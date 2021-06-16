id8 media solutions wins PR mandate for Monrow Shoes

The mandate involves building and implementing integrated communication strategies that include media and influence engagements to help the brand reach a larger consumer base

‘Monrow shoes’ announces the strategic partnership with id8 media solutions and appoints the agency for its Public Relations and Influencer Marketing. The mandate involves building and implementing integrated communication strategies that include media and influence engagements to help the brand in reaching a larger consumer base.

Founded in 2016 by award-winning entrepreneur Veena Ashiya, Monrow aims to become the new-age comfort-focused brand for the millennial generation. The brand is a pioneer in launching the house leisure category in footwear in India.

Speaking on the announcement Veena Ashiya Founder and CEO of Monrow Shoes stated, “Monrow as a brand accentuates comfort and affordability when it comes to making shoes for the Indian audience. The fashion-living audience in the country is growing increasingly and the brand aims to connect with them. This partnership will create the synergy needed to reach our goals. id8 has been around in the fashion industry for 2 decades now and with their understanding of the marketplace, we can help our brand’s narrative to reach a larger audience.”

Tanya Swetta, Co-Founder and CEO of id8 Media Solutions said “We are excited to partner with a brand that largely focuses on the millennials. Monrow’s emphatic line-up of offerings is already grabbing the attention, and we look forward to complementing that with a more compelling and comprehensive communication strategy.“

