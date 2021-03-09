ABP Majha clocks maximum video views on FB in Maharashtra

The Marathi news channel topped the list, crossing 34.22 million views on its videos on Facebook

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 9, 2021 1:46 PM
ABP Majha

ABP Majha ranked number one with its videos crossing 34.22 million views on Facebook, which is more than twice the number of second rank holder with 15.69 million views.

ABP Majha has 5,493,712 followers on Facebook.

ABP Majha is a Marathi news TV channel based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The channel was known as Star Majha before ABP Group acquired its ownership from Star in June 2012, making it a part of the larger ABP news network.

Rajiv Khandekar is the Executive Editor of the channel.

