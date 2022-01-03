Vivek Srivastava exits Times Network, set to join Amazon Prime Video

Prior to Times Network, Srivastava was part of Viacom18 Media as Head-Commercial & Digital of Colors

Srivastava is leaving broadcasting company Times Network to join video streaming giant Amazon Prime Video, sources close to the development have told exchange4media.com. Vivekis leaving broadcasting company Times Network to join video streaming giant Amazon Prime Video, sources close to the development have told

Srivastava, who was elevated to President Strategy and Operations of Times Network in July, has resigned from the company after a seven-year stint. In this role, he was leading the digital operations of the network besides overseeing product strategy, audience development, and operations planning for both digital and broadcast businesses.

Both Times Network and Amazon Prime Video refused to comment on the story.

He joined Times Network in October 2014 as Senior Vice-President and Head of the English Entertainment Cluster. In May 2017, he was elevated as Executive Vice President and Head – Entertainment Cluster. His remit was expanded in August 2020 with the addition of the news portfolio (Times Now, Mirror Now, and ET Now).

Prior to Times Network, Vivek was part of Viacom18 Media as Head - Commercial and Digital of Colors. His responsibility included handling channel strategy for Colors as a part of their launch team besides managing international business and distribution.

In a career spanning over two decades, Srivastava has also worked with TAM Media Research and IMRB.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)