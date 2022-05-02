Samir Singh elevated as Unilever CMO - Personal Care

Singh has been working with Unilever for nearly 14 years

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 2, 2022 10:56 AM  | 1 min read
Samir Singh

Unilever's Samir Singh has been elevated as Chief Marketing officer, personal care division. He announced the development with a post on LinkedIn.

I’m happy to share that I have started a new position as Chief Marketing Officer, Personal Care at Unilever - for the categories of Skin Cleansing, Deodorants and Oral Care, and a portfolio of brands that includes Axe/Lynx, Closeup, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pepsodent, Rexona/Sure and others.

Singh was earlier EVP of the global skin cleansing and oral care division.

He has been associated with the FMCG major for almost 14 years now.

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Cmo Personal care Samir singh Unilever advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Joyeeta Ghosal

GoKwik appoints Joyeeta Ghosal as Director, Brand Marketing
1 hour ago

Kaushik Izardar

Kaushik Izardar joins Sarrva Productions Studio as CEO
2 days ago

Hiroshi Hamada

Hiroshi Hamada appointed MD of Yakult Danone India
3 days ago