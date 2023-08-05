Salil Shanker exits Amnet, joins Lemma

Salil Shanker, Chief Operating Officer at Amnet Programmatic Experts for Dentsu Aegis Network, has moved on, highly placed sources have shared with e4m. His last day at Amnet was Thursday, August 3rd. Prior to his stint as COO, Shanker was Vice President at Amnet.
He is said to be moving on to join Lemma in a leadership role. The New York-headquartered Lemma is a premier omnichannel Supply Side Platform (SSP) specializing in emerging formats.
Shanker helped to usher in the Search Engine Marketing era in the Indian digital landscape, and has since become a driving force in performance and programmatic adtech. He was responsible for establishing and helping helm Amnet India- the programmatic arm for Dentsu Aegis network.
With over 15 years of experience in the digital ecosystem, his previous positions have included Director - Search, Isobar and Search Manager at GroupM Media. Outside of his work, Shanker is a keen photographer and has dabbled in freelance work in the field.
e4m has reached out to Dentsu for an official conformation of the news, but is yet to get a response.
DS Group appoints Jyotiroop Barua to drive confectionery business
Barua has over 30 years of FMCG experience
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 5:50 PM | 2 min read
Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate, today announced the appointment of Jyotiroop Barua as the Business Head of Dharampal Satyapal Foods Limited (Confectionery). He will spearhead the business strategy and growth of DSFL while consolidating DS Group’s presence in the segment.
Jyotiroop Barua comes with over 30 years of FMCG experience across channels and zones having handled both domestic and international business. A business transformation leader, with deep understanding of sales & marketing, distribution, strategy, and operations in the consumer goods space, he has worked with MTR, Dabur and Anheuser-Busch InBev, Dunkans Industries Ltd., The Assam Company Ltd. to name a few, shared a press release.
“It’s an exciting time for us and our team is geared up for an extremely successful decade ahead as we consolidate our position as one of the leading Indian FMCG majors. As we continue to evolve with the rapidly changing business landscape, we are delighted to welcome Mr. Barua to the DS family. With his extensive experience, we look forward to the market insights and fresh ideas that he brings to the table and are confident of his ability to grow our already well-established confectionery business,” said Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group.
“DS Group has grown at a tremendous pace in the last few years with the evolving consumer needs and is recognized amongst the top three players in the non-chocolate FMCG segment in India. I am very excited to take the reins and help steer the company to new heights. Post entry into the chocolate segment, which is primarily dominated by MNCs, DS Group looks promisingly at the next decade to further consolidate its position in the confectionery business,” said Mr. Barua upon assuming his new role at DS Group.
Barua has a Master’s and Bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Mumbai.
Pocket FM appoints Pannagadatta K Shivaswamy as Director - AI
Prior to this, Pannagadatta was an ML Research Scientist at Netflix and was based in the US
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 12:49 PM | 2 min read
Pocket FM announces the appointment of Pannagadatta K. Shivaswamy as the Director of Artificial Intelligence (AI). In this role, Pannagadatta will spearhead the company's AI initiatives, shaping the future of content personalisation and enhancing user experiences. Additionally, he will be responsible for overseeing the integration of voice assistants and content analytics, and playing a pivotal role in advancing Pocket FM's Generative AI capabilities.
With an impressive track record in the AI field and extensive expertise in machine learning, recommender systems and personalisation, he brings a wealth of knowledge to Pocket FM. His strategic vision and technical prowess make him an invaluable addition to the company's tech leadership.
With over 14 years of experience, Pannagadatta held significant positions at leading internet organisations like Netflix and LinkedIn. He specialises in large-scale machine learning and deep learning, focusing on personalisation, recommender systems, ranking, and search. Shivaswamy's recent research interest also covers topics such as fairness, interpretability, calibration, causal inference, reinforcement learning, and LLMs.
"We warmly welcome Pannagadatta to lead our AI innovation," said Prateek Dixit, CTO and Cofounder, Pocket FM. "His extensive AI experience and deep understanding of the audio entertainment industry resemble our stature of work as we continue to innovate and enhance our platform. We believe his leadership will accelerate our AI initiatives, including voice assistants, audio analytics, content analytics, and delivering personalised and immersive audio experiences to our users."
Panngadatta will spearhead Pocket FM's AI strategy, driving innovation in content recommendation systems, voice assistants, and audio analytics. He will work closely with the engineering and content teams to develop and deploy advanced AI models that revolutionise the way users discover and engage with audio content.
"I am honoured to join Pocket FM and have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and evolution of the audio entertainment industry," said Pannagadatta K. Shivaswamy, Director-AI, Pocket FM. "Pocket FM has already established itself as a frontrunner in the entertainment space with a completely new audio series category, and I look forward to leveraging AI's power to enhance its capabilities and create immersive experiences for millions of our users."
In addition to his contributions to machine learning, he authored over 25 publications, presenting papers at prestigious conferences such as NeurIPS, ICML, KDD, WSDM, RecSys, JMLR, and JAIR. The impact of his work is demonstrated by over 1600 citations. Additionally, he holds six issued U.S. patents, showcasing his innovative thinking and problem-solving abilities.
Besides his professional excellence, he actively contributes to the academic community, serving on program committees and reviewing papers for renowned conferences and journals, including FAccT, KDD, NeurIPS, ECMLPKDD, ICML, AAAI, JMLR, and MLJ.
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayyar to handle brand’s marketing function
Shalini Raghavan recently stepped down as the brand’s CMO
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 12:22 PM | 1 min read
Falguni Nayyar, Founder and CEO of Nykaa will be spearheading the marketing function for the cosmetics brand in the wake of Shalini Raghavan stepping down as the CMO.
Raghavan was associated with the brand for more than 2.5 years, according to recent media reports.
Six top-level executives have quit Nykaa since April 2023.
Other than Raghavan, the others who have quit are Kingshuk Basu, a senior vice president (VP) for retail; Sumant Kasliwal, senior VP in the fashion unit; Aditya Sandhu from the business-to-business sales unit; VP Sachin Kataria from the e-commerce business; and Shantanu Prakash, VP for marketing and communications.
Asked about the exit, the brand shared a statement stating, “As Nykaa evolves into a multi-dimensional, multi-geographic business, leadership roles are being augmented with an eye on strategic realignment, cost rationalization and growing complexity of the business.”
The company further added, “Given the criticality of the marketing function to One Nykaa, Founder and CEO, Falguni Nayar will guide the function directly.”
DENTSU CREATIVE India appoints Manzoor Alam as Executive Creative Director
He will report to Joy Mohanty, Chief Creative Officer - North, DENTSU CREATIVE India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 12:16 PM | 2 min read
DENTSU CREATIVE India has announced the appointment of Manzoor Alam as Executive Creative Director (ECD). He will report to Joy Mohanty, Chief Creative Officer - North, DENTSU CREATIVE India.
As per the mandate, Manzoor will spearhead teams working on brands like Honda Cars, Max Healthcare, Catch Spices, Royal Stag, 100 Pipers, Herbalife, Hamdard, and Carlsberg, to name a few from the agency’s Gurgaon office.
He will focus on nurturing and developing the agency's creative talent pool, while also establishing it as a hub for delivering top-tier, innovative, and high-calibre work. Showcasing a strong emphasis on Modern Creativity, Manzoor’s aim will be to cultivate a vibrant and forward-thinking creative culture that empowers the agency to craft campaigns that deeply resonate with its clients.
Manzoor has 20 years of experience with stints at agencies such as McCann and Rediffusion. Most recently, he served at Lowe Lintas.
Speaking on the appointment, Joy Mohanty said, “Manzoor's exceptional journey showcases a wealth of experience and an extensive portfolio of accomplishments with leading brands such as Google and OLX, as well as numerous start-ups and tech ventures. His unique ability to infuse his ideas with a strong sense of humanity has endeared him to brands across the spectrum. We are thrilled to have him on board and are certain that he will be instrumental in taking our goals of Modern Creativity to new heights.”
Manzoor added, “In today's ever-evolving consumer landscape, it is important to consider both the 'when' and 'how' of every idea. This calls for a cohesive and integrated approach to deliver our concepts effectively. DENTSU CREATIVE India’s philosophy of ‘Modern creativity’ synchs well with this emerging trend. The organization's strong emphasis on digital-first, tech-driven initiatives, and data-backed solutions amplifies the potential for impactful ideas to flourish. This is exactly what has drawn me towards DENTSU CREATIVE India. I am excited and look forward to embarking on this inspiring journey.”
Priyanka Magan joins Next by Rediffusion as Vice President
Prior to this, she was Head - Client Services at Dentsu Creative, Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 12:02 PM | 2 min read
Next by Rediffusion has added more firepower to its team with a senior hiring - getting on board Priyanka Magan as Vice President, Client Servicing to handle its brand portfolio in Rediffusion Delhi-II.
In her last stint, Priyanka was Head - Client Services at Dentsu Creative, Mumbai, where she worked across varied categories: auto/jewellery retail/fintech/real estate on brands like Royal Enfield, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Uniqlo, Jet Airways, DFM Foods, DCB bank Ashiana Housing and ICICI Securities.
Priyanka comes with 15+ years of experience in a career that began at Lowe Lintas. She has been an entrepreneur too in the past, running her own boutique agency. She also did stints with Leo Burnett, and on the marketing side with Religare.
Asheesh Malhotra, Executive Director of Next by Rediffusion, said: “We’re on a hi-growth trajectory that requires a seasoned yet young team of professionals who will run the new age businesses that Next by Rediffusion is known for. Priyanka is a blend of both qualities.”
Sangeet Chaudhary, Branch Head Delhi, says: “We are writing a powerful narrative for our new age agency, and we are very happy to have Priyanka on board as a key player in the ever challenging and exciting Delhi market.”
“I’ve had the good fortune of having worked with large and small agencies alike which have equipped me to handle challenging situations. With Next by Rediffusion, I’m excited to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity and build some great brands in the days ahead,” added Priyanka.
Diageo India elevates Ruchira Jaitly as CMO
She was earlier EVP and portfolio head - marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 10:48 AM | 1 min read
Ruchira Jaitly has been appointed as the Chief Marketing Officer at Diageo India.
Her earlier role was as EVP and portfolio head - marketing.
The company's former CMO Deepika Warrier had announced while stepping down that Jaitly will take over the role.
She will be overseeing Marketing and Innovation for the company's alcohol and beverage portfolio.
Jaitly has been leading consumer brands for the last 25 years. She has been associated with organisations like PepsiCo India, Nokia Devices, Royal DSM and Unilever.
Havas Worldwide India appoints Kundan Joshee as Managing Partner & Head – West & South
Joshee joins the agency from Wunderman Thompson
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 9:33 AM | 3 min read
Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas India, has appointed Kundan Joshee as Managing Partner & Head – West & South. He joins the agency from Wunderman Thompson, to further strengthen and support the agency’s tremendous growth momentum, which it has witnessed over the last 5 years.
Kundan will be based in Mumbai and will report to Tarun Jha, CEO, Havas Worldwide India. He will work closely with Anupama Ramaswamy, Chief Creative Officer and Anirban Mozumdar, Chief Strategy Officer.
Speaking about the appointment, Tarun Jha said, “Havas Worldwide India has been witnessing an impressive growth trajectory and the agency has entirely restructured its leadership team to support this rapid expansion. Kundan is a seasoned industry professional, with a great track record of building businesses and managing large outfits. He will be a natural fit in our ambitious senior leadership team of Anupama, Anirban and Jaibeer Ahmad, Managing Partner – North and East. With Jaibeer helming the North and East India markets, Kundan’s addition will help us drive value, optimise revenue, and expand the ever-growing client portfolio of Havas Worldwide India as he takes the reigns of our business in the West and South regions. We all welcome him aboard and look forward to him making a meaningful difference to the brands that we lovingly nurture.”
Kundan will oversee Havas Worldwide India’s West and South India operations, which handles some marquee clients including Citroën, Britannia The Laughing Cow, JBL, Celio, Tata CLiQ Luxury, among others. His appointment comes at a time when the agency has undergone a complete transformation and has strengthened its creative product and strategy teams through a series of key appointments and marquee new business wins. Most recently, Havas Worldwide India was named the agency on record for clutter-breaking consumer products giant Mamaearth.
With nearly 25 years of experience in the advertising industry and stints at Wunderman Thompson, Ogilvy, FCB, Cheil Worldwide and Grey Group, Kundan’s expertise lies in brand-building while pushing the boundaries of creativity. A master in the art of handling large-scale brands with an extensive global and national footprint, Kundan brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. Some notable brands he has worked with include Vodafone, Pepsi, Samsung, Wipro, Whirlpool, Sony, Max and Lifestyle Fashion, and United Breweries, among others. By leveraging his profound industry knowledge and insights, he will build and maintain positive client relationships and drive new business, aligned to the overarching Havas ethos of building meaningful brands that have a lasting impact on consumers for the better.
Kundan Joshee said, “The collaborative spirit of Havas and its employees is one of the first things that drew me to the agency—it is infectious, it is exciting, and it is very unique. The ‘Village’ model of integration is conceptually something that our industry has been striving towards but to see it in action—and now be a part of it—is something that I look forward to.”
He added, “I am thrilled to be joining Havas Worldwide India at such an interesting juncture in the agency’s ascent. My hope is to leverage my learnings to add value to our clients' businesses and foster genuine and positive client relationships, on the back of the integration model and some truly impactful work.”
