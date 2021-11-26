TV9 Digital names Munaf Merchant as Vice President – Sales

He will report to Azim Lalani, President - Revenue, TV9 Digital

Nov 26, 2021
Updated: Nov 26, 2021 6:51 PM
As part of its expansion plans, TV9 Digital recently onboarded Munaf Merchant as Vice President – Sales. He will be responsible for building and driving direct revenue streams that cater to the TV9 Digital platforms bouquet.

Munaf will report to Azim Lalani, President, Revenue, TV9 Digital.

Welcoming Munaf to TV9 family, Raktim Das, Chief Growth Officer (Digital & Broadcasting), TV9 Network said: “We are now a force to reckon with in India’s growing digital media landscape. Just like the broadcasting space, most of our digital platforms are already leaders in their respective markets. Advertisers are showing immense confidence in our ever-growing digital footprint. We are aggressively pursuing ambitious growth objectives and Munaf’s appointment is another step in that direction.”

Munaf comes with a rich experience of over a decade and was earlier associated with the Network 18 working there as National Sales Head for Brand Solutions & Convergence.

Speaking on his new assignment, Munaf said “I am delighted to be entrusted with this responsibility. TV9 Digital is a perfect platform to channelize my abilities and at the same time showcase my creativity. As I take up this new opportunity, I will aim to deliver enhanced value to all our partners and clients.”

