‘If PR is going to do better and be better, we have to reflect the demography of a nation’
Dr Felicia Blow, APR, International Chair, Public Relations Society of America, shares her achievements with PRSA, the concept of 'mini dimensions of diversity' and the golden rule'
It was her maiden visit to India but Dr Felicia Blow, APR, International Chair, Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) was far from having her fill. “The students at XIC (Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai) and IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi) are so bright and warm,” she said. Her trip to the country was for a first-ever global exchange programme with the Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI).
Dr Blow is an award-winning leader with extensive organisational, fundraising, strategic planning, leadership and management experience. With a 30-year career spanning work in manufacturing; waste management and environmental services; telecommunications; and higher education, she currently serves as Associate Vice President for Development at the renowned historically black institution Hampton University.
Over the years, Dr Blow has taken on several leadership roles. Prior to serving as chair, she served as chair-elect in 2021 and senior counsel to the 2018 and 2019 PRSA Board of Directors. From 2013-2014, she served as a PRSA Board of Directors member representing the Mid-Atlantic District.
We caught up with her for a freewheeling chat during her PRCAI Dialogues session in the capital.
Excerpts:
You’ve served in a number of PRSA leadership roles at both the local and national levels. What role does public relations play in your life?
For me, public relations embodies everything I do. Let me give you some points of view on that. The most important thing about a PR practitioner, a good one, is writing skills. You must be able to write and be able to orally communicate. So, I use those skills in all aspect of my life. I also volunteer and support other organisations leveraging these skills that I have attained over the years.
It has been 30 years of association with the PRSA. Tell us about the highlights of your journey with the organisation.
Let me tell you the ones that really stand out. It is about accreditation and the credentialing aspect of public relations. So, I have the APR-accredited in public relations, PRCAI has the AIPR, which is a standard of excellence and means that you have mastered the elements of public relations. It is an indicator. When I was chair of the board that does the credentialing – the national board that manages the credential – we created a second credential called the APR+M, where the 'M' stands for military. That is one the proud moments. I am not military affiliated so, I have APR; but someone who is in the Army or Navy or Marines or the Coast Guard, they can apply for a special credential with the 'M'. And it is the only one we have and it happened under my watch.
And the second thing that I am really proud of is the first-ever three-year Diversity, Equity and Inclusion plan for PRSA. And I was chair of that initiative. It took us multiple months of execution of qualitative and quantitative research as well as a lot of time building the strategies.
Third, it has been a joy of my life to created something special for the 75th year of PRSA. Rather than doing balloons and confetti and having a party, we did a book. And that book, I believe, is going to be a game changer. And the reason that I am so proud of it is because I think our industry has been painted with this brush of being spin-doctors and hacks but what this books describes are those moments where PR has shaped the culture in America and positively influenced democracy.
During the course of your career, you have been quite vocal about diversity, equity and inclusion. In fact, during the PRSA Philadelphia’s 70th anniversary kickoff event, you had confessed to being a huge champion of DE&I. What can be done to better champion this cause and integrate it in the core ethics of PR?
We all have biases and we have to admit that. However, if we are going to change the world for the good, we have got to improve within our sector and right now, in the US, just looking at the demography – the percentages of those who classify as white or African-American or Latino or Asian – our industry doesn't align. So, if we are going to lean into hearing the voices of all of these points of views, our profession has got to reflect that. I believe that from the bottom of my soul that if we are going to do better and be better, we have to reflect the demography of a nation. I speak of what I call the ;mini dimensions of diversity'. In the US, we often think of it as black or white but it is so much more. So, I talk about the dimension of diversity around age, around geography and where you live because it influences how you think, your education status – the amount of education you have will determine how you view different things and how you should be communicated to, and your economic status. There are so many different ways we have to think about.
There is another one that I often say that folks do not think about. The challenges of an individual who is a single parent versus one that comes from a two-parent household. It is light years different. And you have to communicate differently to them. There are different challenges, It helps us be better communicators, be better practitioners when we fully understand the dimensions of diversity. What we do, lifts societies – if we do our jobs well. That is why I am so proud to be in this global exchange with PRCAI.
What do you consider the biggest challenges ahead for the profession?
Understanding outcomes versus tactics is one. So, doing a release and a post on social media – those are great but what are you trying to achieve? So, being strategic and supporting the needs of the constituents and the clients and the companies you work for – that, for me, is a challenge. As opposed to say, 'You want a release, I'll do a release'. Why? Keep asking that question so that you get to the heart of the outcome.
Ethics, I think, is a big deal around the globe. I know we all want ton make money and gain employment but we have to stand for something – have a solid ground and a foundation that is true. And I also think that we need to do more partnerships. So, while understanding one entity may not have all the answers – may not – but partnering and working together and being open minded about different points of views. The George Floyd incident changed everything but what his daughter said about changing the world is true. His death has brought a light on the fact that we have to treat each other as human beings. We can't call it anything but the 'Golden Rule' – treat others the way you want to be treated.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40: Jurors pick the best from 120+ entries
The winners will be unveiled and felicitated at the summit and awards ceremony on February 1, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 8:40 AM | 2 min read
The jury meet for the fourth edition of ‘e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40’ took place virtually on Friday, January 13, 2023. The e4m PR and Corporate Communication 40 under 40 summit and awards will identify the generation PR and Communication leaders, who are shaping the industry through their forward-looking vision. The awards will honour those brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game-changers, achievers of the industry under the age 40. The panel examined on the aspects of communication along with agility, technology, human interface and mentorship.
This year, Atul Ahluwalia, founding partner, First Partners and Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media and BW Businessworld, will grace the jury chair. The other members of the grand jury are: Atipriya Sarawat, vice president – brand, communication & corporate citizenship, Fiserv; Arpana Kumar Ahuja, head corporate communications and brand, Shell India; Chhavi Leekha, vice president – corporate communications and brand reputation, Indigo; Dimple Raisurana Kapur, vice president and head of corporate communications, Pernod Ricard India; Kinshuk Gupta, senior vice president and head – corporate communications, Airtel; Lovina Gujral, COO, Candour Communications; Pradeep Wadhwa, founder and principal, Kritical Edge Consulting Pvt. Ltd.; Pramuch Goel, VP and head – corporate communications, Mahindra Rise; Rachana Panda, country group head, communication and public affairs, India, Bayer; Rishi Seth, independent consultant; Subramaniam M, practice lead – technology, Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Trupti Vasudev, director, Actimedia PR and Digital; Vivek Satya Mitram, director – communications, Bobble AI and Varghese M Thomas, independent consultant.
The grand jury looked into the nominations on several criterion, including leadership, accomplishments, future potential, and contribution to the industry. Jury members independently inspected each entry and evaluated them based on their respective judging parameters. These best minds in the public relations and corporate communications industry talked on who should make the final cut with discussions that lasted for over five hours.
The jury members were fascinated by entrants who had a clear vision of their work, their presentation, nature of articulation of their work and accomplishments. Nominations that showcased a relevant and niche PR and communications approach and conceptualized something distinctive received close attention. The winners will be unveiled and felicitated on the day of the summit and awards ceremony on February 1, 2023.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Campaigns with human experiences and storytelling at their hearts are often memorable'
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Shashikant Someshwar, MD, Current Global, The Weber Shandwick Collective, talks about how technology plays a big role in driving the evolution of PR and corp comm
By Ruchika Jha | Jan 13, 2023 12:04 PM | 4 min read
As we enter into the new year, it's time to reflect on our learnings, triumphs and mistakes of the year gone by. With this in mind, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity.
Today, we have Shashikant Someshwar, MD, Current Global, The Weber Shandwick Collective. In a career spanning around two decades, Someshwar has led many successful, high-profile communications campaigns across a diverse blue-chip client set. He was previously vice president at Perfect Relations and has deep experience of developing and managing high-growth operations.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
I’ve noticed three significant shifts in the space this year.
Since podcasts are engaging, versatile, and very convenient for the audience to follow, it is no surprise that their popularity has seen a steadfast rise. With easily curated content formats like reels entering the space, targeting niche audiences and developing deeper connections with them has been the way to go when it comes to building brand affinity and loyalty.
Secondly, influencer marketing is coming of age, as content creators are becoming more creative with their expressions, and the kind of influence they enjoy regarding their followers is the real pot of gold for brands. Influencer marketing aids brands in expanding their target group and reaching a wider audience while growing their social media presence, following, as well as traffic on their site, at the same time converting leads and driving sales.
Lastly, there has been a major transformation in how corporates are embracing and promoting Diversity Equality and Inclusion (DEI) and exuding empathy in the workplace. The changing policies have made for many interesting storylines. The routinisation of remote work and the career shuffle set off by the Great Resignation have intensified DEI issues, as employees now survey their career options and evaluate softer factors alongside location and compensation.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
Campaigns that put human experiences and storytelling at the heart of their messaging are often memorable ones. As data-driven as we are, we also realise that the secret is to look deeper when planning your next campaign. After all, campaign results rely on human cognition and the countless micro-decisions people often make without even realising it, and that’s the aspect that the human element of a campaign can influence. Creating that magic is possible only when all marketing departments collaborate in the creation of the campaign. These collaborative campaigns, equipped with the perfect balance of a data-driven and human-centric approach, are emerging more often in global markets and are an aspect that homegrown PR space should consider embodying.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more of it in the new year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Technology is already playing a significant role in driving the evolution of PR and corporate communications. With the rapid digitisation of the world triggered by the pandemic, a substantial part of our audience exists on digital platforms, and it is only by leveraging technology that communicators can reach those audiences.
From a communicator’s point of view, it’s made us more productive with our time, which is a scarce commodity given our 24X7 jobs. Communicators have benefited immensely in areas such as monitoring, discovery, measurement, and tackling crises with the enablement that comes with technological advancements. Tracking results of work done, as well as foreseeing the probable outcomes of work to be done, has been made possible through technological advancements; and as a bonus, it helps justify and quantify the return on investments for our clients as well.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival in?
I reckon in-person events will make a comeback. In many aspects, in-person events are irreplaceable, and attendees are eager to return to face-to-face interactions. Over the past three years, event organisers have found innovative ways to utilise virtual events. And, to begin with, it was never a question of replacing live events per se. In-person events have been on the rise with the ending of the pandemic and will grow further in the coming year. However, with that, we will also need to rethink our story-pitching strategy. Customisation will win over mass pitches and embargos.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40: Jurors to shortlist from 120+ entries
The candidates will be selected on the basis of leadership, accomplishment, future potential, and contribution to the industry
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 8:30 AM | 2 min read
The jury meet for the fourth edition of ‘e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40’ will take place virtually on Friday, January 13, 2023. Out of 120+ entries received, the shortlisted ones will be showcased at the grand event. The e4m PR and Corporate Communication 40 under 40 summit and awards will identify the generation PR and Communication leaders, who are shaping the industry through their forward-looking vision. The awards will honour the brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game-changers, achievers of the industry under the age of 40. The panel will examine on the aspects of communication along with agility, technology, human interface and mentorship.
This year, Atul Ahluwalia, founding partner, First Partners and Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media and BW Businessworld, will grace the jury chair. The other members of the grand jury are: Atipriya Sarawat, vice president – brand, communication & corporate citizenship, Fiserv; Arpana Kumar Ahuja, head corporate communications and brand, Shell India; Chhavi Leekha, vice president – corporate communications and brand reputation, Indigo; Dimple Raisurana Kapur, vice president and head of corporate communications, Pernod Ricard India; Kinshuk Gupta, senior vice president and head – corporate communications, Airtel; Lovina Gujral, COO, Candour Communications; Pradeep Wadhwa, founder and principal, Kritical Edge Consulting Pvt. Ltd.; Pramuch Goel, VP and head – corporate communications, Mahindra Rise; Rachana Panda, country group head, communication and public affairs, India, Bayer; Rishi Seth, independent consultant; Subramaniam M, practice lead – technology, Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Trupti Vasudev, director, Actimedia PR and Digital; Vivek Satya Mitram, director – communications, Bobble AI and Varghese M Thomas, independent consultant.
The grand jury will look into the nominations on several aspects like leadership, accomplishments, future potential, and contribution to the industry. For the virtual jury process, the grand jury will be divided into two groups - Group A and Group B - with one jury chair in each virtual room to judge all the nominations diligently.
The final awardees will be unveiled and felicitated on the day of the summit and awards ceremony on February 1, 2023.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
On Purpose teams up with Rebuild India Fund to provide pro-bono support to 500 NGOs
The consultancy has signed an MoU to provide communications capacity-building support for the NGOs over the next five years
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 12:32 PM | 3 min read
ON PURPOSE, a creative communications consultancy with a mission to use communications for social change in India, has signed an MoU with The Rebuild India Fund to provide communications capacity-building support for 500 NGOs over the next five years on a pro-bono basis. The collaboration is focussed at achieving self-sufficiency within the organisations to be able to tell their story effectively and raise visibility for the causes they champion.
As part of the collaboration, ON PURPOSE will co-design training modules to deliver to multiple cohorts from across India on a quarterly basis. The design of these workshops will be tailored to the needs of the cohort and include areas such as Communications Planning Framework, Goal Setting and Measurement, Media and Digital Storytelling, the Power of Owned Media and How to Raise Founder visibility to generate goodwill and funds for these organisations.
The Rebuild India Fund was created to help marginalised communities overcome the negative impacts of COVID-19. It is dedicated to connecting the funding community with grassroots NGOs to empower the underserved communities to be more crisis-ready, resilient, and striding towards success, even in the face of setbacks. The Rebuild India Fund has been conceptualised and is managed by Dasra, globally recognized as one of India’s most trusted strategic philanthropy organizations. Dasra has a deep understanding of the Indian social sector, and has channelized more than $300 million to social causes, touching the lives of over 100 million Indians across the country.
Deval Sanghavi, Co-founder & Partner, Dasra, said, “In the last two decades, we have supported thousands of NGO leaders to scale their programs and create a lasting impact in the communities they serve. At this juncture, we are highly motivated to develop their internal capacity for effective communication to get them noticed and recognized for their commendable work. We are confident that ON PURPOSE with its extensive experience and remarkable work in the sector we operate in, is the right partner for this mission of enhancing, calibrating and amplifying grassroots NGOs’ self-sufficiency efforts.”
Girish Balachandran, Founder & Managing Director ON PURPOSE, said, “As we turned five years old earlier this year, this commitment is a reiteration of our mission to use the power of communications to drive social change in India. It’s why we started in the first place and our reason to exist. Partnering with The Rebuild India Fund allows us to scale our annual property, The Purpose Project (where we select a single NGO to provide pro bono communications capacity building every year), into something much bigger than we’d ever imagined, to be able to help the most vulnerable communities build resilience by supporting a vibrant group of locally led, community rooted NGOs across the country.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Measurement on a Budget
Guest Column: Durgesh Garg, VP – Operations, Impact Research & Measurement, shares tips on how to get started on the measurement journey while keeping costs in check
By Durgesh Garg | Jan 10, 2023 12:39 PM | 5 min read
It wasn’t uncommon for PR professionals to ignore measurement a few years ago. However, things are changing now. Today, despite calling for a monitoring discussion, PR professionals bring up measurement questions also in the same discussion. Still, most measurement discussions do not convert into measurement projects for many reasons. Budget is often one of the factors. The good news is you do not have to have deep pockets to incorporate media measurement into your PR programs. Measuring does not have to be expensive if we keep in mind certain basic principles while designing our measurement programs.
When PR professionals understand the power and potential of measurement, they get carried away. They expand the scope to cover issues, regions and players which may or may not be required for their first measurement effort. All this adds to the cost of measurement. Here are some tips on how to get started on your measurement journey while keeping the costs in check.
First and foremost, we need to be clear about our organizational objectives and accordingly communication objectives. We also need to identify the right (target) audience whom we want to communicate with. This will in turn help us scope our measurement approach. The very first principle of the Barcelona Principles 3.0 also recommends the same.
Although outputs alone are directional and not absolute measures, they offer a budget-friendly way to start your measurement journey. In Barcelona Principles 3.0, Principle 2 clearly states that organizations should measure outputs, outcomes and potential impact. But for the purpose of this article, and for organizations who have not yet started their measurement journey, let's start with output measurement with few examples:
Example 1:
A new company, Company X, is entering the gold loan market, which already has established players such as Muthoot and others. The PR campaign's goal is to raise public awareness of the company and its services. Also, the company’s focus is currently on Southern markets. If we were to translate the same into objectives* for measurement, they may look like the following:
- Increase in number of articles by 25% on a quarterly basis
- 75% of the articles in Target Media
- 80% of the articles in Southern Editions
As you can see, all the above parameters are quantitative and can be easily measured with Quantitative Analysis without spending a lot of money.
Points to remember:
Measuring only the above parameters should be sufficient. Adding more variables like sentiment, messaging, etc., which increase the measurement effort and the cost, may be unnecessary at this stage. Sometimes, quantitative measurement is sufficient for short-term campaigns with simple objectives.
Example 2:
Company Y is a well-established company in the Consultancy space. PR's primary objective here is to establish the company and its partners as thought leaders, and most of their efforts are directed towards that goal. If we were to convert the same into SMART Output objectives*, they may look like the following:
- 35% Share of Voice Vis-à-vis Competition (basis no. of articles)
- 15% increase in Thought Leadership pieces (Opinion Pieces/Interviews/Quotes) Vs Competition
- Highest number of articles on Surveys/Reports Vs Competition
Since the articles would have to be scrutinized in depth and qualified based on these parameters, this is a qualitative analysis that requires more effort. This will also have to be done for all articles appearing on client and competition in all publications. Thus, we would have to analyse a large number of articles. All this will make the effort expensive.
However, to accomplish this analysis within budget, we may take the following approaches:
- Only include the competitors who are direct competitors of our firm in the analysis and not all companies operating in the space by carefully reviewing their names. Adding additional competitors will increase the cost unnecessarily and may not serve any purpose. Therefore, we should measure our direct competitors only.
- The target media universe is another important consideration. Considering the company is in the consulting business, their target audience may typically be readers of Business Newspapers, Business Magazines and Top English Mainlines. For that reason, coverage appearing only in this target media should be examined. Analysis of any article appearing in any other publication outside of this universe would be a waste of time and money.
- Sampling Approach is an industry standard practice taken by companies where the volume of coverage is high, and budget is a challenge. For this, we may take various approaches such as:
- Reviewing only coverage appearing in top publications within the Target Media Universe
- Analyzing only prominent coverage (Headline Mentions / 2-3 mentions within article, etc.) by identifying such coverage with the help of technology thus reducing the manual effort and cost.
In my experience, the results of the sampling approach are almost as good as those obtained from the analysis of all articles. Due to the significant cost savings that are achieved with this approach, it is highly recommended for companies that receive a lot of media attention.
By using these methods, we are able to incorporate measurement into our PR campaigns within our budget constraints without burning a hole in our pocket. Rather than presenting a laundry list of what we want to measure and later complaining that measurement is expensive, we need to be clear about our objectives and accordingly what needs to be measured.
As mentioned earlier, the above are few examples of Output Measurement. In a similar manner, we may plan to measure Outtakes and Outcomes within our budget.
Wishing you a very happy measurement journey!
Durgesh Garg has 24 years’ experience in Media Measurement and Evaluation. He also holds an International Certificate in Measurement and Evaluation with Distinction from AMEC.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
India is now witnessing paradigm shift across comms verticals: Udit Pathak
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Pathak, founder-director of Media Mantra, speaks about PR firms harnessing the power of digital channels to help brands improve their online presence
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jan 9, 2023 2:23 PM | 4 min read
The year has ushered in 356 days to be filled with success stories, thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was, rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, and imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
With this in mind, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Udit Pathak, founder-director, Media Mantra, who swears by the mantra 'Keep working hard'.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry in 2022?
Having undergone a major paradigm shift during the pandemic, public relations (PR), today, has morphed into an industry that touches almost every aspect of business, reinventing communication as we know it. The last year has been a mere witness to PR firms evolving and reinventing their approach to delivering creative opportunities for their clients. With the expansion of the digital world, the PR industry has forayed into the new age of communication which is dominated by both disruptions and innovations.
Today, at the behest of a perfect amalgamation of traditional PR and digital PR techniques, modern-day PR efforts are bearing fruits as they get strategically incorporated into brand stories. Furthermore, the adoption of new and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics among others across the industry has heralded a new and more promising era in PR and corporate communications.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
With the opening-up of the economy and sustained economic growth, India is currently witnessing a major paradigm shift across the communication verticals. This has paved the way for PR firms to leverage new trends in their bid to cater to the modern-day needs of their clients. Among the new and upcoming trends, influencer marketing is arguably the one that has yielded optimum results in 2022. With the growing usage of social media, influencer marketing has become an integral part of a brand’s marketing strategies. And, the rise of influencers saw them playing an integral role in increasing brand exposure and ensuring that firms manage to reach the right target group.
On the other hand, PR firms were also seen harnessing the power of digital channels to help brands improve their online presence and gain visibility – something that gave rise to digital PR efforts. Similarly, there was also a greater emphasis laid on multimedia content by PR firms to offer a more immersive 360-degree experience. From a time-sensitive meme to nuanced video-based storytelling, the industry witnessed PR pros using different formats and platforms to help their clients maximise their reach and response. When it comes to global trend practices, I feel the Indian PR landscape is yet to truly embrace the possibilities of data analytics and podcasts to aid brands in deriving desired results. While data-driven marketing efforts can cut through the clutter and reach the target audience with unmatched precision, podcasts can be used for native ads and guest spots as a great relationship-building tool.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the New Year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
The debate between tradition and technology continues to gather steam across industries. And, the PR and corporate communications ecosystem are no different, especially having witnessed a dramatic evolution in the past decade. Gone are the days when PR was restricted to merely publishing press releases and articles alongside keeping close tabs on the media. With the advancements in technology and changes in our society, the PR and corporate communications industry have embraced digital transformation in order to create a more strategic communication process that builds beneficial relationships between modern-day firms and their respective audiences.
While digital communications continue to gain popularity, it’s imperative for PR firms to understand that there's still a place for traditional PR strategies that cannot be overlooked. Regardless of the clients' requirements, new-age PR firms must find the perfect balance between digital and traditional practices to successfully achieve desired goals. A combination of traditional and digital PR efforts remains pivotal for PR firms in their bid to deliver the very best results for clients and stakeholders by using both old and new practices to enhance the brand reputation.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Air India names Ronit Baugh as Lead – Corporate Communications
Baugh’s previous stint was with Jet Airways as GM and Head of Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 12:21 PM | 1 min read
Air India has named Ronit Baugh as Lead – Corporate Communications. His previous stint was with Jet Airways as GM and Head of Communications.
Announcing his move on LinkedIn, Baugh said, “I am delighted to share that I start my next professional chapter today with the iconic, Air India Limited, as Lead – Corporate Communications. It thrills me to be joining the global airline at a time when it stands on the cusp of transformational change. As a communicator, it is this story of what is, arguably, one of the most challenging turnarounds in aviation history, that I am most excited to tell. My gratitude to the new management team at Air India for giving me this honour and privilege. I am looking forward to working with the many exceptional professionals at Air India and all industry stakeholders.”
Baugh carries extensive communications experience of over 13 years across diverse sectors, including aviation. He has earlier worked with Vistara (a Tata group and Singapore Airlines joint venture) as External Communications Manager, where he co-led the airline’s international operations launch, more than 20 new destination openings, as its corporate news & PR strategy. He has previously also worked with Oxford University Press, Shiv Nadar University, broadcast network Star (now Disney Star India), and telecom company Aircel.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube