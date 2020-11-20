Xiaomi elevates Kasturi Paladhi as Head – PR and Corporate Communications, India

Prior to this, Paladhi was working as Public Relations Manager

Xiaomi India has elevated Kasturi Paladhi as Head- PR and Corporate Communications. She will be responsible for managing their public relations and 360-degree communication narratives along with handling the internal and external communications.

Paladhi was earlier working as a Public Relations Manager at Xiaomi India.

She comes with a varied experience in the agency side as well as the brand side. In her earlier stints, Paladhi has worked with organisations like MSL Group, Genesis BCW, Black Shark, Genesis Foundation, CAF India, and others.