Patanjali Ayurved's FY21 ad spends rose 3.26% to Rs 294.09 crore

Baba Ramdev-promoted FMCG company Patanjali Ayurved's advertising promotional expenses for the fiscal ended 31st March 2021 has increased 3.26% to Rs 294.09 crore from Rs 284.79 crore in the previous fiscal, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.



The company's standalone revenue from operations jumped 8.2% to Rs 9810.74 crore from Rs 9066.76 crore. Expenditure rose 9% to Rs 9060 crore from Rs 8324.86 crore. It reported a net profit of Rs 484.56 crore, which is a 14% growth over Rs 424.72 crore in FY20.



In July, Patanjali Group had said that it has achieved a turnover of around Rs 30,000 crore in FY21 thanks to a revenue boost of Rs 16,318 crore from Ruchi Soya. Patanjali had acquired Ruchi Soya through insolvency resolution.



Patanjali's turnover in the first year (2007-08) after incorporation was just Rs 51 crore. The company has emerged as a strong player in the market with its products across categories like FMCG, ayurvedic medicinal, food, breakfast cereals, dairy, edible oil, packaged water, beverages, cattle feed, and healthcare.



As on 31st March 2021, Acharya Bal Krishna, the Managing Director of the company, held 40,719,912 (98.54%) equity shares and Swami Muktanand, Director of the company, held 1000 (0.002%) Equity Shares of the company.



According to the company's annual filing, Acharya Balkrishna has withdrawn his proposal to donate 2,00,47,212 equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid up of the company to Yogakshem Sansthan, a charitable institute due to denial of approval by some bankers to transfer the company's share by promoters.



Acharya Balkrishna, promoter of the company has pledged his 50% of the shareholding i.e. 2,06,72,500 shares of the company in favour of its lender bank by way of additional securities.

