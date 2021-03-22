Prasidha Menon joins UnitedHealth Group's Optum as Director of Marketing, India

Prior to this, Menon served as Global Head of Communications at OYO Hotels and Homes for more than 2 years

Prasidha Menon, former Global Head of Communications, OYO Hotels & Homes, joins Optum Global Solutions, India, a UnitedHealth Group Company, as Director of Marketing. In this leadership role, Prasidha will be responsible for designing and executing the company’s marketing and communications strategies in alignment with the company’s overall business strategy for the market.

Confirming the development, Prasidha Menon said, “After a fulfilling and enriching journey at OYO, I am really excited to begin my journey at Optum, UHG. The company has been at the forefront of several tech innovations in the healthcare space, making it one of the most coveted brands, globally. What makes it even more exciting is the company’s focus on building a high-performing workforce that thrives on values, such as integrity, compassion, relationships, innovation and performance. I sincerely hope to play a pivotal role in the company’s journey hereon.”

Menon is a seasoned marketing communications professional with 15 years of experience working with leading disruptor brands like Uber and more recently OYO Hotels & Homes.

At OYO, her mandate included driving the firm's OYO's reputation forward and delivering against the company's mission, through sustained corporate reputation management programs and targeted brand-building campaigns.

Menon was also a key member of OYO’s leadership team and has led all strategic projects and initiatives as the custodian of the company's reputation, globally, while also leading the communications and all external engagements for the Founder, Ritesh Agarwal.

Prior to OYO, Prasidha was heading communications for Uber in India and South Asia, where she helped build the Uber India brand via strategic corporate narrative development and storytelling.

Prasidha has also worked with leading PR agencies including Edelman India and Genesis Burson-Marsteller (now known as Genesis BCW)

She strongly advocates for women in the technology and PR industry and is also a member of the WICCI- Public Relations & Digital Marketing Council.

Optum, part of the UnitedHealth Group, a Fortune 7 company, is a leading health service and innovation company focused on improving affordability, quality and efficiency of care. The company offers information and technology-enabled health services. Optum has been operating in India since 2006 and has teams supporting healthcare operations, product development, automation, analytics and data solutions.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)