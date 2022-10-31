ABP Majha set to launch 15-minute news capsule show 'On the Spot'

The show, premiering on October 31, 2022, every day at 9 PM, will present hyperlocal news to viewers in just 15 minutes

ABP Majha is all set to launch a brand-new TV news show – ‘On the Spot.’ The show comes with a unique format of delivering a news capsule in just 15 minutes. 'On the Spot' will have it all - fast-paced news, credible faces, a complete overview of the state, strong content, and gripping visuals from across Maharashtra.

Through this show, ABP Majha’s reporters will present hyperlocal news effectively, thereby giving the audience across the state a peek into the reality of affairs in just 15 minutes. Through programs like Namaskar Maharashtra, Maharashtra Desha, Majha Gaon Majha Jilha, Majha City News, etc., the channel is well recognized for portraying the spirit of Maharashtra.

This year, the channel also completed 15 glorious years of its existence. Due to the carefully crafted editorial properties and capsules, ABP Majha is being identified as the voice of Maharashtra, bringing the state’s existing condition to the attention of every Marathi viewer throughout the world.

ABP Majha has become Maharashtra's go-to news source as they are taking on a number of social issues that are significant to their audience. They have received a great deal of support and backing from their devoted viewers for their vast programming on topics including Draughts, Dowry, School Education, Swachh Maharashtra, Digital Maharashtra, Farmers & Agriculture, and COVID management.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)