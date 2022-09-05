Sarita Kaushik appointed Deputy Executive Editor, ABP Majha

ABP Majha’s entire editorial team will report to Kaushik

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 5, 2022 2:36 PM  | 1 min read
Sarita

ABP Majha has elevated Sarita Kaushik as Deputy Executive Editor. She will be taking charge of the entire content of ABP Majha. This is a significant move in the Marathi news space as it’s for the first time ever that a woman is appointed as a Deputy Executive Editor of a Marathi news channel.

ABP Majha’s entire editorial team will report to Sarita, and she will be reporting to Rajiv Khandekar, Executive Vice President - ABP News and ABP Majha.

Committed to the idea of responsible journalism, Sarita has a rich experience of almost 25 years in the field. She joined the ABP Network in the year 2008 as Maharashtra region's bureau chief. She has a vast experience in handling political and internal security beats in print, electronic as well as regional media.

