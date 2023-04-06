Titan Company names Ravi Kuppuraj as COO for Smart Business

Ravi has over three decades of experience in technology innovation and business leadership

Titan Company has announced the appointment of Dr Ravi Kuppuraj as the Chief Operating Officer and Business Head for the Titan Smart Wearables business.

With over three decades of experience in technology innovation and business leadership, Ravi is an accomplished and respected leader in the wearables and healthcare industry.

Prior to joining Titan, Ravi held executive roles at healthcare powerhouses including Spacelabs, Draeger, Philips, and Best Buy Health.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Ravi Kuppuraj, COO, Titan Smart Wearables said, “I am elated to join the team at Titan Company Limited and to lead the Smart Wearables business. I believe that technology has the power to create a positive impact on people's lives, and I am passionate about leveraging our expertise to innovate and bring groundbreaking tech products and solutions to consumers.”

Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Limited, shared, "We are delighted to have Ravi as our COO and Business Head for the Titan Smart Wearables business. His rich experience and leadership skills will be invaluable to us. As a segment we aim to grab a larger market share in FY24 and with Ravi joining our team, we are sure of achieving our targets and taking the business to greater heights.”

