Pen Music's Gunjan Nagpal joins Rhiti Sports as Chief Business Officer
Nagpal had a 2.4-year stint at Pen Music where he spearheaded the ad revenue function for the company
Pen Music VP - Revenue for Broadcast business Gunjan Nagpal has joined Rhiti Sports Management as Chief Business Officer. He had a 2.4 years stint at Pen Music where he spearheaded the ad revenue function for the company.
"I'm excited to start my new job! #newjob as Chief Business Officer (CBO) at Rhiti Sports Management (P) Ltd. Glad to be a part of the business that is truly “New Age”. From NFT’s into Media & Entertainment / Art & Sports in both Metaverse & Marketplace --to-- Sports Talent Management --to-- Intellectual Properties (IP's) Collaborations --to-- Content & Movie Production --to-- Retail Brand Management," Nagpal said in a LinkedIn post.
Prior to Pen Music, Nagpal was working with ZEE5 as Head, Agency Business. Before ZEE5, he worked as Assistant Vice President, Sales & Marketing, at PVR. He also had stints at Sony Pictures Networks India, Times Television Network, and Reliance Broadcast Network.
