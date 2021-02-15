Hill+Knowlton Strategies strengthens India operations with content + publishing strategy

Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) announces the introduction of their global specialism Content + Publishing Strategy to its India operations. The new offer will provide new and existing clients with innovative and integrated solutions.

H+K’s Content + Publishing Strategy specialty is built on the idea that content and where it is placed should be based on consumer behaviour. With the launch of this service, H+K India will deliver best-in-class content + publishing strategies spanning the entire paid, earned, shared and owned model. The team is backed by experts in data and analytics, digital media buying and designers to ensure ideas span across earned, owned, paid and shared spaces for local and global clients in various industries and sectors.

Shubhangi Mehta joins H+K India as Director of Content + Publishing Strategy to drive this new offer within the country, and will lead, develop and deliver strategies for a wide range of clients. She will be connected to the H+K Innovation + Creative regional hub in Dubai, which fuels H+K’s future strategy for communications. It is home to Creative Strategists working alongside Sector specialists, experts in Digital Planning + Optimisation paired with Public Affairs consultants, and Creative Directors partnered with Content + Publishing Strategists and Communication consultants – all focused on the same client-centric goals. A fluidity of skills between H+K’s global network ensures clients have access to the right people, at the right time, in the right place.

Shubhangi brings in-depth knowledge in Digital and Content Marketing, Brand Strategy and Leadership Communication, and has professional experience spanning 15 years, global organisations and brands including Reuters, Haymarket Media Group, ITC, ISWAI and PepsiCo.

Commenting on the announcement, Abhishek Gulyani, CEO for Hill+Knowlton Strategies India, said, “I am very excited to launch our Content + Publishing Strategy specialism in India, furthering our content marketing capabilities across the country. We believe purpose driven communications along with high impact innovative campaigns help brands to standout and build key differentiators. With our new offering, not only will we deliver best-in-class Content + Publishing Strategies, but we will also be able to provide clients access to the best of our creative talent across H+K’s global network.

“We welcome Shubhangi into the H+K family. Clients increasingly look to H+K for deeper understanding of content trends to help align their communications and business objectives. With Shubhangi’s extensive experience and in-depth knowledge, she will bring fresh thinking, perspective and ideas for our clients across varied sectors. The new Content + Publishing Strategy offering is a part of our overall strategy to provide integrated communications to clients and we will continue expanding the space in the years ahead.”

H+K has offices in more than 40 countries worldwide, delivering award winning campaigns to clients across all sectors and disciplines and with a focus on continued innovation for the industry.

