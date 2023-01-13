e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40: Jurors to shortlist from 120+ entries
The candidates will be selected on the basis of leadership, accomplishment, future potential, and contribution to the industry
The jury meet for the fourth edition of ‘e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40’ will take place virtually on Friday, January 13, 2023. Out of 120+ entries received, the shortlisted ones will be showcased at the grand event. The e4m PR and Corporate Communication 40 under 40 summit and awards will identify the generation PR and Communication leaders, who are shaping the industry through their forward-looking vision. The awards will honour the brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game-changers, achievers of the industry under the age of 40. The panel will examine on the aspects of communication along with agility, technology, human interface and mentorship.
This year, Atul Ahluwalia, founding partner, First Partners and Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media and BW Businessworld, will grace the jury chair. The other members of the grand jury are: Atipriya Sarawat, vice president – brand, communication & corporate citizenship, Fiserv; Arpana Kumar Ahuja, head corporate communications and brand, Shell India; Chhavi Leekha, vice president – corporate communications and brand reputation, Indigo; Dimple Raisurana Kapur, vice president and head of corporate communications, Pernod Ricard India; Kinshuk Gupta, senior vice president and head – corporate communications, Airtel; Lovina Gujral, COO, Candour Communications; Pradeep Wadhwa, founder and principal, Kritical Edge Consulting Pvt. Ltd.; Pramuch Goel, VP and head – corporate communications, Mahindra Rise; Rachana Panda, country group head, communication and public affairs, India, Bayer; Rishi Seth, independent consultant; Subramaniam M, practice lead – technology, Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Trupti Vasudev, director, Actimedia PR and Digital; Vivek Satya Mitram, director – communications, Bobble AI and Varghese M Thomas, independent consultant.
The grand jury will look into the nominations on several aspects like leadership, accomplishments, future potential, and contribution to the industry. For the virtual jury process, the grand jury will be divided into two groups - Group A and Group B - with one jury chair in each virtual room to judge all the nominations diligently.
The final awardees will be unveiled and felicitated on the day of the summit and awards ceremony on February 1, 2023.
Air India names Ronit Baugh as Lead – Corporate Communications
Baugh’s previous stint was with Jet Airways as GM and Head of Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 12:21 PM | 1 min read
Air India has named Ronit Baugh as Lead – Corporate Communications. His previous stint was with Jet Airways as GM and Head of Communications.
Announcing his move on LinkedIn, Baugh said, “I am delighted to share that I start my next professional chapter today with the iconic, Air India Limited, as Lead – Corporate Communications. It thrills me to be joining the global airline at a time when it stands on the cusp of transformational change. As a communicator, it is this story of what is, arguably, one of the most challenging turnarounds in aviation history, that I am most excited to tell. My gratitude to the new management team at Air India for giving me this honour and privilege. I am looking forward to working with the many exceptional professionals at Air India and all industry stakeholders.”
Baugh carries extensive communications experience of over 13 years across diverse sectors, including aviation. He has earlier worked with Vistara (a Tata group and Singapore Airlines joint venture) as External Communications Manager, where he co-led the airline’s international operations launch, more than 20 new destination openings, as its corporate news & PR strategy. He has previously also worked with Oxford University Press, Shiv Nadar University, broadcast network Star (now Disney Star India), and telecom company Aircel.
Tuhina Pandey elevated as Director – Marketing & Comms at IBM India and SA
She has been associated with the organisation for over two years leading its communications
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 2:45 PM | 1 min read
Tuhina Pandey has been elevated as Director – Marketing and Communications at IBM India and South Asia. She has been associated with the organisation for over two years leading its communications.
Pandey announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “I am excited to start the new year with a great opportunity in a new role as Marketing and Communications Director for IBM India and South Asia. I look forward to being a growth partner for our clients, partners, and the community at large. Super excited about marketing and communications teaming and having a great ride ahead as ‘One Team’. A BIG 'Thank You' for the continued support to all of you... the fabulous community and co-creators here and the IBM family. Thank you for your trust and leadership Jonathan Adashek, Lindsey Lurie, Chetan K., Sandip Patel, Viswanath Ramaswamy, Kamal Singhani, Thirukkumaran Nagarajan, Gaurav Sharma, Akhtar Ali, Amith Singhee, Amit Sharma, Usha Srikanth, Anuj Malhotra. #marketingcommunications #teaming #2023ready”
Pandey has over 17 years of experience in technology journalism as well as corporate communications. She has contributed to media houses and corporates namely Tech Mahindra, tuCom, Ananto, Media Training Worldwide, Aegis Ltd., NDTV Profit and NDTV.
Young leadership has become key factor for organisational growth: Atul Sharma
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Sharma, the MD of Ruder Finn India, says that the youth of today make up in leadership what they lack in experience
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jan 6, 2023 1:52 PM | 6 min read
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Atul Sharma, managing director, Ruder Finn India, talks about how the youth may lack experience but they posses several elements of leadership that benefit organisations and inspire colleagues
The year has ushered in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, and imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
With this in mind, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Atul Sharma, managing director, Ruder Finn India. A business leader and trusted advisor working across technology, telecom, venture capital, consulting, aviation, automobiles, sports, lifestyle, retail and consumer durables sectors, Shrama has been a part of the PR industry for nearly two decades.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry in 2022?
Increase of share in the larger marketing pie
The last year (2022) was one of reinvention, optimism and transition for the PR industry. What mattered to brands and consumers five years ago looked incredibly different in 2022. With the adoption of new technologies, and data and analytics taking centre stage in forming unique strategies, the PR industry was able to increase its share in the overall marketing pie. This is because the money you invest in PR and the results you get are disproportionate, which is why in 2022, we saw more and more brands investing in PR. In all of this process, 2022 was a realisation that not only was there an increase in revenue in the industry but we were also able to get a seat at the table where integrated communications became a key component at the intersection of creativity and storytelling.
Welcoming hybrid work-culture
In terms of work perspective, the hybrid work culture has been welcoming. More and more industries have become open to the idea that the workforce can work from anywhere and yield better productivity. Closer to home, at Ruderfinn, we adopted this culture and are proud of the fact that we have built an element of trust in our people, which is now deeply rooted in each and every member of our Ruderfinn family. Not only has it paved the way for a flexible working culture but has also levelled productivity to a maximum. Communications strengthened virtually and in-person teamwork and collaboration gave rise to a fresh perspective of thoughts and accelerated movement.
Moving from an employer to an employee-centric market
The other thing that significantly changed in the PR industry in 2022 was that the market moved towards being an employee market from an employer market. The talent market has heated up and with an employee-centric market, this could be both a challenge and an opportunity in the long run.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
Rise of digital media
While the pandemic heavily impacted print media, we saw a steep rise in social and digital media which gave new scope for stronger content, storytelling and data-driven strategies, and it impacted communication in a progressive way. And this trend of digital and social will bring massive changes to the industry in the long run.
Deeper penetration in the influencer circle
The second trend that delivered rewarding results was deeper penetration in the influencer circles. Influencers play a major role in building brand visibility, ensuring that the product reaches the right target audience. It also has scope for larger community building in terms of recognition and visibility, resulting in better reputation management. Today, influencers are considered the next generation of thought leaders and industry experts who significantly impact a brand’s reputation. Moreover, young leadership is an awakening that has become one of the most influential factors for the growth of any organisation. The youth may lack experience but they possess several elements of leadership that will benefit organisations and inspire colleagues.
The above two trends gave rise to talent upskilling, skilled management and newer ways of working. For example, mass pitching is becoming a sunset in the industry. We are all living our lives online, magazines and newspapers are switching to digital subscriptions and exclusive pitches are becoming even more valuable than mass pitching. Exclusivity is building new and mutually-beneficial media relationships that will land you key coverage in the future.
Focus on ESG
Meanwhile, globally we saw a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns that proved to be shaping the global communication space. In India, too, we saw brands becoming more and more aware of their contribution in these sectors to enhance sustainability. This trend is something we could implement and shape the communication industry in a better way.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Today, in the industry, where integration is key, you can’t distinguish or draw parallels between traditional and modern PR. While 'Live Streaming' is finding a place in PR tables and there’s more room for visual story-telling, media engagements continue to be equally important for brand reputations. With constant evolution and changes, multimedia content makes way for unique pieces, however, authenticity amid fake news remains a concern and old-school fact-checking remains in place.
At this point, the two are in such amalgamation that they cannot be viewed separately. Moreover, with a multi-generational workforce, both traditional and new-age PR will bring rewarding results.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
I am not sure if I want to call it a revival because nothing was ever dead. Things certainly slowed in 2020-2021 but we saw an acceleration in communications with the return to normalcy. There certainly has been a revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration but now we have become an employee-led market. We are still observing the stark talent gap we see in the industry. We need to start positioning PR in such a way that we start attracting talent. Investment at the right time with the right people can help grow a business.
The other area where I see a revival is that people have started to get an affinity for working from the office, however, I believe a hybrid work culture is here to stay, balancing the nuances of both worlds.
With new-age technologies driving the force, human connection and collaboration made an impact on campaigns. Reputation management has become even more robust in an era of fake news. Firms have gotten back to organising on-ground events for clients and consumer activism is reviving with CSR activities. Co-curation and dialogue storytelling coupled with Artificial intelligence are also making PR firms smarter.
80dB bags communications mandate for health-tech company HCAH
80 dB will be handling HCAH’s overall communications strategy with the aim to enhance its corporate image, amplify visibility and drive awareness about its services
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 4:21 PM | 1 min read
80 dB Communications, an integrated reputation management advisory, has won the PR mandate for health-tech company HCAH, a leading player in the out-of-hospital care segment in India.
As a strategic communications partner, 80 dB will be handling HCAH’s overall communications strategy with the aim to enhance corporate image, amplify visibility and drive awareness about their services and HCAH’s mission of building the most affordable and accessible healthcare ecosystem.
“We are extremely happy to be associated with 80dB as our communication partners. We believe that leveraging 80dB’s expertise and several years of experience in the industry will enhance our brand visibility and help us communicate our vision and purpose as a brand” said Vivek Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO, HCAH.
“We are pleased and honored to be appointed as the PR partner for HCAH. HCAH has seen tremendous success over the last decade with its impactful services and we look forward to being a part of their growth journey. Given our experience of working with startups and emerging technologies, we are confident of meeting the brand’s communication objectives by designing and driving relevant campaigns that deliver the desired positioning for HCAH”, said Kiran Ray Chaudhury, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, 80 dB Communications.
Sagarika Bhattacharya joins TMRW as Head – Corporate Communications
Prior to this, she was leading the public relations mandate for Licious
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 12:59 PM | 1 min read
Sagarika Bhattacharya has joined TMRW an Aditya Birla Venture, as the head for Corporate Communication. She will be responsible for the overall reputation management of the company.
Prior to TMRW, Bhattacharya was leading the public relations mandate for Licious.
With over 12 years of experience in communications management, Bhattacharya has worked with some of the biggest PR agencies in India namely Edelman, Adfactors PR, Madison World, Neucom Consulting, Clea PR and 20:20 Media, developing communications strategies for MNCs, Indian companies and start-ups alike.
TMRW is a house of brands venture from the Aditya Birla Group. This D2C arm was created with the distinct aim of building India’s largest portfolio of disruptor brands in the fashion & lifestyle space and enabling the next phase of direct-to-consumer (D2C) growth in India. TMRW adds value to their partner brands through – Cross Channel Expertise, Deep Consumer Insights, Value Chain Mastery, Intelligent Fashion & Lifestyle Technology, and Powerful E-Commerce Ecosystem connects.
‘We will see movement from storytelling to storyliving’
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Nitin Mantri, Group CEO at AvianWE, talks about how the pandemic has ushered in a new leadership paradigm
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 12:43 PM | 5 min read
The year has ushered in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, and imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
As we pause to reflect on 2022 and what it has left us with, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Nitin Mantri, Group CEO of Avian WE, which includes its subsidiary Chase India, a public policy and regulatory affairs firm that he co-founded. In December 2022, he was inducted into the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) Hall of Fame.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
The industry is almost back to pre-Covid activity levels: In-person pitches, business meetings and events are in full swing. Business travel also rebounded strongly and was almost at 2019 levels. But talk of a slow economy may result in some cutting back of expenses in the first quarter of 2023.
Hybrid work has become mainstream and is here to stay: Progressive organisations have taken a hard look at their values and beliefs, discarded practices that are not aligned to the demands of a post-Covid world, and build an adaptable organisational culture that has employee engagement, growth, and welfare at its core. Mental well-being is a key metric for employee retention, with 70 per cent of companies making additional investments in mental health resources.
More empathetic leaders: The pandemic has ushered in a whole new leadership paradigm. Post-pandemic leaders are no longer superhumans that plough through problems with unflinching perfection. They are real, vulnerable and lead with the heart. They listen better and engage in two-way communications.
Heightened awareness of health and hygiene: It resulted in increased focus on healthcare communications. Our latest 'Brands in Motion' whitepaper, 'The Healthcare Mandate', demonstrated that audiences expect the health sector to have the greatest impact on positive change in the world. Yet, consumers view it with apathy. As their communications partners, we have worked on several campaigns that focussed on building a deeper connection with the people the industry serves, and shift what is currently a one-sided relationship to one of mutual respect.
Greater focus on purpose-driven campaigns: The latest 'Brands in Motion' report, 'The Bravery Mandate: Make it Real', has shown that consumers want companies to join other trusted institutions in offering solutions to the urgent challenges affecting their daily lives. At the same time, skepticism is growing about whether companies are actually delivering on their goals. Brands are aware of this and have been taking our help to document their purpose journey. The Magical Mangroves initiative by Godrej & Boyce and WWF India is a great example of community outreach, where the power of communication was deployed to roll out a campaign that included the youth as agents of impactful environmental change. The partnership has been encouraging citizens to join the conservation effort to protect the mangroves in the coastal states of India.
Increased use of data: PR has always been about keeping a finger on the pulse of consumers, events and trends to build compelling narratives for our clients. With consumers demanding that companies be more publicly-transparent about how they’re responding to current and emerging issues in society, the importance of data and analytics increased manifold this year. We are now gleaning important insights on key performance indicators like SEO, media reach, earned media and audience behaviour to help evaluate outcomes and inform our clients’ future efforts.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
Integrated PR, data-driven storytelling, digital media and building brand purpose were some of the trends that yielded optimum results this year. I have discussed most of them in the previous question.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Our business has a lot to do with engagement. And that requires all sorts of tools and tactics depending on the audience. Our latest 'WE Brands in Motion' report, 'The Bravery Mandate: Make it Real', has revealed that the top ways brands are expected to communicate publicly with, especially older cohorts, are press releases and media statements, television media interviews and public Q&A sessions, while social media or two-way channels are preferred by younger people. We will also see movement from storytelling to storyliving as we use platforms like the Metaverse for customer engagement.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
At Avian WE, there was no reduction in our staff or their compensation, during the pandemic year. In fact, bonuses were paid out as usual. In the last two years, we have added 100 more people, so talent acquisition remains a priority. Life has very much returned to normal with every aspect of work witnessing a full revival.
Digital-first employee engagement & advocacy the need of the hour
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, BCW India Group, talks about the 'three P’s' that their clients focused on in 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 11:50 AM | 6 min read
The year has ushered in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
As we pause to reflect on 2022 and what it has left us with, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Deepshikha Dharmaraj, chief executive officer, BCW India Group, who shares her thoughts about the year that was and the global PR practices he would like to see the Indian PR fraternity adopt.
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
It may not seem like it, but 2022 was a year of big shifts. Here are some of them:
- Return to normalcy: I think the biggest change, if I can call it that, was in how we came out (to a large extent) from under the constant, debilitating shadow of Covid to reach a reasonably high level of normalcy. When we began the year, we were all taking the first steps in hybrid ways of working. Today, the choice isn’t between remote working versus hybrid but hybrid versus in-person. Virtual and digital-first communication is still relevant, though, but the focus for that is not just connect, but active collaboration and two-way communication.
- Shifting expectations at work: The other big shift is the change in employees’ expectations and the need to engage with them in new and different ways. BCW partnered with leading global research agencies – m Mercury Analytics and PSB Insights LLC – to deliver the 2022 Expectations at Work study, where it surveyed over 13,000 people from across the world, including India. The study didn’t just cover expectations from across geographies and industries but also across generations. In India, six out of the top ten expectations employees have are to do with workplace culture — and that is something that can be addressed with communications.
- Higher need for policy advocacy and public affairs: As the regulatory environment gets more and more complex, there is an increasing need for policy advocacy and public affairs, both in terms of educating our clients on the changes to the landscape and how to adapt to them, as well as engaging with the government to let them know what the industry needs for its growth. In addition, rising consumer activism, emphasis on ESG and other geopolitical issues have also led to a need to understand the changing global environment and communicate it to their stakeholders. All this has meant a higher need for experts to help companies navigate these changes.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
In my opinion, there were three P’s that our clients focused on this year —people, purpose and planet.
People — Concern over hiring, retaining and growing talent is not new but this year, it took on an added urgency. As things returned to normal, the movement of talent also increased. And their expectations from the workplace have also changed. As I mentioned, BCW’s Expectations at Work 2022 study shows that many of these expectations are to do with culture and vision of the organisation. To address them, digital-first employee engagement and advocacy is the need of the hour.
Purpose — When we spoke to our clients about what the next big thing on their agenda was, most of them said they wanted to talk about purpose. Purpose is the reason for a company or a brand’s existence. However, purpose is seldom understood beyond the C-suite. It needs to be part of the corporate strategy, yes, but that strategy can only come alive if all the stakeholders are aligned to it. That is where we come in, to support our clients in engaging with their stakeholders and helping them understand and get behind their purpose.
Planet — Climate change is one of the biggest crises that we are all facing and businesses have to put in as much, if not more, effort than governments and civil society to address it. There has to be action and also accountability. On the one hand, there are regulatory mandates like ESG reporting and on the other hand, there is a reputation and perception aspect to it. Businesses need to demonstrate their willingness and ability to partner government as well as citizens in the fight against climate change.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Not just co-exist, I think they complement each other quite well. Technology is giving traditional PR and corporate communications a wider reach and making it accessible to more people. In the last three years, we saw a major upheaval in the media landscape. Several media outlets went digital, many closed down regional editions and some even shut down their physical editions. But that also meant that the reach of those publications went far beyond the regions they were being published in. PR and communications strategies obviously had to be adapted to that.
There is also a broadening of the entire scope of ‘traditional’ PR. Bloggers, influencers and other content creators were earlier a digital-only intervention. Today, they are an integral part of the PR plan.
Technologies like Web3, AR/VR and AI are adding another dimension, of course, but instead of replacing, they are complimenting traditional PR. Take the example of Volvo, which created Volvoverse, with an immersive platform to experience its new car on the one hand, and on the other, also invited a journalist to conduct the first-ever Metaverse media interview.
Most importantly, the fundamentals of communications — messaging, insight-based creativity, execution and measurement—all continue to remain, even as formats and mediums continue to evolve.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
As I mentioned above, we are also seeing a revival in in-person interactions. Whether it is events or meetings, people are eager to re-connect with others in the real world. Press conferences, on-ground activations, industry events, media round tables and interactions — it’s all happening as it did before.
