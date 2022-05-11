Bloomingdale PR celebrates Mother’s Day by honouring employees' mothers

Bloomingdale Public Relations, a Mumbai-based agency, celebrated Mother’s Day on May 8, 2022, in an ingenious manner. The agency had planned out and hosted a brunch where every employee attended along with their mothers and spent the day getting to know each other and enjoying to their fullest. They also worked on making special video messages and gifted hampers with ‘World’s Best Mom’ written on it for the mothers.

Diana Fernandes, Founder and CEO, Bloomingdale Public Relations, spoke to exchange4media on the same where she described the overwhelming reaction from her team members when she suggested making this event happen. She said that many of her employees said that their mothers never went out and interacted with people since the pandemic and through this celebration, they will enjoy, get to know others, and finally come out and do something different from their daily routine.

Fernandes said, “What started out as a small Mother’s Day get-together got far better impact as I imagined. It reached beyond what I had planned. It’s been heartwarming to see all mothers and them connecting with everybody and getting to know their child’s colleagues so well. The mothers had a good time there and it was like a mission beyond accomplishment. Plus, it also makes me feel special because of the responses I received from my colleagues, friends, and others from the industry on social media platforms. I have encouraged them to do the same for their organisations as well. I wish that organisations look at the employees as thoughtful entity and involve their families as well and understand them.”

