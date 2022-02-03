PRCAI launches India’s first Accreditation Programme for PR Professionals in India

In line with global practices, Accreditation Programme in Indian Public Relations will help the industry to advance the profession, as it raises the standards of the practitioners

The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) today launched India’s first Accreditation Programme in Indian Public Relations (AIPR) for public relations professionals – including young professionals and emerging leaders. In line with global practices, wherein PR accreditation is conferred to professionals who demonstrate the highest calibre in public relations, AIPR will not only establish a credible benchmark for individual competence but also help the industry to advance the profession, as it raises the standards of the practitioners.

For young professionals - AIPR will provide an understanding of the essential pillars of competence for a successful PR professional progression and stability. For emerging leaders – AIPR will serve as a platform for stronger career growth, professional effectiveness and a mark of recognition for outstanding professionals, that will make them a part of an exclusive community of proven performers.

Atul Sharma, President, PRCAI said, “Our industry is powered by talent, through this accreditation programme we will not only bridge the competency gaps amongst our team members but also create new benchmarks, empowering our leadership to build a new breed of high performance, quality talent who is confident about their profession.”

Today, more than ever before, Public Relations industry is steering through to manage and grow Organisations’ reputations in the VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity) world and Communications practices are increasingly looking for proficient consultants who bring highest levels of competence, and new age skills For PR Consultancies, AIPR will help create a world-class and skilled community, who partner with their clients as they get a seat on the table, whilst taking a lead in managing their reputation.

Over the course of the year, AIPR will be awarded at four levels based on the level of work experience of applicants across PR Consultancies.

Starting February, registrations for Level 1 and 2 will kick off. Applicants will undergo two rounds of rigorous evaluations, a month apart. The first round will happen on February 19, 2022 and comprise a test based on seven skills essential to be an outstanding PR consultant at their level. Top performing applicants at this level will be shortlisted for the second round which will be conducted on March 19, 2022. In the second round candidates will share a presentation to a distinguished top-PR leadership panel appointed by PRCAI on eight accreditation pillars that collectively determine and benchmark principles and competencies of PR professionals that drive the strategic value of a practitioner to organizational goals. Professionals who clear both the rounds will be certified and announced on March 31, 2022.

Deeptie Sethi, CEO of PRCAI stated, “The PR industry is more than Rs. 2000 crores in India and contributes significantly to organisations’ reputation management. Standardisation of PR skills in our industry will help drive a level playing field for practitioners and competency mapping. As an association that has more than 50 world-class PR Consultancy as members, this will be a significant first step to provide a platform for recognition, respect, authority and professional development for practicing individuals and thousands of those who aspire to be part of this progressive industry.”

