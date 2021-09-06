Wadhwani Foundation appoints Sanjay Shah as Chief Operating Officer for India & SE Asia

Sanjay Shah has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer for India & SE for Wadhwani Foundation. He has over three decades of experience in founding and steering software product companies to the global market. He founded Zapty, Instavans Logistics, Skelta, Everest Software and Accel Computers, some of which were successfully acquired and his last stint was with iManage as its Managing Director for Asia responsible for business development of its solutions in Asia. With M.S. in Computer Science from Virginia Tech and a B.Tech in Aeronautical Engineering from IIT, Bombay, Sanjay sits on the board of Sasken Technologies and Instavans Logistics as an Independent Director, and on the advisory board of Avo Automation.

Expressing happiness on joining the Wadhwani Foundation, Sanjay Shah said, “My experience in building multiple technology startups, working with entrepreneurs and helping businesses to scale using technology has inspired me to embrace the mission of Wadhwani Foundation. Emerging economies today require massive job creation, which can be achieved through large-scale initiatives in entrepreneurship, innovation and skilling. All three are necessary as entrepreneurs and small businesses create brand new jobs, innovation helps drive job creation, and skilling provides the supply of industry-ready candidates to fulfil these new jobs In addition, if technology is used as a force to scale these initiatives massively, it can only accelerate the mission of the Foundation.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)