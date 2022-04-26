SleepyCat ropes in Sunaina Haldar as VP, Marketing

D2C brand SleepyCat has announced the appointment of Sunaina Haldar as Vice President-Marketing. Haldar brings with her 15 years of diverse leadership experience across consumer insights, marketing, communication & growth strategy and has worked on growing traditional as well as digital-first businesses across categories. At SleepyCat, she will be responsible for scaling growth across the levers of brand and marketing, partnerships, community culture and engagement.

Prior to this, Haldar led Marketing, NPD and CRM for Tata SmartFoodz Ltd., establishing Tata Q as a leading Ready-to-Eat foods brand in India. Before that, she was DGM Marketing at The Hershey Company and has also been associated with Vodafone and General Mills, to name a few.

Kabir Siddiq, Founder & CEO, SleepyCat said, “We are excited to have a seasoned professional like Sunaina on board with us. SleepyCat has emerged as a fast-growing D2C brand and being a digital-first brand, it is critical to constantly innovate and stay ahead of the curve in this excessively dynamic digital ecosystem. Sunaina comes with extensive experience in managing millennial and premium brands and in her past roles and has a proven track record of building strong brands in large categories while maximizing marketing investments with entrepreneurial agility. I am confident that together we will further strengthen our reach and help us in our vision of making SleepyCat India’s preferred sleep solutions brand.”

The newly appointed Vice President - Marketing, Sunaina Haldar said, "SleepyCat is disrupting an existing category with purpose-driven products, designed to improve the comfort & self-care for Indian consumers and I am excited to be part of their vision of becoming a trustable, go-to-destination for all sleep solution needs. The brand has the well-being of its consumers at its core, which resonates with my own personal values. With a new & refreshed brand identity and truly innovative product offerings that are completely manufactured in-house, I look forward to joining this talented team and contributing to the growth mission. ”

A multi-dimensional marketer and storyteller with strong business acumen, Sunaina has a rich experience in brand marketing & communication on traditional & digital media platforms, leading new product innovation, campaign development & go to market strategy.

