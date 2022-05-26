BPL Media names Baljinder Singh Mahant as COO

Based out of Chandigarh, Mahant brings to the channel his creative and marketing strengths with an aim to expand its reach and popularity

Baljinder Singh Mahant has joined BPL Media Ltd. as chief operating officer. Based out of Chandigarh, Mahant brings to the channel his creative and marketing strengths with an aim to expand the reach and popularity of the BPL Media channels in wake of growing competition from OTT platforms.

Baljinder Singh Mahant joins the company after a successful stint of working with top regional channels from the scratch and making them a success story with his creative and marketing strategies. It was Mahant who spearheaded the 9XM and 9X Tashan channel as the Cluster Head Programming and later as Programming Head as one of the most talked-about success stories for a Punjabi Music Channel. He succeeded in supporting the 9X network Advertising Sales with customized properties for sponsorship and other revenue-generating opportunities. Driving Brand Solutions & AFPs from conceptualization to execution phase, across TV, Digital & On-Ground media & channels.

On his new role, Baljinder Mahant shared enthusiastically, “I’m super excited to join the BPL Media Ltd. team and look forward to adding my creative inputs. The post-pandemic world has seen a paradigm shift towards OTT platforms, YouTube, Music apps like Spotify, Saavn and so on. The recent surveys also show that audiences are eager to consume regional content; irrespective of the platform. I look forward to investing my creative and collaborative skills to script an upward and higher momentum for BPL Media Ltd.”

It is worth mentioning that Baljinder Mahant has also worked as Content Head with Channel Divya, which was India’s first Spiritual Music channel. He played a key role in launching it and leading the team of talented individuals to maintain the channel’s growth momentum. Mahant seems to have an eye for the talent. While working with Channel 9X Tashan, he collaborated with artists like Badshah, Amy Virk, Jassi Gill and even Diljit Dosanjh for a few creative projects and played a key role in taking them to the national scene. Baljinder Mahant became a national name when he traveled out of Punjab and worked on conceptualizing & launched successfully ANJAN TV, the Bhojpuri GEC Satellite channel. His forte lies in roping in brands and creating a robust marketing plan. No wonder, this has earned him the nickname of ‘Man with the Plan’.

“It feels good to take up a new responsibility. BPL Media Ltd. has a young and vibrant team and I am sure we are going to show incredible numbers and impact in times to come,” says an excited Mahant.

BPL Media Ltd. at present owns two media channels ‘Punjabi Hits’ Channel which offer pure Punjabi youthful and trending music and Living India channel which is a news channel with 80% content being regional news of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The company also owns a few highly credible real estate projects like Grand Walk, Ludhiana, Fairfield by Marriot in Amritsar and Alpha International City. The BPL Media group is now planning to launch two more channels this year. Welcoming Baljinder Mahant, Angad Deep Singh, the Managing Director of the group said, “Baljinder Mahant has built unmatched goodwill in the world of entertainment. He knows all the permutations and combinations required to create a success story for media channels. We are sure his enthusiasm and caliber would result in stupendous success for our group.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)