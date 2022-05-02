Samir Singh elevated as Unilever CMO - Personal Care

Singh has been working with Unilever for nearly 14 years

Unilever's Samir Singh has been elevated as Chief Marketing officer, personal care division. He announced the development with a post on LinkedIn.

I’m happy to share that I have started a new position as Chief Marketing Officer, Personal Care at Unilever - for the categories of Skin Cleansing, Deodorants and Oral Care, and a portfolio of brands that includes Axe/Lynx, Closeup, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pepsodent, Rexona/Sure and others.

Singh was earlier EVP of the global skin cleansing and oral care division.

He has been associated with the FMCG major for almost 14 years now.

