COLORS names Allison+Partners as its PR agency for India

The agency will partner with the channel for wide-ranging communication support

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 15, 2021 10:13 AM
colors

Viacom18’s flagship General Entertainment Channel, COLORS has named Allison+Partners as its India public relations agency following a competitive agency search process. The channel has onboarded Allison+Partners for wide-ranging communication support.

“We are thrilled to add COLORS to our growing portfolio of leading consumer and B2B brands in India and look forward to developing exciting, high-impact multi-platform campaigns at the edge of creativity and innovation,” said Pranav Kumar, managing director of India for Allison+Partners. “We look forward to bringing shows and cast closer through digitally-led PR brand and corporate campaigns for COLORS via media and influencer relationships” 

As an agency, our core belief is that it’s all about the work – working together with innovative brands and talented teams, to deliver impactful results,” said Neha Merchant, senior vice president, Client Strategy and Operations of India for Allison+Partners. We feel privileged to be chosen by COLORS and excited that our thinking resonates with the Hindi GEC leader’s approach towards continued category differentiation and unique programming.” 

