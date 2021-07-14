Anita Nayyar joins Patanjali Ayurved as COO - Media & Communications

Senior media professional Anita Nayyar has joined Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved as COO- Media & Communications. Nayyar joins Patanjali from ZEE5 India where she was the Head of Customer Strategy and Relationships.



As Head of Customer Strategy and Relationships, Nayyar's responsibility was to help build the agency-partner eco-system for ZEE5 India Business. Prior to ZEE5 India, Nayyar was with Havas Media India as CEO of India and Southeast Asia. She spent 13 years before quitting the organisation in February 2020. She joined Havas in 2007 as CEO of Havas Media Group for India and South Asia.



She has also had stints at Ogilvy, Lintas, Starcom, and Mudra Communications.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)