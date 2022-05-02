Himanshu Raj joins Pristyn Care as Head of Communications

Prior to this, Raj worked with Mobile Premier League as Associate Director - Brand and Policy Communications

Himanshu Raj has joined Pristyn Care as Head of Communications. Here, he will be responsible for building Pristyn Care’s reputation and messaging, as well as positioning the brand as a thought leader in the booming healthcare sector.

Prior to this, Raj was working with the gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League as the Associate Director for Brand and Policy Communications.

Raj is a communications leader with vast experience in policy comms, industry relations, external/internal communications, and community outreach. He has an in-depth understanding of India’s start-up landscape and has worked with some of the leading brands in the industry.

He has also led communications for brands like Zeta, Flock, and IBM labs and contributed to agencies namely MSL Group, Avian Media, and Zzebra/Fortytwo Bookz Galaxy/Sportz Network Pvt Ltd.

