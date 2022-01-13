'In 2022, ESG will be one of the biggest focus areas of the industry & corporates alike'

In today’s ‘Year-ender story of 2021’ series, Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen & North Chair PRCAI, opens up about tailor-making strategies & messaging across all stakeholders to achieve the core objectives

As we step into 2022 and look forward to it as a year full of hope and possibilities, e4m PR and Corp Comm presents the “Year-ender story of 2021” series with the theme 'The possibilities that the new year holds for PR agencies and the way ahead'. The series encompasses the views, opinions and thoughts of some of the leading names and veterans of the PR and Corp Comm fraternity on how they perceive the New Year, the transitions they expect to see, and their vision for the future.

In this interview, Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO of Kaizzen, shares his views on how PR and communication is a relationship-led business that requires the human touch and interpersonal approach.

Excerpts from the interview:

How important has the trend of personalised pitches become for the PR industry?

“One size doesn’t fit all” We, at Kaizzen, strongly believe by the approach which allows us to customise our approach for our valuable clients. Based on our wisdom, insights and knowledge-led PR strategies, we are able to provide tailor-made strategies and messaging across all our stakeholders to achieve the core objectives. Campaign-centric communication has made personalised pitches all the more relevant and they will become more important as opportunities are very scarce and limited.

Artificial Intelligence is the future - irrespective of industries. What are the ways AI can come to the aid of PR and Corp Communication professionals in 2022?

I believe that no technology can replace a relationship. However, technology surely is an enabler in strengthening and maintaining relationships. Therefore, it is up to us how we leverage technology for driving brand narratives. Today, a lot of communications across platforms present data-driven insights and technologies such as AI can help us with real-time data. AI also enables us to build on innovative ideas, provide more knowledge to stakeholders and regularly improvise brand perception.

What are the trends the Indian PR and Corporate Communications industry can look forward to/ expect in 2022?

Standing out in the cluttered and restricted market will be the biggest challenge and opportunity this year. This would also drive the trends in the PR and Corporate Communications Industry. Therefore, we can certainly expect and look forward to content being the king followed by externalising narratives through multiple platforms and practicing knowledge-based PR.

According to industry experts, environmental, social, and corporate governance would continue to grow. In what ways will socially-conscious initiatives continue to drive campaigns and outreach programmes in 2022?

In the past two years, we have seen a long walk from CSR to ESG but the journey has just begun. In 2022, ESG will be one of the biggest focus areas of the industry and the corporates alike. Therefore, there will be additional emphasis on communications agencies to help their clients achieve and communicate their ESG goals more effectively.

How did you cope with the second wave of the pandemic? What were the challenges you had to overcome?

While we were decently prepared after the first wave of the pandemic, the second one introduced its own set of challenges. Operationally, we all were thriving but the second wave bought a state of dystopia which was emotionally draining. Kaizzen being a people-centric organisation, decided to create an environment of togetherness. The idea was to offer a sense of belonging and uplift the spirit of our people, clients and stakeholders. Our priority was to practice empathy, boost morale, build trust and keep the hope alive for a positive future.

How have the young generation / new recruits adapted to the system of working remotely? What are your views on how successful the hybrid working model will be in the coming year?

The younger generation was the key driver when it came to embracing the hybrid model of working. Given the circumstances, we have learned to adapt to the hybrid working over a period of time. PR and communication is a relationship-led business that requires the human touch and interpersonal approach. And since we belong to a social economy, I hope we are able to bounce back to the normal course of business soon. Until then, the hybrid working model backed by technology is ensuring business continuity.

The pandemic has been a trying time for us all, especially on the psychological level. How should organisations prepare themselves for the next year?

For relationship-driven businesses like us, human capital is the currency. Therefore, it is imperative for an organisation to embrace and promote regular skill upgradation so that human resources can stay relevant and valuable. And since the times are tough and highly uncertain, it is crucial for the companies to keep themselves and their employees motivated. I also feel that there is a need to be more involved and evolved to overcome any unprecedented scenario in the future.

