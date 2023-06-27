PNB MetLife appoints Sourabh Lohtia as Head of Marketing

PNB MetLife has appointed Sourabh Lohtia as Head of Marketing, effective May 1, 2023.

In this role, Sourabh will be responsible for all aspects of marketing at PNB MetLife, including Brand and Channel Marketing, Customer Lifecycle Management, Product Marketing, and Digital Marketing. Additionally, he will spearhead PNB MetLife's digital business growth through the company's website.

“With almost 20 years of experience in the life insurance industry, Sourabh is a valuable addition to the PNB MetLife leadership team and a trusted partner to his colleagues. His strategic acumen and deep understanding of the market have been instrumental in achieving outstanding results for the company. He successfully drove high-scale growth as Business Head for PMLI’s Banca Retail, and also brings to the role leadership experience from leading insurance companies such as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Edelweiss Tokio Life.

Ashish Srivastava, MD and CEO of PNB MetLife, said, “I am happy to welcome Sourabh Lohtia as Head of Marketing. Sourabh's strategic insight and track record of accelerating growth will be instrumental in our efforts to benefit our customers, with innovative offerings and services for every stage of their lives. I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in helping us achieve our goals in line with our purpose to Milkar Life Aage Badhaein.”

Sourabh Lohtia stated, "I am honored and excited to take on this role. PNB MetLife’s Circle of Life philosophy appeals greatly to my personal view of the value of life insurance. I look forward to supporting PNB MetLife’s journey as one of the leading life insurance companies in India.”

