Clarity of thought & luck have no meaning unless fuelled by hard work: Neha Bajaj

Celebrating the contributions of women in the PR sector, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm is running a 'Women Achievers Series'. It will feature the journey, success and achievements of some of the top women leaders from the Public Relations and Corporate Communications fraternity as well as emerging women leaders of the industry.

Today’s 'Emerging Leaders' series features Neha Bajaj, Managing Director, Scroll Mantra. A seasoned and vibrant communications professional with over 14 years of experience in the corporate, consumer and lifestyle sectors, Bajaj brings on board deep insight into communication strategies for brands.

Excerpts from the interview:

Now that the industry is opening up workplaces and resuming operations from the office, what are the initiatives, measures and precautions that should be adapted/ taken to ensure a smooth transition?

Two years ago, working remotely was a challenge, and today, coming back to the office regularly is daunting for many. While change is inevitable, the good news is that we’re learning quickly where the biggest obstacles lie and how to navigate them. Even before the pandemic, we’ve held the 5 Cs (communication, coordination, connection, creativity, and culture) very close to us, and that has not changed, which is why the transition is focussed on doing them differently. The pandemic, among other things, has taught us to be more empathetic, value time, and carefully monitor employee structure and client relations. So now, we know that if there is ownership, the location of work doesn’t really matter and we’ve introduced the same in our flexible HR policies.

The last 20 months have been trying for every professional, especially with the hybrid working model. How did you strike a balance between office work and household duties?

I would be lying if I say that it was a smooth and easy process. There were multiple adjustments that we as a family had to make along with creating some flexibilities in the working style. I am fortunate enough to have a very supportive partner and we worked in tandem to ensure that everything on the personal and professional front was in order. We have a three-year-old who required constant attention. So, we had to divide our working hours in such a way that one of us was always available for her. In the first few weeks, it was tough to adjust to the new routine but as a working mom, I made sure that I set boundaries even with my daughter, ensuring she understands the difference between working hours and play hours – and both me and my husband stayed committed to those timelines. Over time, we found our rhythm.

Women have been carving a niche for themselves and paving the way in the communications industry for the next generation of women leaders to follow. Tell us about your achievements and your contribution to the fraternity.

Firstly, I am proud of every woman who has created a space for herself in this industry and continues to strive for excellence. My mantra has been to be accountable for my actions and keep pushing the boundary. I strongly believe that my achievements over the last 15 years have been driven by sheer passion and ambition towards giving my 100 percent. I have never gone by the book. I have always relied on my gut instinct, which has never let me down. Everything that I stand for has resulted in building a culture here that celebrates innovation, observational skill, and uninhibited ideas.

When I first started out as a businesswoman, I had inhibitions about what we can achieve but I am amazed at the kind of work we do every day. Our tremendous work in this space enabled us to become the youngest finalists at a leading industry award in 2017, where I represented the company in Hong Kong alongside global leaders. I am proud to say that we handled a record number of seven clients in the domain within the first four years.

My team and I focus on the client’s communication vision as opposed to their core communication objective.

What are the roadblocks that you have had to overcome to reach where you are today? What, according to you, are the makings of a leader?

I was fortunate enough to break the glass ceiling as I took the helm of an agency as CEO before turning 30. And I say fortunate because my journey has been a confluence of coincidences coupled with clarity of purpose, lots of hard work and a healthy dose of good luck.

However, clarity of thought and a bit of good luck have no meaning unless they are fuelled by consistent hard work (keyword being consistent) and relentless perseverance to achieve one’s goals. There are always trade-offs but having clarity of purpose makes them acceptable and not a sacrifice.

Throughout a large part of my career, I took on challenging roles and scaled multiple brands/ businesses. I was clear that if I had to be a CEO, I had to differentiate myself and take on tough roles.

Looking back, I think what worked for me was my heightened self-belief in myself, for which I thank my family. I never shied away from asking for the plum role or the rewards when I delivered the goods. I think this is where sometimes working women hesitate and perhaps lose out to their male counterparts.

What would be your advice to the young generation?

My message to all youngsters is to be disciplined and consistent with your work. Strive for excellence every day and never shy away from asking what you deserve. Selling yourself short is not an option. Give your 100 percent with all honesty and then own your success. Accept your mistakes and learn from your failures – never let them be a full stop. Breaking down is a part of the process but building yourself up is always an option. Find your guiding light and look for stability with them. You are born to be great. Allow yourself to be vulnerable, it will help you open up to new experiences. Never stop learning. Stay humble - how you treat the people around you is your legacy; give them something to remember you by. And lastly, enjoy every second of this journey and applaud yourself because you will not get a chance to live any moment twice.

For those who say that women can’t have it all, there are women like me and many who have preceded me who say, yes, we can!

