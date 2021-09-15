Zee Media appoints Rajnish Ahuja as Editor-Zee News & CCO-India.com websites

His last assignment was with ABP News as Senior Vice President - Corporate Communications

Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) has appointed Rajnish Ahuja as Editor-Zee News & CCO-India.com websites. He will be based out of Noida office.

“In his role, Ahuja will lead the news operations and editorial strategy for the channel and websites. He will be responsible to accelerate and strengthen channel and website performance,” the company said in a statement.

Ahuja brings with him over 25 years of journalism experience in different editorial teams. His last assignment was with ABP News as Senior Vice President - Corporate Communications. Previously, with the same organization, he was heading the content and editorial team as Dy. Managing Editor for almost 2 years. Before that, he was associated with ANI Reuters TV as Head of News Operations and gradually moved to TV Today & DD News.

In this role, he will report to Sudhir Chaudhary.

