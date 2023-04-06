Titan Company names Ravi Kuppuraj as COO for Smart Business
Ravi has over three decades of experience in technology innovation and business leadership
Titan Company has announced the appointment of Dr Ravi Kuppuraj as the Chief Operating Officer and Business Head for the Titan Smart Wearables business.
With over three decades of experience in technology innovation and business leadership, Ravi is an accomplished and respected leader in the wearables and healthcare industry.
Prior to joining Titan, Ravi held executive roles at healthcare powerhouses including Spacelabs, Draeger, Philips, and Best Buy Health.
Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Ravi Kuppuraj, COO, Titan Smart Wearables said, “I am elated to join the team at Titan Company Limited and to lead the Smart Wearables business. I believe that technology has the power to create a positive impact on people's lives, and I am passionate about leveraging our expertise to innovate and bring groundbreaking tech products and solutions to consumers.”
Suparna Mitra, CEO, Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Limited, shared, "We are delighted to have Ravi as our COO and Business Head for the Titan Smart Wearables business. His rich experience and leadership skills will be invaluable to us. As a segment we aim to grab a larger market share in FY24 and with Ravi joining our team, we are sure of achieving our targets and taking the business to greater heights.”
Tsutsumu Otani to be new President, CEO and MD of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India
Otani shall be the successor of Atsushi Ogata who was spearheading Honda’s Indian two-wheeler operations for 3 years
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 12:49 PM | 1 min read
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has announced the new top management in Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI).
Otani will be taking on new responsibility as the President, CEO & Managing Director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. Otani is also a Vice President at Honda Motor Co., Japan.
He shall be the successor of Atsushi Ogata, who after spearheading Honda’s Indian two-wheeler operations for 3 years, returns to Shanghai, China with effect from 1st April 2023 as the Executive General Manager at Shanghai Branch, Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.
As part of this move, Vinay Dhingra (earlier Director – General & Corporate Affairs, Strategic Information System and Honda India Foundation, HMSI) has been further elevated as Senior Director – Human Resource & Administration, Corporate Affairs, Information Technology and Honda India Foundation.
Additionally, Yogesh Mathur (Previously Operating Officer Sales and Marketing) and Sanjeev Jain (earlier Operating Officer - New Model Purchase & Parts Strategy) are now elevated to the Board of Directors of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.
Yogesh Mathur as the new Director will be responsible for Customer Service, Logistics Planning & Control, Premium Motorcycle Business along with Sales & Marketing.
Further Sanjeev Jain as the new Director, will be responsible for Purchase. He will be replacing V. Sridhar who was Sr. Director Purchase and has retired from the company after completing over 23 years of association with HMSI.
R Arvind named Vermmillion’s Chief Creative Director - South
Arvind has over 18 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 10:57 AM | 1 min read
Vermmillion has appointed R Arvind as Chief Creative Director- South.
Arvind has over 18 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry. He has worked with agencies like RK Swamy BBDO and Mudra DDB. Besides this, he has established his own ad agency, TCC.
On being appointed, Arvind stated, "I am extremely excited and honoured to take on this new role. Vermmillion is a vibrant agency that has a massive breadth of capabilities. The Southern region is a dynamic and diverse market, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to create innovative and effective campaigns for our clients. I am committed to working closely with the team to deliver creative solutions that drive business growth and build strong relationships with our clients."
At the helm of Vermmillion, Chennai, Director Vijayshree Krishnan says, “We were on a roll until now. But with Arvind on board, we aim to leap to the next level in the quality of work, creating an environment where we can challenge ourselves and deliver nothing but the best work. Our vantage ensues a meaningful transformation for our clients who are true disruptors and trailblazers in their industries.”
Chaayos names Avinash Choudhary as Head of Marketing
Prior to this, Choudhary was with PepsiCo for over seven years
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 10:46 AM | 1 min read
Avinash Choudhary has been appointed as Head of Marketing at Chaayos.
Prior to this, he was with PepsiCo for over seven years.
Choudhary was also associated with Mindshare as Senior Director between 2014 and 2016.
He was earlier with Tata Docomo too in a senior marketing role.
Choudhary announced his recent move with a post on LinkedIn.
Reliance Retail Ventures onboards Amul's R S Sodhi: Report
Sodhi has been roped in for growing Reliance Retail's grocery vertical
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 10:36 AM | 1 min read
Amul's R S Sodhi has joined Reliance Retail Ventures, as per media reports.
He has been taken on board for helping in the growth of Reliance Retail's grocery vertical.
The brand is gearing up to build its presence in the fruits and vegetable segment.
Sodhi stepped down as Amul's Managing Director in January after a long term of 31 years.
Ashutosh Sharma appointed VP-Marketing at EaseMyTrip
Prior to this, Sharma was with Dentsu as Senior Director - Digital Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 10:33 AM | 1 min read
EaseMyTrip, the online travel company, has roped in Ashutosh Sharma as Vice President, Marketing. Prior to this, Sharma was with Dentsu as Senior Director - Digital Marketing.
He made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President Marketing at EaseMyTrip.com!”, Sharma’s LinkedIn post read.
Previously, Sharma has worked with GroupM, Adobe, Microsoft, Maruti Suzuki, Bose Headphones & Speakers, and Shell Engine Oil & Lubricants from concept to strategy to media planning to roll-out to optimization to post-campaign evaluations.
Sharma is an experienced Digital Marketing Consultant with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry.
Sochcast ropes in Kavya Srivatsa as General Manager
Prior to joining Sochcast, Srivatsa collaborated with companies, including MicroMentor, VIZIO, Hinge Dating, Alto Pharmacy, Intercom and Gong
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 9:02 AM | 2 min read
Sochcast, an immersive audio platform designed to amplify and encourage women's voices, has appointed Kavya Srivatsa as its new General Manager.
“With a strong marketing, media relations and communications background, Kavya brings a wealth of expertise to the position. Kavya is a media professional with experience in the US, UK, and Indian markets,” the comoany said.
Prior to joining Sochcast, Srivatsa collaborated with integrated marketing teams to develop and execute communication strategies for companies, including MicroMentor, VIZIO, Hinge Dating, Alto Pharmacy, Intercom, and Gong.
Srivatsa’s educational qualifications include an MSc. in Media and Communication from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a B.A. in Political Science, Labor Studies and Employee Relations from Rutgers University, where she graduated summa cum laude.
As General Manager of Sochcast, Srivatsa will lead the platform's next phase of growth and innovation. She is passionate about pushing boundaries and disrupting the immersive audio content space.
"I truly believe that our 'soch' has the power to both set us apart and bring us together," says Srivatsa.
"I am excited to lead a talented team that is equally passionate about amplifying diverse voices and highlighting the work of the people behind the message."
"We are thrilled to welcome Kavya Srivatsa to Sochcast as our new General Manager," says Harry Bhatia, co-founder of Sochcast. "Her global experience and fresh ideas will be invaluable in scaling our platform and leading Sochcast to new heights of success."
Shiprocket appoints Somil Agrawal as Senior Vice-president and Head of Marketing
Agrawal brings over 15 years of experience in marketing from global B2C & B2B companies across multiple geographies
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 6:49 PM | 2 min read
E-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket has announced the appointment of Somil Agrawal as Senior Vice-president and Head of Marketing at Shiprocket. Somil brings over 15 years of extensive experience in marketing from global B2C & B2B companies across multiple geographies like the USA, UAE, UK, Australia, and India. Having served in leadership roles across brands like Innovaccer, MakeMyTrip, Cushman & Wakefield, and Airtel, Somil has successfully driven profitable business growth, created new categories, and been awarded for driving record growth in highly competitive markets.
Saahil Goel, Co-founder & CEO, Shiprocket said, " At Shiprocket, we are building an ecosystem of technology-backed solutions to enable E-commerce for the sellers of BHARAT. We are thrilled to have Somil onboard, who, with his elaborate industry experience, will play an instrumental role in powering business growth for sellers from every nook and corner of the country. In this pursuit of building an OS of E-commerce in India, Somil’s belief in leveraging consumer-driven insights will bolster Shiprocket’s vision of being synonymous with consumer trust. ”
Somil Agrawal, Senior Vice-president and Head of Marketing, Shiprocket on his appointment said, "Shiprocket is committed to provide value to Indian e-commerce sellers by leveraging user-first novel solutions to simply provide the ease of doing business. I am excited to join Saahil and the leadership team on this journey of building Shiprocket as a global brand and driving performance for the organisation."
