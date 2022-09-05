Sarita Kaushik appointed Deputy Executive Editor, ABP Majha

ABP Majha has elevated Sarita Kaushik as Deputy Executive Editor. She will be taking charge of the entire content of ABP Majha. This is a significant move in the Marathi news space as it’s for the first time ever that a woman is appointed as a Deputy Executive Editor of a Marathi news channel.

ABP Majha’s entire editorial team will report to Sarita, and she will be reporting to Rajiv Khandekar, Executive Vice President - ABP News and ABP Majha.

Committed to the idea of responsible journalism, Sarita has a rich experience of almost 25 years in the field. She joined the ABP Network in the year 2008 as Maharashtra region's bureau chief. She has a vast experience in handling political and internal security beats in print, electronic as well as regional media.

