Tata International appoints Rajeev Singhal as COO

Tata International has announced the appointment of Rajeev Singhal as Chief Operating Officer. He will report to Anand Sen, Managing Director of Tata International Limited. With this appointment, all vertical heads will report to Singhal.

Singhal with an experience of over 35 years moves to Tata International from Tata Steel. At Tata Steel he held various positions of increasing responsibility, culminating in his most recent role as Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Flat Products.

Speaking on the announcement, Sen said, "I am pleased to welcome Mr. Rajeev Singhal to Tata International as our Chief Operating Officer. I believe that his strategic insights and operational expertise will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and expand our presence. I am confident that under his leadership, Tata International will scale to greater heights in all aspects of the business."

On his appointment, Singhal said, "I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to drive growth and build on the company's success. With the support of the talented and dedicated Tata International team, I am confident that we will continue to drive value for our stakeholders."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)