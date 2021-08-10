Vinita Bhatia joins IT arm of Patanjali Ayurved as National Head, Sales

Prior to this, Bhatia Vinita was the National Head of Media, Entertainment & Sports at Times of India

Senior media & sports professional Vinita Bhatia has joined Patanjali Ayurved’s Tech company - Bharuwa Solutions - as National Head, Sales. Vinita was the National Head of Media, Entertainment & Sports at Times of India (TOI) prior to this. Bharuwa Solutions is an IT service & software development company from the Patanjali Ayurved group.

At TOI, Vinita established a new landscape for sports business partnerships and new revenue models that went beyond Cricket across all plausible sports. She launched the World Kabaddi League in 2014 and was the first woman to do so. She has worked across media platforms and established multiple businesses built from scratch. Vinita has worked in India and Canada with Zee TV, Sony TV, Star/Disney Network, Radio City, Hindustan Times and Ethnic Channels Group - Canada. She is a leading voice for gender equality, sustainable development goals’ (SDGs of United Nations) ambassador, and the National President, Media & Communications Council-WICCI. Her name is imprinted in the Asia Book of Records.

Bharuwa Solutions was established in 2019 with Swadeshi Spirit to provide digital innovations for businesses in the Indian Information Technology Industry - through total customer satisfaction. They provide IT solutions for small to large corporate companies, organizations and Government.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)