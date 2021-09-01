Media Mantra announces expansion, launches Gaming Mantra & Social Impact practice

With these 2 new divisions, the firm will strive to offer bespoke communication strategies to its gaming clientele as well as devise new-age campaigns for them

Media Mantra, a Public Relations agency, has recently announced the launch of two new divisions, Gaming Mantra and Social Impact practice. Via these divisions, the firm will strive to offer bespoke communication strategies to its gaming clientele as well as devise new-age campaigns that would help bring about a change in society respectively.

The gaming practice has been in existence for a while now. But the official announcement has been made just recently while commemorating the occasion of the firm’s completion of 9 years in the PR industry. It is being spearheaded by a specialized team that possesses domain knowledge and rich expertise in devising exceptional communication strategies. The exponential growth of the market in the times to come further nudged the Public Relations firm to leverage the opportunities in the proliferating market with its gaming vertical.

The Social Impact practice will also have a dedicated team that will conceptualize new-age PR campaigns while focusing on societal issues. Via their expertise and high-end communication solutions, they will attempt at resolving these issues and be at the forefront of changing the society for the better. Amidst the present turbulent times induced by the pandemic, adopting a humanitarian approach and lending a helping hand via its proficiency prompted the firm to launch a dedicated Social Impact practice.

This move by Media Mantra was indeed a strategic expansion decision considering the firm has served various noteworthy clients in the gaming industry so far and is known for its innovative approach and out-of-the-box thinking capability in the Public Relations industry.

The PR firm with its state-of-the-art communication and PR offerings has helped various gaming clients in their image and reputation management. It has also played a pivotal role in helping brands and start-ups achieve both business-centric objectives as well as Public Relations focused targets. These dedicated verticals would enable brands in the respective domains to share their stories with their target audiences easily and seamlessly.

Commenting on the occasion, Udit Pathak, Director, Media Mantra, shares, “This is indeed a celebratory moment for us as Media Mantra completes 9 years in the industry. We felt this would be the right time to expand our firm and hence we conceptualized the formation of dedicated divisions, Gaming Mantra and Social Impact practice. Having served various notable clients in the market, we are now well versed with the industry. As far as the gaming sector is concerned, it has witnessed a surge ever since the pandemic outbreak last year. Going by KPMG's reports, the Indian gaming market is projected to hit the $1.83 billion mark by the end of this year and is anticipated to be valued at $3.91 billion by the end of 2025 growing at a CAGR of 113%. This statistic clearly exhibits that the gaming market will continue to grow exponentially in the times ahead as well. More and more businesses and entrepreneurs will be entering the space. While we had been serving clients in this domain for long, this soon-to-be-expected trend prompted us to officially launch our gaming dedicated vertical.”

He adds, “As for our Social Impact practice, we envision helping out mankind in whichever way possible to our maximum capacity. Launching this division is just another way of contributing our bit to the society amidst these testing times. We are hopeful that we will be able to efficiently deliver new-age communications solutions and Public Relations strategies to our clients via our dedicated divisions. ”

The PR firm achieved a milestone of completing a successful run of 9 years in the Public Relations industry last week.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)