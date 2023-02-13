PRCAI collaborates with Indian Deaf Cricket Association for 6th PR Premier Cricket League
The sixth edition of PRPCL 2023 (North) was held this weekend on February 11 & 12, 2023
Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) has joined hands with Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) for the first time ever to host a special sporting event of equals at its annual Public Relations Premier Cricket League (PRPCL).
PRPCL 2023 is a celebration of teamwork, industry camaraderie, and brings everyone together for the game of cricket. Through this special collaboration, PRCAI welcomes diversity and inclusion of the specially-abled cricketers who are today mainstream players and making a mark on a global stage.
Speaking on the occasion, Deeptie Sethi, Chief Executive Officer, PRCAI, said, “PRCAI’s cricket premier league has become one of the most awaited member event of the year and demonstrates high team spirits, great energy and brings the industry together to celebrate equality and oneness. This new collaboration with the Indian Deaf Cricket Association is ultra-special and an inspiration to see the world of equals. We thank IDCA team for their enthusiastic and competitive spirit that made this weekend a great sporting event for our PR industry.”
PRCAI’s Vice President, Kunal Kishore added, “We are excited to see the enthusiasm shown by all member firms for this league. Our endeavour though all such activities is to bring the industry together on a fun platform. We have seen growing competitiveness for the tournament and it only reflects how this event is gaining massive traction.”
The sixth edition of PRPCL 2023 (North) was held this weekend on February 11 & 12, 2023 and the Semi-finals and Finals will be held between 14 participating PR consultancies on Saturday, Feb 25. On Saturday, one of the most humbling experiences on the field was witnessing the two benefit matches played between the players from IDCA and Team Archetype and BIU Warriors from Concept BIU on the other side, showcasing the true spirit of sportsmanship in this world-class sport.
Reena Jain Malhotra, Patron of IDCA, Sumit Jain, President of IDCA, Coach Devdutt Baghel and other committee members joined to motivate and encourage the players.
Roma Balwani, CEO & Brand Custodian, IDCA commented, “This special collaboration of PRCAI - IDCA to promote specially-abled cricket is a testimony to social & diversity inclusion. Thank you team PRCAI for this partnership that truly envisions an equitable world and provides a unique platform to demonstrate & provide equal opportunities for specially-abled cricketing talent. ‘Cricket for a Cause’ is an endeavour to celebrate IDCA’s journey in India & globally to create awareness & mainstream Deaf Cricket. We are thankful to IDCA's ‘Cause Partner’ Hero Motocorp for supporting the PRPCL 2023 Benefit Match & motivating our team.”
PRPCL 2023 matches were streamed live for the first time and cricket fans, consultancy employees can watch online by downloading the MyySport app.
Tata Motors, the title sponsor of PRPCL 2023, displayed onsite India’s bestselling Nexon EV at the Gymkhana Club, Delhi, with vehicle walk-arounds and test drives. Hero Motocorp and Godrej have been extending continued support to PRCAI for this event. Select category team prizes are sponsored by PR Consultancies including Kaizzen PR, MSL and Avian We.
Hero Motocorp sponsored cash prizes to IDCA players that were handed over by the dignitaries.
PRPCL was started 6 years ago and is held annually in North and West regions and serves as a platform to interact, network and enjoying a game which is active lifestyle today.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'PR humanises brands'
Panellists engaged in an insightful session on the topic ‘Rules of engagement between PR and the brands, managing each other expectation’ at e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 summit and awards 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 12:57 PM | 4 min read
The final panel discussion at the e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards 2022 saw industry experts who discussed their views on ‘Rules of engagement between PR and the brands, managing each other expectation’.
On the panel were Gehna Sawhney, Director – Communications, India and Europe, Pitney Bowes; Lovina Gujral, COO, Candour Communications and Tehseen Zaidi, Head – Communications, Syngenta India. The session was moderated by Ruchika Jha, exchange4media.
Jha opened the session by asking about some of the founding parameters of the relationship between agencies and brands to which, Gujral said, “I would like to iterate the fact that a mutually beneficial relationship is based on respect that is non-negotiable. Respect does not just mean that we have entered into a contract and hence, it is to be done. We need to recognise what the brand stands for as an agency. It is important to understand what the brand is wanting to achieve through the relationship and for the brand it is important to understand that the agency is the expert hence, due credit should be given to their advisement and consultancy, and only then can the engagement be fruitful. The other thing that I believe is if you want the relationship to be successful, be very clear about what the client expects and what you can deliver. Have complete clarity and work along those lines. Do not project yourself to be promising something and delivering something else.”
Sawhney seconded Gujral's comments and stated that the authenticity and rootedness in the organisation’s values are also very important. “At its best, PR humanises the brand. It helps bring the story of the brand to audiences and tells you about the company, the products and its people. Trust, transparency and teamwork are most important. These three parameters are essential for a healthy and long partnership with the PR agency and a brand”, she added.
Moving further into the conversation, Zaidi shared her perspective on how the dynamics of brands, agencies and media have changed over time since they are interrelated. She elucidated, “From the last three-four years, the trend has changed. Now the journalists covering that particular beat will just take the inputs from what the agencies are sharing but when it is shared by the corporate communications person, then they take it lightly. Somewhere, we have to support our agency. The agency and the client have to work in close coordination. You should understand and talk to each other. You need to plan, strategise and give that important newsy point which is relevant.”
Concluding the session, the panellists were asked to give a remark on how vital is crisis management in this engagement. Gujral conveyed, “We have been working with Zoom since 2020 and if you have seen Zoom’s journey in India, you know what a huge crisis it came into. It was a year-long crisis campaign for us requiring us to be present as much as up to 16-17 hours a day. Even today, we feel proud the way we were able to support our client and the client of course acknowledges us for the work we did in the first year. If you cannot stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the brand in a time of crisis, you have no business being in our partner. It is in the difficult times that you really see the metal of an agency and I think that is when an agency really gets tested and should be able to stand the test of time.”
Zaidi concluded, “In any crisis or any other situation, just put your foot in each other’s shoe and know where that person is. It is important that you back each other with empathy and respect. Coming back to crisis management, you should analyse and evaluate who is taking the front seat and who is taking the back seat.”
“In times of crisis, an agency can help you prevent bad from getting worse because it is already out there and they are there to help you fire fight and be the front line. Hopefully this partnership will continue and help you prevent the crisis from getting worse,” Sawhney winded up the session.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
65% marketers say delivering optimal customer experience to be key in 2023: Exotel survey
Exotel conducted a survey with Indian marketers to assess the current state of adoption of CX
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 12:11 PM | 4 min read
With traditional brand marketing losing luster thanks to digital disruption, the customer is now in charge. In a digital world, it is simply not enough for businesses to be able to compete on price or product features alone. Customer Experience (CX) is becoming the key differentiator in a digital world, and the currency to drive brand loyalty, reduce churn and boost revenues.
To assess the current state of adoption of CX, organizational challenges in CX implementation, current and desired usage of various omnichannel tools and marketer priorities for 2023, Exotel conducted a survey with Indian marketers.
Exotel is the emerging market’s leading full stack customer engagement platform comprising a suite of communications APIs, omnichannel contact center (Ameyo) and Conversational AI platform (Cogno AI) in the Cloud.
Customer experience: The new competitive battleground
A majority, 65% of marketers surveyed agree with the statement that customer experience is the new and next competitive battleground. In fact, 45% state that their brand will compete, either completely or nearly completely, on the basis of CX over the next two years.
It’s no surprise then that a focus to enhance customer experience emerges as the #1 priority, with 74% of marketers surveyed listing this as their #1 priority for 2023. Other priorities in order of importance are improving the omnichannel experience (70%), employer branding (69%), followed by a focus on sustainability initiatives (68%), and a strategy for immersive platforms such as Metaverse (67%).
Marketers focusing on customer retention
Given the concerns of an economic recession in 2023, brands are doubling down on engaging their existing customer base. With loyalty getting harder to come by because consumers have a lot more choices today, marketers are choosing to enhance and strengthen their customer engagement, working closely with the Customer Experience teams, to build lasting connections with customers. This is validated by the survey by Exotel. To drive business, 63% of marketers surveyed said they are looking at increasing adoption of existing products, or introducing newer products to existing customers.
WhatsApp, most important CX channel
India is WhatsApp biggest market with 487.5 million WhatsApp users in 2022. It’s no surprise that 86% of marketers surveyed say that WhatsApp is the most important customer service channel. One out of every 2 marketers say that it is a part of their CX journey and 26% say its usage is critical to their business. 9% say they have recently integrated the channel as a part of their CX journey, and are already reaping the benefits..
Usage of other CX tools in order of deployment is SMS at 33%, Call center at 27% and chatbots at 26%, among the marketers surveyed.
Challenges to CX roll-out
The desire to prioritize CX comes with real-world challenges. Marketers surveyed, 40% cite driving a customer-centric culture and understanding CX platform capabilities as the challenges that they face in designing an optimal CX journey. Other challenges include measuring CX effectiveness and impact and collaborating cross-functionally within the organization.
Adopting a customer-centric marketing approach is not an easy task, despite its importance in the scheme of things. While 51% of marketers surveyed say that keeping the customer at the center of every decision is a behavior that is challenging to drive within the organization, 34% of marketers cite the lack of involvement of senior leaders to demonstrate customer centricity top down to being an impediment in authentically driving customer centricity into the organizations DNA.
Udit Agarwal, VP & Global Head of Marketing, Exotel, said, “To stand out against the competition and deliver additional value to customers, organizations need to adopt a unified approach for conducting and tracking customer engagement. Building a comprehensive understanding of the entire customer journey and the data collected from all interactions will result in valuable insights into customer behavior and preferences. Through investing in improvements towards the customer experience, one can ultimately reap a positive return on investment in a digital market. Exotel's full-stack engagement platform assists organizations in building customer relationships, which is the most valuable currency in today's business world.”
“Organizations will necessarily need to lead from a customer-centric position. With economic uncertainty persisting, 2023 looks set to be another challenging year for businesses. Organizations will need a comprehensive view of the full customer journey across all interaction data to yield deep insights about their customers and design optimal CX journeys to connect more closely with their customers and anticipate behaviors. Those organizations that invest in experience enhancements to solidify customer relationships will be poised to receive positive ROI in a digital world where customers are spoilt for choice. Customer relationships is the #1 currency that Exotel helps organizations accrue through its full stack engagement platform,” said Angira Agrawal, Global SVP, GTM and Strategy, Exotel.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Good strategic communication is critical for business success’
Atul Ahluwalia, Founding Partners, First Partners, delivered the keynote address at the e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 under 40 Conference
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 2:27 PM | 2 min read
Last week, e4m hosted the 4th edition of the annual e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards 2022 in Gurugram. At the conference, Atul Ahluwalia, Founding Partners, First Partners, delivered the keynote address.
Ahluwalia opened his address by talking about the challenges that millennials of today will be facing going forward when they take up leadership roles in the industry. He said, “The first challenge is the fact that India is a shining star today - therefore the big task at hand is to take Indian PR global in terms of the standards of our practice. I do not completely agree that PR is a lot of media and hence we need to elevate the function of PR itself. Besides reputation building, we must work aggressively in helping build our client’s business. We have to be a CXO function and thus you need to play a very important role. Good strategic communication is absolutely critical for business success and that is something you have to prove.”
Further speaking about the challenges for the next set of PR Leadership, Ahluwalia talked about addressing the PR industry’s role towards climate change. He said millennials need to take climate change seriously.
Talking about the importance of the surroundings and the conversations happening, Ahluwalia said, “Don’t be blinkered about what your organisation has to say, also look at what are the other conversations happening around and the key chatter. Look at how your narrative can be more elevated. More critically, you have to have a more elevated track that will add to nation-building and not just organisation-building. That is when PR is going to be taken very seriously and you have the onus to take ahead.”
The final set of challenges that lie ahead for the millennials in PR today, according to Ahluwalia, is going to be the adaption of evolving tech and the lack of good talent. He elaborated, “My generation was more tuned to traditional media and we have tried to adopt digital as well, but you will have to take up more technologies like metaverse and many others. And the last one that is necessary is talent. How is Indian PR industry can take global centre stage? That is going to take more support and talent. You can only attract the best talent if you are doing great work yourself.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘A PR firm needs to understand nuances of a regional market to be successful’
At e4m 40 Under 40 PR and Corp Comm Summit, industry leaders discussed about expanding territorial reach in the regional market
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 2:08 PM | 3 min read
The e4m 40 Under 40 PR and Corp Comm Summit, 2023, saw an intriguing panel discussion on the success of PR agencies when they expand their territorial reach in the regional market.
On the panel were Nikita Nanda, Vice-President, Adfactors PR; Karishma Sain, CEO, Goodword Media, and Naina Jha, Associate Director, Grey Matters, took part in the panel discussion. The panel was moderated by Rishu Singh, Senior Manager, Corporate Communication, Fortis.
Nanda shared that Adfactors has the largest regional network that gives them the advantage of cracking a good story. About challenges in the regional market, she said, "It's extremely homogeneous in nature as far as infrastructure is concerned, it's less developed. As far as the talent pool is concerned, it is very difficult to find the right kind of talent which understands the nuances of the particular region, demography, emotion and the psychographic of a particular area. The market of Kanpur behaves differently from Ludhiana and cracking this is extremely essential."
According to Naina, "The success in the regional market for a PR firm depends totally on how you understand the nuances of a particular market. The strategies that you apply in Metros will certainly not work in regional markets and it's always being said that every 100km the language changes, the food habit changes, and the purchasing habit changes. So you really need to understand the nuances and need to engage the micro-influencers who understand the market and can work a great deal for you".
Karishma shared about one of her entities Royal fables, in which the art, craft and cuisines of the Royalties are promoted. They got one of the leading filmmakers from the region of Awadh, from the House of Kotwara, Muzaffar Ali Onboard and a local designer as well and then they promoted Royal Fables through them.
Nikita gave the example of Tata Tea. The mandate was to help the artisans, especially post the pandemic and to connect and resonate with the brand. As an agency, they picked out 26 hand-painted kullahds, which represents the culture of every state and they linked it with Independence Day to give it a whole tropical outreach. It was received extremely well. While it was a national campaign, it was Essentially down to the roots. They also tied up with Rituraj Mohanty who did a digital Film to talk about the story of the artisans from their perspective. It was launched in each state and reached to the local artisans and they connected with it. Very few marketing dollars were spent on this campaign. This was one brilliant strategies to stay afloat in the regional market.”
Naina quoted an example of the work they did with the electricity board of Bihar. For this, they created two mascots i.e 'Bijli Didi' and 'Voltage Bhaiya'. They propose 'Voltage Bhaiya' as a consumer who has a lot of issues with the electricity company and 'Bijli Didi' will be giving all the answers on the behalf of the electricity company.
The panelists also discussed the importance of micro-influencers as they understand the local audience better. They have a huge local connect and social following, which is very important for the promotion in the regional market.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kaizzen partners with TERI for World Sustainable Development Summit 2023 outreach
The WSDS 2023 is scheduled to be held from 22nd February 2023 to 24th February 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 12:13 PM | 2 min read
Kaizzen, an integrated communication agency, has partnered with The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI) to curate the media and social media outreach for the upcoming World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2023 to be held in New Delhi in February.
The 22nd edition annual flagship event of the not-for-profit, policy research organization is scheduled to be held from 22nd February 2023 to 24th February 2023 at India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. WSDS 2023 will focus on the umbrella theme: Mainstreaming Sustainable Development and Climate Resilience for Collective Action.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shailly Kedia, Senior Fellow and Associate Director, TERI said: “The world is approaching the crucial midpoint of the 2030 Agenda and the sustainable development goals. It is time for the global community to accelerate actions on sustainable development and climate resilience. It has been more than 50 years since the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment, popularly known as the 1972 Stockholm Conference. But we still have a long way to go especially in terms of horizontal and vertical integration of sustainable development across spheres. The World Sustainable Development Summit 2023 is planned to take these deliberations forward and discuss the collective action needed to come up with concrete roadmaps for the future.”
After bagging the communication mandate for the event, Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen, said, “Kaizzen is proud to partner with TERI for the upcoming World Sustainable Development Summit 2023. It is one of the most important and impactful events around the world addressing pressing issues on climate change and sustainable development. It is a critical issue and it is necessary to take appropriate action on the issue to save mother Earth. We are grateful to TERI for this opportunity.” He added, "Communication – both online and offline – plays a pivotal role in sharing the deliberations with all the stakeholders. We are confident that Kaizzen will help to communicate our message on sustainable development to all the stakeholders. We are looking forward to work with the TERI to make the event a great success.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Importance of digital PR in brand promotion
At e4m PR and Corp Comm 40under40 Summit, experts speak about various nuances of public relations when it comes to dealing with online audiences
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 11:51 AM | 5 min read
Public relations is one of the important tools to reach audiences and build credibility amongst them using a variety of tactics. Brands put forward their narrative and bank on it to grow their business across horizons. At the recently held e4m PR and Corp Comm 40under40 Summit, a panel of experts discussed the importance of digital PR in brand promotion. The experts spoke about various nuances of public relations when it comes to dealing with online audiences
The panel had Anand Prakash, Senior Group Head, Adfactors PR, Akanksha Jain, Head- Public Relations, Corporate Communications, Bharatpe; Kritika Padhy, Account Director, 80 dB communications; Bhawna Gupta, Director, Client Relations, Hill+Knowlton Strategies. The session was moderated by Ruhail Amin, Sr. Editor BW Businessworld & Exchange4media.
Starting the conversation about the cluttered space of online PR and how they are cutting through the clutter, Prakash of Adfactors said, “Digital PR has made the work of PR easier. One can do a scientific outreach, you can do more earned media. Comparing to marketing, where you can not only promise, here you can actually deliver. There are a lot of platforms where you can go to map what kind of conversation is happening around the industry, and around the client. You can do good Google analytics, where the conversation tonality and the keywords are present with the statistics.
“You might have a different perception about your brand because you are working in a company XYZ as a corp com person or a CEO but when you go and do research on the analytics, you will find a different reason for not having that kind of positioning that you deserve or you feel,” he said while speaking about the factor that can make the brand ahead of the clutter.
When asked about the challenges faced while executive PR through digital means, Jain of BharatPe said, “When it comes to challenges, there are a whole bunch of them, one being, you have two there are a lot of players out there, how do you differentiate yourself, how do you get the attention of your audience. Hence, it's important when a brand is trying to think through, its digital PR strategy to understand what it or what its audience would consume.”
“You have to also use multiple form factors in terms of content, it's not like one certain form factor works across channels. For example, YouTube does really well for our set of audience because they consume YouTube. But for a certain set of audience where your consumers are more regional, a Sharechat might do really well. Also the same set of content will not do well across channels as I said so for an employer brand, we are really leveraging LinkedIn and we're getting great traction out there but it may not do well for Twitter.”
Speaking on the importance of digital PR, Padhy of 80db Communications, said, “With the limited amount of space that traditional media offers us, now brands are focused on their target audience. If they have the right impressive element available to them, it is definitely easy to reach out to your target audience. It is very important to be sure of the type of information and the narrative that we are reaching out to the audience with.”
When asked about can brands do “out of box” things with digital PR, Gupta of Hill+Knowlton Strategies, said, “The out of box thing is all about where your consumer is, so what is the consumer consuming, how often they can see, what is the behavioral pattern. It all boils under this. So if you have your data analysis in place and you know the behavior of your consumer, you know what the consumption pattern is, you can curate your communication. What are we PR people doing, we're actually solving a communication problem, that's the Baseline. When we know the problem and we know where our consumer is, we can curate it. To answer the question of out-of-the-box, it all boils down to the fact of which tools, that you're using. I think this is where your creativity comes.”
When asked about how one can tackle crisis and what measure to to be taken in consideration, Jain said, “I think, in crisis, it's important to choose the words you want to fight and let go of some of the battles. There will be a lot of things that could come your way, which as a brand you should not say anything about, you should look at the long-term goal and the long-term vision that you have for the brand. Whatever is really damaging the reputation you will have to protect it with numbers, protect it with facts and I think that's how it works well.” Prakash and Padhy also spoke on similar lines when they said that brands should choose their battles and let go of some.
Gupta on the other hand said, “Do not hide anything, the bigger the brand, the more is the pull. It becomes very imperative that you know your messaging, you know the situation, you know the story and you come out and talk to them. It becomes imperative that you tell your story, narrate it, engage with the customer. There's no hiding behind it. I rightly agree with what panelists said, you choose your words. Sometimes staying silent helps, sometimes saying less is more. But facing the realities always helps.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘It is imperative that on-the-job training is given to young professionals’
A panel session at the recently-held e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 2022 Summit delved into the topic of how to make the young generation industry ready
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 7:03 AM | 5 min read
According to a 2021 estimate by the CIA World Factbook, India's median age is 28 years and it is gauged that by 2026, 64.8 per cent of India’s population would be in the working age of 15-64 years (as per an article by peoplematters.in). Indian millennials, currently straddling a number of about 400 million, are undoubtedly, one of the world's largest cohorts. It is their talent, flair and aptitude that will take the country forward. But for that to happen, it is imperative that these millennials and more so, the generation after them – the Gen Z – are offered and provided with apt guidance from an early age.
“How to make the youth industry ready?” was the topics that was deliberated upon at one of the sessions of the e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Summit 2022. The panel was composed of Ayushi Arora, CEO and founder, Media Corridor; Madhvi Chaudhary, PR manager, Media Mic, and Nehha Gupta, AVP, Value360Communication, along with moderator Shrabasti Mallik, exchange4media.
Initiating the conversation, Mallik mentioned how experts have noticed a gap between education and the ever-evolving PR industry requirements. Sharing her views on how this gap can be addressed, Gupta said, “When it comes to education and the ever-evolving pr practices and the dynamics of this industry, the core point to address here is that many of us get a lot of industry 'gyaan' during our college time from industry leaders who come and give us pointers on what pr is and the pr tools that we are supposed to use. But when we actually come into the field, we are all clueless. We do not know how to resonate with the theory and the practical. So, it's very important to have an amalgamation of theory and practical. It is also imperative that on-the-job training is given to young professionals because I honestly believe that in communication, learning-on-the-job has nothing to do with theory. My suggestion is that if education institutes collaborate with industry bodies like PRCAI, it will help them revisit the curriculum and course content. That way, we will have smarter youth who will bring in more professionalism, which, in turn, will also address the business literacy and business etiquette.”
Agreeing with Gupta, Chaudhary added, “Post pandemic, the world has changed drastically. There has been digital transformation in almost every sector, and PR is no less. Adding to it, the lack of academic curriculum to keep pace with the changing industry had widened this gap. Even premium universities who have societies and communities built for every other mainstream field, be it consultancy, campus placements, marketing or advertising, they have nothing for PR. It is not promoted as a strong-foot mainstream field, which is sad to know. But I really feel this wide gap can be addressed if we, as PR professionals and youngsters, invest in self-learning and constant upskilling. Universities should really start exploring other ideas of engineering their curriculum. There should be internship-based curriculum where students can work on real-time industry projects and get to know what their planning to step into.”
Speaking from the perspective of the founder an CEO of a PR firm, Arora, first, admitted the existence of the gap. “That's definite,” she attested and added that the reason for its existence is because of the ever-evolving nature of the industry. “And it will always be. You can't, therefore change the foundation ground of what PR is. The theoretical knowledge that the institutes are imparting, you cannot change that. However, what can be done, in my opinion, is that you can redefine it – by running sessions with industry experts. Invite them to have in-person sessions with your students so they get the knowledge of an outside agency expert coming and talking to these future young, vibrant professionals on what lies on the other side of the table, because the students have not seen the world; they are only studying about it. So, the foundation ground is set. Second, I truly feel that there should be an exchange programme. That is one. Second, I truly feel that there should be an exchange programme. Imagine that you have a PGDM course in PR. Give three months of that to an agency you get to work with. They certify you further. So, when you are completing your course, you are just not ready, you are an industry-ready professional. When you are meeting somebody for an interview tomorrow, you don't just say that you graduated from a certain institute or college, you say that 'I already have a trainee experience; I was a professional while I was being educated',” Arora pointed out and elucidated the reason behind her opinion. “I come from a journalism background and completed my journalism education from the Indian Institute of Journalism & New Media. We did not have books. None. No theoretical knowledge. It was completely practical. We were asked to go out on the field, figure out a new story and come back. So when I was joined a media house, I did not say that I just about completed my education. I showed them the case studies that I worked on and the stories I have reported. Similarly, in PR, say when I am interviewing somebody, I would love it if they tell me that they have worked on an certain client with a certain agency and this is what they brought to the table. That just adds more starts to the resume,” she elaborated.
While there is no denying that it is the youth that will usher India into a new era, the onus of preparing that same vibrant and tenacious youth for the industry lies with academic institutions.
To know more, please watch the entire session in the video shared here.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube