Unilever promotes Nidhi Sehdev as Senior Global Brand Manager, Lux

Unilever has elevated Nidhi Sehdev as Senior Global Brand Manager, Lux.

Sehdev was earlier the Senior Brand Manager, Lakme. She had been holding this position since August 2019.

Sehdev has a long association with Unilever. She joined the FMCG major in 2011 as a Brand Executive. Sehdev then went on to hold several positions in the company, including Senior Brand Executive, Assistant Brand Manager and Brand Manager.

