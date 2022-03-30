'PR industry has transitioned into becoming an integral part of branding & marketing'

Celebrating the contributions of women in the PR sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm is running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity as well as emerging women leaders of the industry.

Today’s series features Abhilasha Padhy & Kiran Ray Chaudhury, Co-founders, 80dB Communications. According to them, there is a tremendous need to understand the contexts, backgrounds and experiences of the increasingly diverse workforce, and to be consciously aware of their thoughts, feelings and emotions requires empathy.

Excerpts from the interview:

Now that the industry is opening up workplaces and resuming operations from the office, what are the initiatives, measures and precautions that should be adapted/ taken to ensure a smooth transition?

In 2020, when the pandemic was still at an early stage, we were one of the first agencies to start WFH to ensure absolute safety for our teams. The early move to a WFH model helped us stress test our systems, to ensure business continuity in case the pandemic impacted mobility and access. Our early move in this aspect ensured a smooth transition for both our people and our clients.

Similarly, coming back to WFO has been a well-thought-out and planned process. We’ve adopted a hybrid model since October 2021, which means our employees/colleagues are coming to office only on designated days of the week. While in the office, all of us follow the prescribed safety protocols such as masking and appropriate physical distancing. We are also advising our colleagues to stay back at home and take necessary care, if they display any symptoms.

The last 20 months have been trying for every professional, especially with the hybrid working model. How did you strike a balance between office work and household duties?

2020 has been a watershed year to say the least, transforming everything in its wake. In many ways, it has been an equalizer. While traditionally it had been mostly women working from home, 2020 made it WFH for everyone. Suddenly, the struggles and challenges it posed became apparent to all. It was challenging at first but slowly we learnt to juggle everything with the support of family members and office colleagues.

Women have been carving a niche for themselves and paving the way in the communications industry for the next generation of women leaders to follow. Tell us about your achievements and your contribution to the fraternity.

Abhilasha: It's been 20 years since I started my career in PR and it's been a very fulfilling journey.

I always wanted to pursue journalism. So after my graduation, I studied Mass Communications. I got the opportunity to intern with Mcdonald's at the peak of their meat crisis and loved every bit of the learning and the challenge. I knew then that being in PR was what I wanted to do.

The journey since then has been fantastic. I’ve spent time both at the agency side and at corporates, which has added to my perspective and appreciation for both. I understand the need for processes on the one hand and the importance of agility and creativity on the other.

Kiran: In my 25 years of experience as a PR and communications professional, I spent the first 11 years of my career at India’s first tech-only PR agency, 20:20 MEDIA (now 2020 MSL) and the others being an entrepreneur, running two PR and marketing communications firms – Aether Marketing and currently 80 dB Communications. I have always reveled working in teams and have had the good fortune of having great mentors and supportive colleagues. I’m mindful of giving back by trying to bring the best out in the people I work with. I enjoy bringing creative ideas to the table and challenging the status quo by taking measurable risks.

Both: In all our years of being in the profession, we have seen PR evolve to take on a far more strategic, senior, and meaningful role. It has transitioned seamlessly into becoming an integral part of branding and marketing, something that needs to be accounted for in overall brand planning. Already riding a wave, the advent of social media and digital has only made PR more exciting.

Founding and running 80dB (in its seventh year now) has been the highlight of both our journeys. It’s been literally like raising a baby but backed with experience.

What are the roadblocks that you have had to overcome to reach where you are today? What, according to you, are the makings of a leader?

The journey has been incredible, every day being a learning experience. What helped us sail through was the clarity of our shared vision and values. Our intention has been simple – to help tech entrepreneurs and businesses grow in India using simple, clear and effective communications. We knew that strategies would be bespoke for every client, but having a basic value framework helped steer us in our desired direction.

Hiring the right talent was crucial, not only in terms of the right skills, but also people who would be as invested as us, in our overarching values. We were fortunate to meet with enthusiastic folks, and be able to put together a highly dedicated and professional core team, which has grown and evolved over the years.

One of the most important leadership skills is empathy. There is a tremendous need to understand the contexts, backgrounds and experiences of the increasingly diverse workforce, and to be consciously aware of their thoughts, feelings and emotions requires empathy. Especially in the wake of the pandemic, with changed work environments, health-related stress and fear, and personal grief in many instances, leading people at the workplace demands the ability to put oneself in another’s shoes.

At 80dB, building and nurturing collective team spirit is a shared responsibility. Being available to our colleagues, to lend a listening ear whenever needed, and to provide encouragement by celebrating each achievement and milestone, helps foster a sense of being in this journey together.

What would be your advice to the young generation?

Think before you act and begin with the end in mind. Begin each day, task, or project with a clear vision of your desired direction and destination, and then continue by taking steps to make things happen. Be curious and ask questions. Be willing to unlearn, relearn, and learn afresh. The world is changing at a very fast clip, and this ability will help you keep pace with the changes, and stay relevant despite the changes.

Make commitments and meet commitments. Invest in and make time to nurture and build relationships.

