e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40: Jurors pick the best from 120+ entries
The winners will be unveiled and felicitated at the summit and awards ceremony on February 1, 2023
The jury meet for the fourth edition of ‘e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40’ took place virtually on Friday, January 13, 2023. The e4m PR and Corporate Communication 40 under 40 summit and awards will identify the generation PR and Communication leaders, who are shaping the industry through their forward-looking vision. The awards will honour those brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game-changers, achievers of the industry under the age 40. The panel examined on the aspects of communication along with agility, technology, human interface and mentorship.
This year, Atul Ahluwalia, founding partner, First Partners and Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media and BW Businessworld, will grace the jury chair. The other members of the grand jury are: Atipriya Sarawat, vice president – brand, communication & corporate citizenship, Fiserv; Arpana Kumar Ahuja, head corporate communications and brand, Shell India; Chhavi Leekha, vice president – corporate communications and brand reputation, Indigo; Dimple Raisurana Kapur, vice president and head of corporate communications, Pernod Ricard India; Kinshuk Gupta, senior vice president and head – corporate communications, Airtel; Lovina Gujral, COO, Candour Communications; Pradeep Wadhwa, founder and principal, Kritical Edge Consulting Pvt. Ltd.; Pramuch Goel, VP and head – corporate communications, Mahindra Rise; Rachana Panda, country group head, communication and public affairs, India, Bayer; Rishi Seth, independent consultant; Subramaniam M, practice lead – technology, Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Trupti Vasudev, director, Actimedia PR and Digital; Vivek Satya Mitram, director – communications, Bobble AI and Varghese M Thomas, independent consultant.
The grand jury looked into the nominations on several criterion, including leadership, accomplishments, future potential, and contribution to the industry. Jury members independently inspected each entry and evaluated them based on their respective judging parameters. These best minds in the public relations and corporate communications industry talked on who should make the final cut with discussions that lasted for over five hours.
The jury members were fascinated by entrants who had a clear vision of their work, their presentation, nature of articulation of their work and accomplishments. Nominations that showcased a relevant and niche PR and communications approach and conceptualized something distinctive received close attention. The winners will be unveiled and felicitated on the day of the summit and awards ceremony on February 1, 2023.
Measurement on a Budget
Guest Column: Durgesh Garg, VP – Operations, Impact Research & Measurement, shares tips on how to get started on the measurement journey while keeping costs in check
By Durgesh Garg | Jan 10, 2023 12:39 PM | 5 min read
It wasn’t uncommon for PR professionals to ignore measurement a few years ago. However, things are changing now. Today, despite calling for a monitoring discussion, PR professionals bring up measurement questions also in the same discussion. Still, most measurement discussions do not convert into measurement projects for many reasons. Budget is often one of the factors. The good news is you do not have to have deep pockets to incorporate media measurement into your PR programs. Measuring does not have to be expensive if we keep in mind certain basic principles while designing our measurement programs.
When PR professionals understand the power and potential of measurement, they get carried away. They expand the scope to cover issues, regions and players which may or may not be required for their first measurement effort. All this adds to the cost of measurement. Here are some tips on how to get started on your measurement journey while keeping the costs in check.
First and foremost, we need to be clear about our organizational objectives and accordingly communication objectives. We also need to identify the right (target) audience whom we want to communicate with. This will in turn help us scope our measurement approach. The very first principle of the Barcelona Principles 3.0 also recommends the same.
Although outputs alone are directional and not absolute measures, they offer a budget-friendly way to start your measurement journey. In Barcelona Principles 3.0, Principle 2 clearly states that organizations should measure outputs, outcomes and potential impact. But for the purpose of this article, and for organizations who have not yet started their measurement journey, let's start with output measurement with few examples:
Example 1:
A new company, Company X, is entering the gold loan market, which already has established players such as Muthoot and others. The PR campaign's goal is to raise public awareness of the company and its services. Also, the company’s focus is currently on Southern markets. If we were to translate the same into objectives* for measurement, they may look like the following:
- Increase in number of articles by 25% on a quarterly basis
- 75% of the articles in Target Media
- 80% of the articles in Southern Editions
As you can see, all the above parameters are quantitative and can be easily measured with Quantitative Analysis without spending a lot of money.
Points to remember:
Measuring only the above parameters should be sufficient. Adding more variables like sentiment, messaging, etc., which increase the measurement effort and the cost, may be unnecessary at this stage. Sometimes, quantitative measurement is sufficient for short-term campaigns with simple objectives.
Example 2:
Company Y is a well-established company in the Consultancy space. PR's primary objective here is to establish the company and its partners as thought leaders, and most of their efforts are directed towards that goal. If we were to convert the same into SMART Output objectives*, they may look like the following:
- 35% Share of Voice Vis-à-vis Competition (basis no. of articles)
- 15% increase in Thought Leadership pieces (Opinion Pieces/Interviews/Quotes) Vs Competition
- Highest number of articles on Surveys/Reports Vs Competition
Since the articles would have to be scrutinized in depth and qualified based on these parameters, this is a qualitative analysis that requires more effort. This will also have to be done for all articles appearing on client and competition in all publications. Thus, we would have to analyse a large number of articles. All this will make the effort expensive.
However, to accomplish this analysis within budget, we may take the following approaches:
- Only include the competitors who are direct competitors of our firm in the analysis and not all companies operating in the space by carefully reviewing their names. Adding additional competitors will increase the cost unnecessarily and may not serve any purpose. Therefore, we should measure our direct competitors only.
- The target media universe is another important consideration. Considering the company is in the consulting business, their target audience may typically be readers of Business Newspapers, Business Magazines and Top English Mainlines. For that reason, coverage appearing only in this target media should be examined. Analysis of any article appearing in any other publication outside of this universe would be a waste of time and money.
- Sampling Approach is an industry standard practice taken by companies where the volume of coverage is high, and budget is a challenge. For this, we may take various approaches such as:
- Reviewing only coverage appearing in top publications within the Target Media Universe
- Analyzing only prominent coverage (Headline Mentions / 2-3 mentions within article, etc.) by identifying such coverage with the help of technology thus reducing the manual effort and cost.
In my experience, the results of the sampling approach are almost as good as those obtained from the analysis of all articles. Due to the significant cost savings that are achieved with this approach, it is highly recommended for companies that receive a lot of media attention.
By using these methods, we are able to incorporate measurement into our PR campaigns within our budget constraints without burning a hole in our pocket. Rather than presenting a laundry list of what we want to measure and later complaining that measurement is expensive, we need to be clear about our objectives and accordingly what needs to be measured.
As mentioned earlier, the above are few examples of Output Measurement. In a similar manner, we may plan to measure Outtakes and Outcomes within our budget.
Wishing you a very happy measurement journey!
Durgesh Garg has 24 years’ experience in Media Measurement and Evaluation. He also holds an International Certificate in Measurement and Evaluation with Distinction from AMEC.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
India is now witnessing paradigm shift across comms verticals: Udit Pathak
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Pathak, founder-director of Media Mantra, speaks about PR firms harnessing the power of digital channels to help brands improve their online presence
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jan 9, 2023 2:23 PM | 4 min read
The year has ushered in 356 days to be filled with success stories, thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was, rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, and imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
With this in mind, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Udit Pathak, founder-director, Media Mantra, who swears by the mantra 'Keep working hard'.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry in 2022?
Having undergone a major paradigm shift during the pandemic, public relations (PR), today, has morphed into an industry that touches almost every aspect of business, reinventing communication as we know it. The last year has been a mere witness to PR firms evolving and reinventing their approach to delivering creative opportunities for their clients. With the expansion of the digital world, the PR industry has forayed into the new age of communication which is dominated by both disruptions and innovations.
Today, at the behest of a perfect amalgamation of traditional PR and digital PR techniques, modern-day PR efforts are bearing fruits as they get strategically incorporated into brand stories. Furthermore, the adoption of new and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics among others across the industry has heralded a new and more promising era in PR and corporate communications.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
With the opening-up of the economy and sustained economic growth, India is currently witnessing a major paradigm shift across the communication verticals. This has paved the way for PR firms to leverage new trends in their bid to cater to the modern-day needs of their clients. Among the new and upcoming trends, influencer marketing is arguably the one that has yielded optimum results in 2022. With the growing usage of social media, influencer marketing has become an integral part of a brand’s marketing strategies. And, the rise of influencers saw them playing an integral role in increasing brand exposure and ensuring that firms manage to reach the right target group.
On the other hand, PR firms were also seen harnessing the power of digital channels to help brands improve their online presence and gain visibility – something that gave rise to digital PR efforts. Similarly, there was also a greater emphasis laid on multimedia content by PR firms to offer a more immersive 360-degree experience. From a time-sensitive meme to nuanced video-based storytelling, the industry witnessed PR pros using different formats and platforms to help their clients maximise their reach and response. When it comes to global trend practices, I feel the Indian PR landscape is yet to truly embrace the possibilities of data analytics and podcasts to aid brands in deriving desired results. While data-driven marketing efforts can cut through the clutter and reach the target audience with unmatched precision, podcasts can be used for native ads and guest spots as a great relationship-building tool.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the New Year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
The debate between tradition and technology continues to gather steam across industries. And, the PR and corporate communications ecosystem are no different, especially having witnessed a dramatic evolution in the past decade. Gone are the days when PR was restricted to merely publishing press releases and articles alongside keeping close tabs on the media. With the advancements in technology and changes in our society, the PR and corporate communications industry have embraced digital transformation in order to create a more strategic communication process that builds beneficial relationships between modern-day firms and their respective audiences.
While digital communications continue to gain popularity, it’s imperative for PR firms to understand that there's still a place for traditional PR strategies that cannot be overlooked. Regardless of the clients' requirements, new-age PR firms must find the perfect balance between digital and traditional practices to successfully achieve desired goals. A combination of traditional and digital PR efforts remains pivotal for PR firms in their bid to deliver the very best results for clients and stakeholders by using both old and new practices to enhance the brand reputation.
Air India names Ronit Baugh as Lead – Corporate Communications
Baugh’s previous stint was with Jet Airways as GM and Head of Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 12:21 PM | 1 min read
Air India has named Ronit Baugh as Lead – Corporate Communications. His previous stint was with Jet Airways as GM and Head of Communications.
Announcing his move on LinkedIn, Baugh said, “I am delighted to share that I start my next professional chapter today with the iconic, Air India Limited, as Lead – Corporate Communications. It thrills me to be joining the global airline at a time when it stands on the cusp of transformational change. As a communicator, it is this story of what is, arguably, one of the most challenging turnarounds in aviation history, that I am most excited to tell. My gratitude to the new management team at Air India for giving me this honour and privilege. I am looking forward to working with the many exceptional professionals at Air India and all industry stakeholders.”
Baugh carries extensive communications experience of over 13 years across diverse sectors, including aviation. He has earlier worked with Vistara (a Tata group and Singapore Airlines joint venture) as External Communications Manager, where he co-led the airline’s international operations launch, more than 20 new destination openings, as its corporate news & PR strategy. He has previously also worked with Oxford University Press, Shiv Nadar University, broadcast network Star (now Disney Star India), and telecom company Aircel.
Tuhina Pandey elevated as Director – Marketing & Comms at IBM India and SA
She has been associated with the organisation for over two years leading its communications
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 2:45 PM | 1 min read
Tuhina Pandey has been elevated as Director – Marketing and Communications at IBM India and South Asia. She has been associated with the organisation for over two years leading its communications.
Pandey announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “I am excited to start the new year with a great opportunity in a new role as Marketing and Communications Director for IBM India and South Asia. I look forward to being a growth partner for our clients, partners, and the community at large. Super excited about marketing and communications teaming and having a great ride ahead as ‘One Team’. A BIG 'Thank You' for the continued support to all of you... the fabulous community and co-creators here and the IBM family. Thank you for your trust and leadership Jonathan Adashek, Lindsey Lurie, Chetan K., Sandip Patel, Viswanath Ramaswamy, Kamal Singhani, Thirukkumaran Nagarajan, Gaurav Sharma, Akhtar Ali, Amith Singhee, Amit Sharma, Usha Srikanth, Anuj Malhotra. #marketingcommunications #teaming #2023ready”
Pandey has over 17 years of experience in technology journalism as well as corporate communications. She has contributed to media houses and corporates namely Tech Mahindra, tuCom, Ananto, Media Training Worldwide, Aegis Ltd., NDTV Profit and NDTV.
Young leadership has become key factor for organisational growth: Atul Sharma
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Sharma, the MD of Ruder Finn India, says that the youth of today make up in leadership what they lack in experience
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jan 6, 2023 1:52 PM | 6 min read
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Atul Sharma, managing director, Ruder Finn India, talks about how the youth may lack experience but they posses several elements of leadership that benefit organisations and inspire colleagues
The year has ushered in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, and imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
With this in mind, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Atul Sharma, managing director, Ruder Finn India. A business leader and trusted advisor working across technology, telecom, venture capital, consulting, aviation, automobiles, sports, lifestyle, retail and consumer durables sectors, Shrama has been a part of the PR industry for nearly two decades.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry in 2022?
Increase of share in the larger marketing pie
The last year (2022) was one of reinvention, optimism and transition for the PR industry. What mattered to brands and consumers five years ago looked incredibly different in 2022. With the adoption of new technologies, and data and analytics taking centre stage in forming unique strategies, the PR industry was able to increase its share in the overall marketing pie. This is because the money you invest in PR and the results you get are disproportionate, which is why in 2022, we saw more and more brands investing in PR. In all of this process, 2022 was a realisation that not only was there an increase in revenue in the industry but we were also able to get a seat at the table where integrated communications became a key component at the intersection of creativity and storytelling.
Welcoming hybrid work-culture
In terms of work perspective, the hybrid work culture has been welcoming. More and more industries have become open to the idea that the workforce can work from anywhere and yield better productivity. Closer to home, at Ruderfinn, we adopted this culture and are proud of the fact that we have built an element of trust in our people, which is now deeply rooted in each and every member of our Ruderfinn family. Not only has it paved the way for a flexible working culture but has also levelled productivity to a maximum. Communications strengthened virtually and in-person teamwork and collaboration gave rise to a fresh perspective of thoughts and accelerated movement.
Moving from an employer to an employee-centric market
The other thing that significantly changed in the PR industry in 2022 was that the market moved towards being an employee market from an employer market. The talent market has heated up and with an employee-centric market, this could be both a challenge and an opportunity in the long run.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
Rise of digital media
While the pandemic heavily impacted print media, we saw a steep rise in social and digital media which gave new scope for stronger content, storytelling and data-driven strategies, and it impacted communication in a progressive way. And this trend of digital and social will bring massive changes to the industry in the long run.
Deeper penetration in the influencer circle
The second trend that delivered rewarding results was deeper penetration in the influencer circles. Influencers play a major role in building brand visibility, ensuring that the product reaches the right target audience. It also has scope for larger community building in terms of recognition and visibility, resulting in better reputation management. Today, influencers are considered the next generation of thought leaders and industry experts who significantly impact a brand’s reputation. Moreover, young leadership is an awakening that has become one of the most influential factors for the growth of any organisation. The youth may lack experience but they possess several elements of leadership that will benefit organisations and inspire colleagues.
The above two trends gave rise to talent upskilling, skilled management and newer ways of working. For example, mass pitching is becoming a sunset in the industry. We are all living our lives online, magazines and newspapers are switching to digital subscriptions and exclusive pitches are becoming even more valuable than mass pitching. Exclusivity is building new and mutually-beneficial media relationships that will land you key coverage in the future.
Focus on ESG
Meanwhile, globally we saw a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns that proved to be shaping the global communication space. In India, too, we saw brands becoming more and more aware of their contribution in these sectors to enhance sustainability. This trend is something we could implement and shape the communication industry in a better way.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Today, in the industry, where integration is key, you can’t distinguish or draw parallels between traditional and modern PR. While 'Live Streaming' is finding a place in PR tables and there’s more room for visual story-telling, media engagements continue to be equally important for brand reputations. With constant evolution and changes, multimedia content makes way for unique pieces, however, authenticity amid fake news remains a concern and old-school fact-checking remains in place.
At this point, the two are in such amalgamation that they cannot be viewed separately. Moreover, with a multi-generational workforce, both traditional and new-age PR will bring rewarding results.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
I am not sure if I want to call it a revival because nothing was ever dead. Things certainly slowed in 2020-2021 but we saw an acceleration in communications with the return to normalcy. There certainly has been a revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration but now we have become an employee-led market. We are still observing the stark talent gap we see in the industry. We need to start positioning PR in such a way that we start attracting talent. Investment at the right time with the right people can help grow a business.
The other area where I see a revival is that people have started to get an affinity for working from the office, however, I believe a hybrid work culture is here to stay, balancing the nuances of both worlds.
With new-age technologies driving the force, human connection and collaboration made an impact on campaigns. Reputation management has become even more robust in an era of fake news. Firms have gotten back to organising on-ground events for clients and consumer activism is reviving with CSR activities. Co-curation and dialogue storytelling coupled with Artificial intelligence are also making PR firms smarter.
80dB bags communications mandate for health-tech company HCAH
80 dB will be handling HCAH’s overall communications strategy with the aim to enhance its corporate image, amplify visibility and drive awareness about its services
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 4:21 PM | 1 min read
80 dB Communications, an integrated reputation management advisory, has won the PR mandate for health-tech company HCAH, a leading player in the out-of-hospital care segment in India.
As a strategic communications partner, 80 dB will be handling HCAH’s overall communications strategy with the aim to enhance corporate image, amplify visibility and drive awareness about their services and HCAH’s mission of building the most affordable and accessible healthcare ecosystem.
“We are extremely happy to be associated with 80dB as our communication partners. We believe that leveraging 80dB’s expertise and several years of experience in the industry will enhance our brand visibility and help us communicate our vision and purpose as a brand” said Vivek Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO, HCAH.
“We are pleased and honored to be appointed as the PR partner for HCAH. HCAH has seen tremendous success over the last decade with its impactful services and we look forward to being a part of their growth journey. Given our experience of working with startups and emerging technologies, we are confident of meeting the brand’s communication objectives by designing and driving relevant campaigns that deliver the desired positioning for HCAH”, said Kiran Ray Chaudhury, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, 80 dB Communications.
Sagarika Bhattacharya joins TMRW as Head – Corporate Communications
Prior to this, she was leading the public relations mandate for Licious
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 12:59 PM | 1 min read
Sagarika Bhattacharya has joined TMRW an Aditya Birla Venture, as the head for Corporate Communication. She will be responsible for the overall reputation management of the company.
Prior to TMRW, Bhattacharya was leading the public relations mandate for Licious.
With over 12 years of experience in communications management, Bhattacharya has worked with some of the biggest PR agencies in India namely Edelman, Adfactors PR, Madison World, Neucom Consulting, Clea PR and 20:20 Media, developing communications strategies for MNCs, Indian companies and start-ups alike.
TMRW is a house of brands venture from the Aditya Birla Group. This D2C arm was created with the distinct aim of building India’s largest portfolio of disruptor brands in the fashion & lifestyle space and enabling the next phase of direct-to-consumer (D2C) growth in India. TMRW adds value to their partner brands through – Cross Channel Expertise, Deep Consumer Insights, Value Chain Mastery, Intelligent Fashion & Lifestyle Technology, and Powerful E-Commerce Ecosystem connects.
