Concept PR names Andrew Fernandes as Head - Delhi Branch

Concept PR has appointed Andrew Fernandes as head of Delhi branch and national business development with an additional responsibility of leading the real estate and infrastructure portfolio. Fernandes will be responsible for spearheading and ensuring growth, infusing strategic thinking, innovation and exceeding client expectations in New Delhi and adjoining regions.

With close three decades of experience across various businesses, Fernandes has spent a little over two decades in the PR and communication industry, skilled in crisis communications, media relations, corporate communications and event management. Growing through the ranks, he has worked with some of the leading agencies and corporates over the years assimilating and absorbing the various nuances of the business.

On Fernandes appointment, Ashish Jalan, Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Concept PR said, “Andrew has been associated with Concept Group since last six years, handling prominent clients in Real Estate and Infrastructure portfolio. He straddles various vertical practices with consummate ease and is known for his quick and strong creative recommendations with his clients. This strong sense of ownership and commitment has seen him drive organisation value with strong growth numbers and consistent business growth. Heading the Delhi branch will be an additional responsibility on him beside handling all his current mandates. We are pleased to have Andrew Fernandes as Delhi branch head.”

On his appointment, Fernandes said, “Growth prospects in the country’s capital continue to be promising and especially in the post-covid era where brands and corporates are looking to reaffirm their brand and product salience with their target audiences. Delhi is a unique market and has as much potential as any other major metro in India intact maybe more. With geographical boundaries blurring owing to the digital uptake and permanency in media a strong communications and content strategy is imperative. At concept PR, we have evolved with the changing landscape to offer our clients a path breaking and industry benchmarked service spectrum. The role is both stimulating and challenging and I look forward to another success story in Concept PR’s chapter.”

Concept is an agency which has grown exponentially in size by adding new clients, talent and by expanding to new geographies. Concept PR has successfully diversified itself into more than ten practices and working on some of the leading names from across the sectors such as BFSI, Real Estate, Entertainment, Tech, Brand, Corporate, PSU and Government Communications.

Formed in 1988, Concept Group is India’s largest independent agency network today. It offers integrated marketing communications solutions with out-of-the-box ideas across strategy, advertising, branding, media, PR, events, OOH and digital.

