Voxxy Media appoints Ravi Jhaveri as Chief Revenue Officer

Voxxy Media, a =social media marketing agency, has announced the appointment of Ravi Jhaveri as its Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Jhaveri will be responsible for driving and expanding revenue functions across all the business verticals of the organization- Voxxy Influence, Voxxy Creative Studio, Voxxy Talent, Voxxy Socials, Voxxy Commerce and Voxxy Experiential; and will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth in the next phase by augmenting the revenue team Voxxy 2.0.

Ravi comes with more than 15 years of excellent expertise and has worked with some of India's leading broadcasters. His expertise lies in business strategy, developing linear and non-linear revenue models, and has successfully developed strong teams to manage all go-to-market efforts, including pre-sales consulting, sales, revenue operations, and stakeholder management.

Before joining Voxxy Media, Ravi was associated with Warner Brothers Discovery as an Associate Director of Sales for a cluster of channels where he served for more than 5 years. Apart from that Ravi has also worked with established brands like Disney Star, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Reliance Broadcast Network.

“Ravi’s appointment comes at the perfect time, as we enter our next wave of growth”- said Vipul Talwar, Co-Founder Voxxy Media. “His experience in leveraging market synergies across a broad ecosystem, setting up processes and data-driven solutions, will drive scalable growth and profitability in the next stage for Voxxy Media.”

In his new role as CRO at Voxxy Media, Mr. Jhaveri said “As someone who has accelerated growth in many companies over the years, I am very excited to join Voxxy Media at this pivotal time in the company’s journey. The company has an undeniable product-market fit, a fanatical customer base, and a great mission. The opportunity to join is not only to amplify the growth and momentum of the Influencer Marketing business but also to spearhead the revenue of the other SBUs that Voxxy plans to monetize. This will enable us to become the market leader within this space.”

