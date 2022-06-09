Wavemaker appoints Radhika Radhakrishnan as new global CFO

Wavemaker has announced Radhika Radhakrishnan in the role of global Chief Financial Officer. Reporting to global CEO, Toby Jenner, Radhakrishnan will be part of the Global Leadership Team based in London. She will be responsible for finance, commercial, compliance and legal. Radhakrishnan will be tasked with creating and managing best in class sustainable commercial relationships for Wavemaker and their clients.

Radhakrishnan’s career spans Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH) where she held the dual roles of Global Chief Financial Officer and Chief Financial Officer BBH London. Prior to her six years at BBH, Radhakrishnan was Finance Director at 20th Century Fox UK and Chief Financial Officer Hachette Filipacchi UK now Hearst Magazines. As a true business partner to the CEO, her strengths include commercial finance planning, global market intelligence, team transformation, and building strong relationships with non-finance stakeholders.

Toby Jenner, Gloabl CEO, said, I’m pleased to welcome Radhika who I know will bring her energy, straight talking approach and extensive commercial know how to the role. Her drive, energy, and passion will help fuel the continued transformation of Wavemaker and how we evolve and futureproof our business. Radhika can expertly lead, manage, and develop the global financial and commercial product for our business while creating strong and lasting client connections for mutual success.”

Radhika Radhakrishnan said, “I’m truly excited for this opportunity and look forward to helping deliver a collaborative business partnership and culture that fosters innovation. I look forward to leading the talented teams globally and working to cultivate client relationships which transcend transaction and drive meaningful growth.”

Radhakrishnan will take up the role from mid-June 2022.

