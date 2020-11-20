Xiaomi elevates Kasturi Paladhi as Head – PR and Corporate Communications, India

Prior to this, Paladhi was working as Public Relations Manager

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 20, 2020 9:18 AM
kasturi

Xiaomi India has elevated Kasturi Paladhi as Head- PR and Corporate Communications. She will be responsible for managing their public relations and 360-degree communication narratives along with handling the internal and external communications.

Paladhi was earlier working as a Public Relations Manager at Xiaomi India.

She comes with a varied experience in the agency side as well as the brand side. In her earlier stints, Paladhi has worked with organisations like MSL Group, Genesis BCW, Black Shark, Genesis Foundation, CAF India, and others.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Corporate communications Public relation Xiaomi Xiaomi india Appointments Kasturi Paladhi
Show comments
You May Also Like
40 under 40

e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40: Jury meet to shortlist next-generation leaders on Nov 21
4 hours ago

Sotheby

India Sotheby’s International Realty onboards Manisha Natarajan to lead brand comm
1 day ago

PROSE

PROSE bags branding & PR mandate for Virescent Infrastructure
1 day ago