Gujarat, will be instrumental in maximizing our reach and visibility during this transformative phase. Their expertise in media relations, stakeholder communications, content creation, events, and online presence will ensure that our achievements and initiatives are showcased to the world. With Primex's support, we are confident in achieving our expansion goals and building a positive brand image as we move forward."
Nitesh Desai, Director of Primex Media Services, expressed his delight and satisfaction with the new project, saying, "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, the world's leading steel manufacturing companies. This PR mandate further solidifies our position as a frontline player in the PR industry. With our customer-centric approach, expertise in managing brand reputation and media presence, we are confident in enhancing AM/NS India's visibility in the media space through our comprehensive and strategic efforts."
“The partnership between Primex Media Services and AM/NS India represents a significant collaboration between two industry leaders. By leveraging Primex Media's extensive experience and expertise, coupled with AM/NS India's stature in the steel sector, the aim is to effectively communicate the company's achievements, innovations, and contributions to the South Gujarat region,” added Desai.
‘We need to take time out to mentor’
Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick, explained the reason behind factors lacking in the current generation, how the problem of retaining employees is being addressed and more
By Ruchika Jha | Jul 24, 2023 2:13 PM | 5 min read
It is important for companies not only to train young professionals, but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclining towards it in order to seek help.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
The exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Valerie Pinto, CEO, Weber Shandwick, where she addressed the factors that lack in current generation and what should be done to engage them. She also opined about her views on AI, whether it can be a mentor to the professionals or not and more.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
The current generation of young professionals in the industry is known for their entrepreneurial spirit and innovation. We have so much to learn from them and they have so much to learn from people who have been around for a while. We seem a bit jaded in our ideas in comparison to them while they seem a bit lax in their ability to multi-task and think quickly on their feet. Our young professionals have been working from home for two years now, and some of them haven’t even been to the office. In such situations, they may need some guidance on how to navigate difficult situations and also learn about best practices that laid the foundation of the industry over the years. Apart from social media feeds and posts, if young professionals spent time reading the newspaper, they would have a better idea of storytelling and be far stronger in their narrative-building capabilities. All we need is to bridge the gap, lend a helping hand and help them arrive at the right mindset, continuous learning and experience through motivation and knowledge sharing. We need to take time out to mentor.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
Agencies face a huge issue of rising costs and falling revenues. I firmly believe that the key factor driving talent retention in organisations is the company culture. In today's world, individuals actively seek out workplaces that provide a nurturing and supportive environment, fostering creativity and personal growth. At Weber Shandwick, we place a high priority on cultivating an inclusive culture that empowers our employees to think innovatively and take risks. We encourage a learning mindset, giving our team members the freedom to learn from their mistakes, with the knowledge that we will support and guide them along the way. Our strong and positive culture is what truly keeps our people engaged and dedicated to our organisation. We understand that individual progress is just as crucial as the success of the company, and we actively foster learning, development and personal growth opportunities.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for young professionals?
One significant challenge is the rapid pace of technological advancements. The digital age has resulted in an abundance of information, making it challenging for young professionals to filter through the noise and identify relevant and reliable sources. They must develop skills in information management and critical thinking to navigate through the vast amount of data available. Additionally, in the era of information overload, PR professionals face the challenge of managing false narratives that can spread rapidly and damage reputations. They need to employ fact-checking techniques, crisis management strategies and proactive communication to address and mitigate the impact of misinformation. To overcome these challenges, professionals should embrace lifelong learning, stay updated with industry trends and continuously enhance their skills. Adapting to new technologies, improving data analysis capabilities and being agile in response to evolving media landscapes are crucial for success in the industry.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
AI brings unique challenges in terms of intellectual property and ownership, particularly in the field of communications, which can be a complex and delicate territory to navigate. Moreover, AI cannot fully replace the human element that drives the success of communication plans. One primary concern regarding AI in PR is the potential risk of intellectual property loss. As agencies, our expertise and capabilities are our most valuable assets, and it is crucial to protect them. When AI learns and generates content based on collective knowledge, the question arises regarding ownership of the resulting output. As a client-centric agency, safeguarding our client’s interest is our utmost priority and hence it needs to be dealt with caution. While AI holds great potential as a tool for learning and experimentation, it is important to use the same as a support tool instead of positioning it as a mentor.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
Guidance and mentorship will equip the next generation with the necessary skills and knowledge that align with the evolving landscape of PR. At Weber Shandwick, we are committed to staying ahead of industry trends by providing our employees with the right tools like Chart Your Path, to excel. Investing in the growth and development of our people, and nurturing talented professionals, remains a top priority on our agenda. ‘Lead to Impact’ is our exclusive Leadership Development Program. The primary goal of the program is to support the personal and professional career development of current and future leaders. We strongly believe that the right mentorship can empower young professionals to navigate modern-day PR challenges and contribute effectively to the industry.
PRCAI debuts its first-ever podcast series ‘UNMUTE with PRCAI’
A collection of 10 inaugural episodes was unveiled on World PR Day 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 22, 2023 10:35 AM | 4 min read
The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) debuted its first-ever podcast series – ‘UNMUTE with PRCAI’. The collection consists of 10 inaugural episodes that were unveiled by India's most influential Public Relations professional body, on World PR Day 2023 which is celebrated annually on July 16, saluting brand India and recognizing the contributions of Public Relations professionals in shaping the world.
The exclusive series brings together business leaders, and valued 'Opinions that Matter', from diverse speakers from the worlds of business, politics and culture, to amplify the voices of thought-leaders shaping the rising India. Thought-provoking, yet light-hearted conversations of individual success stories will empower listeners to critically think about the challenges and opportunities in an evolving landscape.
The podcast is hosted by Niret Alva, an award-winning television journalist, producer, anchor, director and educator, who has been awarded a National Award (Indian) for Excellence in Visual Science-Based Communication and an International Award (Asian Television Award) for Best Anchor in a Current Affairs Series. Niret, who was also selected as an Asia 21 Leader by the New York-based Asia Society, with his rich and extensive experience, will help bring out interesting and authentic conversations.
"I have enjoyed interviewing these inspirational leaders and getting them to tell their unique stories. These stories will inspire, motivate and challenge listeners as they listen to how these industry leaders lead, deal with adversity, and find balance in their everyday lives. It’s a great initiative from the Public Relations fraternity,” said Alva, TV journalist and Co-founder of Miditech Studios.
The show will feature renowned names, including Ravi Venkatesan, Chairperson of The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP); Entrepreneur Priyanka Gill, Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO of Madison Media, and OOH; Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce India and Avinash Pant, Former, Director-Marketing for Meta.
The inaugural 10-part series, sponsored by Adfactors PR, will roll out its first episode featuring Ravi Venkatesan, Chairperson Global Energy Alliance for People & Plant (GEAPP) and Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) on Thursday, July 20 on 75 plus platforms including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Anchor, Bingepods, JioSaavn and whenever you get your audio content...
In the rapid fire round of the first podcast, Niret asks Ravi Venkatesan to do some crystal ball gazing about the U.S., China, Russia, and India and what lies ahead. This is what Ravi had to say about India, "We need to find a way to become less divided. All our problems today require us to come together as a society and as a country to solve them. I am 60 years old, and it's the most divided I have ever seen. And that's not good for solving the many challenges that we have."
At a time when the communication industry is experiencing an upward trajectory, harnessing the power of effective communication is paramount. According to PRCAI’s research, the Study of Public Relations Insights, Nuggets, and Trends (SPRINT) 2022-23, PR professionals are being increasingly recognised by the C-suite for their invaluable contribution. Eight out of 10 respondents said that India Inc. leadership is working closely with its corporate communications team to devise strategies for brand communication.
“It is exciting to celebrate our profession and all the hard work of the community on this World PR Day with a new podcast series from PRCAI. We believe that there is an evolution in the value proposition being offered by the communications industry to businesses through credible narratives, powerful storytelling and shaping public opinion. Unmute With PRCAI aims to connect the creative communications world with India Inc, together crafting an honest narrative of a bold new India, saluting India’s compelling story in what could be the Indian century,” concluded, Deeptie Sethi, CEO, PRCAI.
‘I believe the greatest opportunity is enabling & training people to harness power of AI’
Sunayna Malik, Managing Director, India, Senior VP, APAC, Archetype, shares how AI is playing the role of a mentor for young PR professionals and other policies provided by the agencies to them
By Ruchika Jha | Jul 18, 2023 2:02 PM | 6 min read
It is important for companies not only to train young professionals, but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
The exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Sunayna Malik, managing director, India and senior vice president, APAC, Archetype where she talked about the factors that prevent young PR professionals from being inventive, the contribution of artificial intelligence to their mentoring and how the problem of talent retention is being addressed.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
India has the largest number of millennials and GenZ globally with 600 million people aged between 18-35 at present.
Deloitte’s Gen Z and Millennial 2023 Survey highlights that disruptive events like COVID-19, inflation and economic crisis have shaped their lives and views, and while Gen Z, millennials acknowledge some positive change, they remain deeply concerned about their future. They have entered the working world amidst concerns about the economy, climate change, geopolitical conflicts, rising inflation rates and recession fears. They are well-informed about practically everything, clear in terms of their choices and want to make career decisions based on their values. Additionally, they want to be empowered to drive change within their organisations.
They continue to believe that business leaders have a significant role to play when it comes to addressing social and environmental issues. For this generation, business profitability is a given but it must translate into profitability for society, for the planet and for its people.
All in all, it’s a generation that’s much clearer about their goals, very focussed on their personal needs and keen to experiment and broad base their learning. They’re a generation in a hurry and get bored fast so we see frequent job changes, restlessness and impatience. This calls for greater understanding, empathy and redefined paradigms across the workplace and society as a whole.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
The past few years have had a lasting impact on employees, fundamentally changing how each one of us define the role of work in our lives. The pandemic and subsequent economic and political volatility has forced everyone to examine their choices about how they spend their time, energy and social capital. As per Gartner, employees increasingly seek value and purpose at work. They want employers to recognise their value and provide the same to them on a human level. Monetary compensation is important for surviving, but deeper relationships, a strong sense of community and purpose-driven work are essential to thriving.
A recent survey by CBRE, “Voices from India: How will people work in the future?” highlights that compensation remained the overriding factor in job selection; with more than 60 per cent of both sets of future employees (office and hybrid) across generations indicating this preference. However, L&D and training, trust in the management of the company, and the company’s commitment to healthy work-life balance are other crucial factors that play a big role in attracting or retaining talent. So it’s a more composite package that needs to be curated to encourage retention and loyalty.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
Today, technology is the single most transformative force that’s changing every industry as we know it. For communications agencies, it’s not an either-or future, but a future that will get built with AI integrated into it. Artificial intelligence is changing the public relations industry by providing new tools and capabilities to help PR professionals work more efficiently, effectively and strategically, resulting in greater ROI.
I believe the greatest opportunity is in enabling and training people to harness the power of AI to enhance their own capabilities and productivity.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
Archetype encourages and celebrates diversity and we have devised people strategies to help us be more diverse.
We overhauled our whole people-first approach by creating a series of new initiatives and programmes and enhancing existing ones, be it the launch of the Archetype Academy, strengthening our regular culture activities or adding on to existing employee flexibility with Archetype Anywhere.
Under the Archetype Academy programme, we have developed a curriculum that has something for everyone. There are skills-based courses designed to equip employees with learnings that they can apply at work and sessions designed to create awareness as an individual. The Most Valuable People Programme (MVP), Best Work Showcase and Best You Sessions are open for everyone, while the Management Development Programme (MDP) and Leadership Development Programme (LDP) is cohort based. A large part of the programme is delivered by carefully selected external trainers and coaches based across the globe.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
The biggest challenge in a disrupted world, across industries in a post pandemic realm, is the new world of work. Talent management and retention today is not just about compensation but one that transcends into a much wider gamut, therefore having a distinct EVP which is an absolute must for organisations.
Secondly, with a dynamic technology impact and proliferation of new tech, for instance generative AI, businesses need to be consistently ready to adopt, adapt and thrive. Be it seizing the opportunity or about workforce readiness, no single day is the same and to guide people through these shifts is a critical need.
Thirdly, ESG is now at the cornerstone of existence and not just profitability. Social relevance and impact are central to the idea of every industry. We, as an industry should look at this as a critical component of our future and plan for it today.
Finally trust, amongst employees, customers, businesses and nations will be critical for this industry to grow. As reputation engineers, we must continue to stay true to this overarching purpose.
Anupama Bhatnagar takes charge as Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication
She took over after the incumbent of term of Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi came to end
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 17, 2023 6:57 PM | 1 min read
Anupama Bhatnagar has assumed the additional charge as the Director General of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi.
She took charge after Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi’s term came to end on July 12, 2023. She was welcomed by ADG, Dr Nimish Rustagi and Prof. Govind Singh, Dean (Academic), who gave her a comprehensive briefing about the institution.
The institute was essentially established to provide training to the officers of the Indian Information Service.
