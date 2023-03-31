ABP Majha to promote AI awareness with 'Majha Maharashtra Digital Maharashtra' telecast

The event will be telecast from Friday, March 31 to Monday, April 3, 2023, at 4.30 pm

ABP Majha recently hosted 'Majha Maharashtra, Digital Maharashtra – 2023, a conclave to bridge the gap between emerging technology and the public with a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The event will be aired from Friday, March 31 to Monday, April 3, 2023, at 4.30 pm. A special session will also be aired at 9.30 pm on Sunday, April 2.

Artificial Intelligence is a rapidly advancing technology with the capacity to revolutionize life as we know it. At ABP Majha's Majha Maharashtra Digital Maharashtra - 2023, experts spoke of the emerging scope of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its rising influence in various fields along with the fresh set of challenges that this presents.

The inaugural session was graced by Uday Samant, Cabinet Minister of Ministry of Industries (Maharashtra) and Deepak Ghaisas, Chairman of Gencoval Strategic Services Pvt Ltd. Deputy Executive Editor of ABP Majha, Sarita Kaushik outlined the purpose of the conclave wherein she highlighted the need to be prepared for the future.

A session on the impact of AI on the agriculture sector saw senior journalist Sandeep Ramdasi interact with Eknath Dawale, IAS, Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Prasad Kulkarni, Founder and Business Head, Adrise India Pvt Ltd. The challenges to internal security, privacy, the possibility of dark net getting darker, and crimes such as sextortion were discussed in the backdrop of growing AI by Sarita Kaushik with former chief of cyber-crime IPS Brijesh Singh, who is presently the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The session on the expected transformation of the education sector due to AI saw Achyut Godbole, Writer and AI Expert, and Dr. Bhooshan Kelkar, Director, Neuflex Talent Solutions Pvt Ltd, share their ideas with ABP Majha anchor Dyanada Chavan. In the last session, anchor Kavita Rane spoke to Nidhi Kamdar, OSD (Communications) to Hon’ble DCM, Maharashtra, Dr. Deepak Shikarpur, Author and Scholar, and Samir Raut, Head, Retail Banking, Saraswat Co-operative Bank Limited on the rising issues of cyber manipulation impacting governance, politicians and the common man.

The event included case studies on Artificial Intelligence presented by Samir Raut, Head, Retail Banking Operations, Saraswat Co-operative Bank Limited, Prof. Shivraj, Raghunath Motegaonkar, Founder CMD, RCC (Renukai Career Institute), and Neil Patil, Founder & Director, Veena World.

This gathering of industry leaders, government representatives and experts signified the need for digital transformation in Maharashtra and the potential of Artificial Intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies to power it.

The exchange of ideas helped attendees gain a better understanding of the latest trends and developments in the digital technology sector.

Majha Maharashtra Digital Maharashtra is presented by Saraswat Bank, Motegaonkar Siranche RCC, and Veena World, and powered by Zaminwale. ABP Live is the digital partner.

